Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 420-Class for Sale Near Me

1991 was the last year for this body style, and Mercedes certainly got their money's worth out of the design - it has been in production since the 1980 model year. Trunk space is great for a foreign car (larger than Lexus LS400 or Infiniti Q45), but not nearly as spacious as Deville or Continental. Fuel economy is not great, acceptable for a car of this size - but made even worse since you must use premium (min. 91 oct.) fuel. Interior room is cavernous - and the front seat adjustments (and telescoping steering column) can be tailored to make just about any size driver comfortable. Acceleration isn't as swift as the larger 560 series, but considerably better than the 6-cyl. 300 models.

Read more