1990 Mazda 323 Review
Other years
Used 323 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Completely redesigned, 323 is available as hatchback only.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Mazda 323.
Most helpful consumer reviews
shawn haren,05/27/2010
I am currently getting 40 mpg combined driving, and have logged in 54 mpg on a highway trip. The dealership in Ft. Worth said this car is in great shape and is a pocket rocket off the line. Interior needs revamping, seats, top-liner and such. I love this car and have had it since 1990. Everyone at work laughs at me but I pass them by at the gas station and laugh at them.
TK0045,08/12/2007
I bought this little car for $600 dollars. Now I can't even put a price on it. Mechanically, it's perfect. Small motor, lots of room under the hood to work, most of the parts are cheap and relatively easy to find, and the engine is indestructible! (Knock on wood...)The only issues I have had to deal with were normal suspension/steering wear. But what do you want out of a 90! This little car just hit 259,000 miles. I swear to god! The best part was when I took it for e-check, (emissions test) the worker thought I cheated! The Mazdas results were better than some of the new cars! If you own one keep it. If you find one for sale buy it! It's to worth every penny have a good reliable "beater".
Always a Mazda fan,11/15/2009
Got this car from my uncle who is absolutely horrible with cars. Even so it has managed to last this long. With a sad heart I will be selling it to junk yard soon. It is just not worth the money I would have to pay to fix it. Overall an excellent car. Not very spacious. Definitely not a car for family trips (especially if you have a car seat). Excellent MPG. At the minimum I get 25 in town and 30 on the road, however I have managed to get 40 MPG on a long highway trip. Two thumbs up.
jsd-canada,09/11/2002
I purchased my little 323 6 and 1/2 years ago. It had about 160,000 kilometers on (over 100k miles if you prefer). I had expected to get a year out of it. Nothing except regular maintanance. This little bomb still looks like it just came out of show room - after all these Canadian winters. In addition it still gets about 45 mpg (imperial gallon)....... an absolute gem.... It is the first Japanese car that I have ever owned and it will not the last. The concern I have about new Mazdas is the amount of Ford content..... my mechanic says they over built these 323's and I tend to believe him...
Features & Specs
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
82 hp @ 5000 rpm
