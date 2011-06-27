My '92 323 was my second Mazda (first being it's "father", the GLC), and I when I bought it, it was 6 years old and have about 100k miles on it. When the 4th cylander finally gave out, it had logged 243,000 miles. I trusted that car more than any other car I've owned, and would gladly buy another one without hesitation. When I see one on the road, it reminds me of mine and it makes me want another one even more. I'm 6' and don't fit into small cars easily, but I fit OK in this one. The GLC I had was smaller and I fit into it OK as well. I can't recommend this car enough and from the GLC, I've been sold on Mazda's. I know one day, I'll have another Mazda sitting in my driveway because they're THAT awesome and I know I can trust it to do everything it's supposed to do.

Read more