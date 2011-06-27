  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 323
  4. Used 1992 Mazda 323
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(16)
Appraise this car

1992 Mazda 323 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mazda 323 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$745 - $1,761
Used 323 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

New taillights debut.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Mazda 323.

5(56%)
4(38%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
16 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A great basic car!
asb5,07/02/2002
I had this car for almost 10 years, until someone hit it and totalled it. It was a great basic car: no frills, but very reliable and very fuel efficient (35-50 mpg highway). It has more room than one would think; we could stuff a lot into the trunk.
The Best Car I've Ever Owned!
Turtle Lady,12/13/2015
2dr Hatchback
My '92 323 was my second Mazda (first being it's "father", the GLC), and I when I bought it, it was 6 years old and have about 100k miles on it. When the 4th cylander finally gave out, it had logged 243,000 miles. I trusted that car more than any other car I've owned, and would gladly buy another one without hesitation. When I see one on the road, it reminds me of mine and it makes me want another one even more. I'm 6' and don't fit into small cars easily, but I fit OK in this one. The GLC I had was smaller and I fit into it OK as well. I can't recommend this car enough and from the GLC, I've been sold on Mazda's. I know one day, I'll have another Mazda sitting in my driveway because they're THAT awesome and I know I can trust it to do everything it's supposed to do.
nice little car
jomurdo17,05/20/2009
I bought a 1992 mazda 323 hatchback a couple of months ago and this thing is great it is very reliable it is surprisingly spacious and comfortable plus with the fold down rear seat you can store alot! it will get a little more than 300 miles on a single tank of gas these cars are priced around 500 dollars but it is worth much more I personally paid 300 for mine and it runs great they are underpowered with only 82 horse power but if you want an economy car to take you to work or something this is the car for you
Amazing little car
MommaK,03/17/2010
We purchase this car from my son for $500 with 181,000 miles on it. It just starts and goes every time I ask it to. We just spent over $600 in repairs, but I know it's money well spent. This car is amazingly reliable, practical and fun. I average 33 mpg on the rural country roads where I live. It has the manual tranny and there's plenty of power for the hills and to pass the slowpokes. I call it my "mazda-ratti" and I love it.
See all 16 reviews of the 1992 Mazda 323
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
82 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
82 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1992 Mazda 323 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Mazda 323

Used 1992 Mazda 323 Overview

The Used 1992 Mazda 323 is offered in the following submodels: 323 Hatchback. Available styles include SE 2dr Hatchback, and 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Mazda 323?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Mazda 323s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Mazda 323 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Mazda 323.

Can't find a used 1992 Mazda 323s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mazda 323 for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,630.

Find a used Mazda for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $25,278.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda 323 for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $22,010.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mazda for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $22,001.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Mazda 323?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mazda lease specials
Check out Mazda 323 lease specials

Related Used 1992 Mazda 323 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles