Used 1998 Mazda Protege for Sale Near Me

Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - THIS CAR WAS WELL CARED FOR BY ITS PREVIOUS OWNER - NICELY LOADED 2.0L LX MODEL - CRUISE CONTROL - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - TIMING BELT HAS BEEN DONE AT ~115K MILES - COLD AC - RUNS WELL, THIS IS A GOOD LITTLE CAR! - MP3 RADIO W/ USB AND AUX INPUT AND BLUETOOTH - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$1500 DOWN! ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Mazda Protege LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JM1BJ225310419701

Stock: CT5162531M

Certified Pre-Owned: No

