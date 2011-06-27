1992 Mazda 323 Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$745 - $1,761
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
New taillights debut.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
asb5,07/02/2002
I had this car for almost 10 years, until someone hit it and totalled it. It was a great basic car: no frills, but very reliable and very fuel efficient (35-50 mpg highway). It has more room than one would think; we could stuff a lot into the trunk.
Turtle Lady,12/13/2015
2dr Hatchback
My '92 323 was my second Mazda (first being it's "father", the GLC), and I when I bought it, it was 6 years old and have about 100k miles on it. When the 4th cylander finally gave out, it had logged 243,000 miles. I trusted that car more than any other car I've owned, and would gladly buy another one without hesitation. When I see one on the road, it reminds me of mine and it makes me want another one even more. I'm 6' and don't fit into small cars easily, but I fit OK in this one. The GLC I had was smaller and I fit into it OK as well. I can't recommend this car enough and from the GLC, I've been sold on Mazda's. I know one day, I'll have another Mazda sitting in my driveway because they're THAT awesome and I know I can trust it to do everything it's supposed to do.
jomurdo17,05/20/2009
I bought a 1992 mazda 323 hatchback a couple of months ago and this thing is great it is very reliable it is surprisingly spacious and comfortable plus with the fold down rear seat you can store alot! it will get a little more than 300 miles on a single tank of gas these cars are priced around 500 dollars but it is worth much more I personally paid 300 for mine and it runs great they are underpowered with only 82 horse power but if you want an economy car to take you to work or something this is the car for you
MommaK,03/17/2010
We purchase this car from my son for $500 with 181,000 miles on it. It just starts and goes every time I ask it to. We just spent over $600 in repairs, but I know it's money well spent. This car is amazingly reliable, practical and fun. I average 33 mpg on the rural country roads where I live. It has the manual tranny and there's plenty of power for the hills and to pass the slowpokes. I call it my "mazda-ratti" and I love it.
Features & Specs
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
82 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
