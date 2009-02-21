Used 1998 Mazda Protege for Sale Near Me

4 listings
Protege Reviews & Specs
  • 2001 Mazda Protege LX in White
    used

    2001 Mazda Protege LX

    146,038 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $2,880

  • 1993 Mazda Protege DX
    used

    1993 Mazda Protege DX

    111,587 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,390

  • 2003 Mazda Protege
    used

    2003 Mazda Protege

    95,755 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

  • 2003 Mazda Protege LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Mazda Protege LX

    159,585 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,950

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda Protege

Overall Consumer Rating
4.336 Reviews
Timex Tin Can
craig,02/21/2009
The car has been very reliable as others have mentioned, however this is transportation at it's most basic level. This car is a noisy tin can on wheels. Radio must be cranked in order to overcome excessive road noise. Car lacks power even with the larger 1.8L engine and is really not that great on gas. I rarely take it on highways and my wife refuses to drive it at all because of the "Tin Can" feel. With that said, it is a reliable beater for local commutes but would not take this car on long trips.
