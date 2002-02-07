Used 1992 Mazda 323 for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
323 Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda 323 searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 323
  4. Used 1992 Mazda 323

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 323

Read recent reviews for the Mazda 323
Overall Consumer Rating
4.516 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (38%)
  • 3
    (6%)
A great basic car!
asb5,07/02/2002
I had this car for almost 10 years, until someone hit it and totalled it. It was a great basic car: no frills, but very reliable and very fuel efficient (35-50 mpg highway). It has more room than one would think; we could stuff a lot into the trunk.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mazda
323
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to