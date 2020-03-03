2021 McLaren 765LT Review

The 2021 McLaren 765LT is the latest in McLaren's line of supercars that are both street-legal and ready to pounce onto a racetrack at a moment's notice. Essentially a high-octane variant of the superlative 720S, the 765LT adds more power, downforce and lightness. The end result is the most extreme McLaren this side of the P1 and Senna hypercars.

Like all McLarens, the 765LT starts with a lightweight carbon-fiber tub and twin-turbo V8. In this application, it's a 4.0-liter unit that produces 755 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque — an increase of 45 hp and 22 lb-ft from the 720S. While the engine tweaking isn't enough to move the performance needle on its own, thanks to extensive use of lightweight materials, the 765LT also weighs 176 pounds less than the 720S.

Weight-reduction measures include thinner glass, lighter drivetrain and suspension components, a titanium exhaust, and the removal of floor carpets, air conditioning and the audio system. (The latter two can be added back for no additional cost.) Carbon fiber also plays an extensive role, replacing some of the exterior aerodynamic components in the interest of saving weight. Buyers who want to take the 765LT's diet to the extreme can further specify carbon-fiber doors, fenders and a hood.

Between the power bump and weight reduction, McLaren says the 765LT can now post a blistering 0-60 mph time of 2.7 seconds, or 0.1 second quicker than the 720S. The difference is likely more noticeable on a race circuit, where these changes plus aero enhancements and hardcore Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires meld to form the ultimate track-day supercar. Be quick to reserve your spot, though, as this extreme coupe is limited to just 765 examples.