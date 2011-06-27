I bought this little car for $600 dollars. Now I can't even put a price on it. Mechanically, it's perfect. Small motor, lots of room under the hood to work, most of the parts are cheap and relatively easy to find, and the engine is indestructible! (Knock on wood...)The only issues I have had to deal with were normal suspension/steering wear. But what do you want out of a 90! This little car just hit 259,000 miles. I swear to god! The best part was when I took it for e-check, (emissions test) the worker thought I cheated! The Mazdas results were better than some of the new cars! If you own one keep it. If you find one for sale buy it! It's to worth every penny have a good reliable "beater".

