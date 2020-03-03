2021 McLaren 765LT
Price Range
- TBD
Release Date
- September 2020
What to expect
- Lighter and more powerful than the 720S
- Hardcore tires and limited amenities means it's best suited for track use
- Limited production run of just 765 units
- First year for this high-performance variant of the 720S
What is it?
The 2021 McLaren 765LT is the latest in McLaren's line of supercars that are both street-legal and ready to pounce onto a racetrack at a moment's notice. Essentially a high-octane variant of the superlative 720S, the 765LT adds more power, downforce and lightness. The end result is the most extreme McLaren this side of the P1 and Senna hypercars.
Like all McLarens, the 765LT starts with a lightweight carbon-fiber tub and twin-turbo V8. In this application, it's a 4.0-liter unit that produces 755 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque — an increase of 45 hp and 22 lb-ft from the 720S. While the engine tweaking isn't enough to move the performance needle on its own, thanks to extensive use of lightweight materials, the 765LT also weighs 176 pounds less than the 720S.
Weight-reduction measures include thinner glass, lighter drivetrain and suspension components, a titanium exhaust, and the removal of floor carpets, air conditioning and the audio system. (The latter two can be added back for no additional cost.) Carbon fiber also plays an extensive role, replacing some of the exterior aerodynamic components in the interest of saving weight. Buyers who want to take the 765LT's diet to the extreme can further specify carbon-fiber doors, fenders and a hood.
Between the power bump and weight reduction, McLaren says the 765LT can now post a blistering 0-60 mph time of 2.7 seconds, or 0.1 second quicker than the 720S. The difference is likely more noticeable on a race circuit, where these changes plus aero enhancements and hardcore Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires meld to form the ultimate track-day supercar. Be quick to reserve your spot, though, as this extreme coupe is limited to just 765 examples.
Edmunds says
The 2021 McLaren 765LT isn't an everyday supercar, but it should deliver one hell of a lap around Laguna Seca. Alas, its limited-production run might relegate it to collector status.
Sponsored cars related to the 765LT
Related 2021 McLaren 765LT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volvo XC90 2018
- Used Subaru Forester 2015
- Used Toyota RAV4 2016
- Used Ford Fusion 2012
- Used Ford F-150 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2017
- Used Ford Escape 2015
- Used Nissan Frontier 2018
- Used Honda Odyssey 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- McLaren 600LT 2019
- Ford Fusion Hybrid 2019
- 2021 Dodge Charger News
- McLaren 570S 2020
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- 2019 GMC Terrain
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals