Vehicle overview

Plainly, the 2013 McLaren MP4-12C Spider is a fantastic idea. It goes like this: Start with the 616-horsepower MP4-12C coupe, replace its fixed roof with a retractable hardtop that folds away in 17 seconds and limit the inevitable weight gain to 88 pounds. Oh, and have the hardtop's storage compartment double as a miniature second trunk for two custom duffel bags when the top's up. With a résumé like that, the Spider's roughly 10 percent price premium seems almost reasonable.

Of course, 10 percent in this case comes out to more than $25,000, so the Spider had better be fantastic. And for some supercar fans, the McLaren may not be sufficiently soul-stirring to justify the price. Let's be clear: The 12C Spider is one of the fastest and most capable cars ever built, so the problem isn't talent. Rather, the Spider is so good at what it does that it can make speed seem too easy -- as opposed to, say, the classic temperamental supercar that wants to rip your head off.

But if we're talking about supercars for the modern age, the MP4-12C Spider is perhaps the best one yet. It's not just about the dizzying speed (top speed drops by 3 mph, by the way, from the coupe's 207 to 204 here); there's also the user-friendly handling, the telepathic dual-clutch transmission and the finely crafted interior. Thanks to the brilliant adjustable suspension, you could even comfortably commute on city streets in this thing.

We'd be remiss not to mention compelling rivals like the Ferrari 458 Spider, the Lamborghini Gallardo convertible and the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG convertible, but arguably none can match the McLaren's comprehensive mastery. If you want your convertible supercar to be as much of a perfectionist as you are, the 2013 MP4-12C Spider is a fantastic choice.