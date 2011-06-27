Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Maserati Quattroporte
  4. 2022 Maserati Quattroporte
  5. 2022 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo

2022 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo

MSRP range: $143,200
Total MSRP$145,195
Edmunds suggests you pay$145,195
Start Price Checker
Helpful shopping links

FAQ

Is the Maserati Quattroporte a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Quattroporte both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Quattroporte has 18.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Maserati Quattroporte. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Maserati Quattroporte?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Maserati Quattroporte:

  • Simplified trim lineup
  • New less powerful base model with lower price
  • Part of the sixth Quattroporte generation introduced for 2013
Learn more

Is the Maserati Quattroporte reliable?

To determine whether the Maserati Quattroporte is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Quattroporte. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Quattroporte's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Maserati Quattroporte a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Maserati Quattroporte is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Quattroporte is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Maserati Quattroporte?

The least-expensive 2022 Maserati Quattroporte is the 2022 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $143,200.

Other versions include:

  • Trofeo 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $143,200
Learn more

What are the different models of Maserati Quattroporte?

If you're interested in the Maserati Quattroporte, the next question is, which Quattroporte model is right for you? Quattroporte variants include Trofeo 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Quattroporte models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Maserati Quattroporte

2022 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo Overview

The 2022 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo is offered in the following styles: Trofeo 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A). The 2022 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo comes with rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Quattroporte Trofeo.

Pros

  • Engaging handling for a large sedan
  • Ferrari-derived engines with an exotic exhaust note
  • Uniquely Italian style in a class dominated by German automakers

Cons

  • Lacks the polish and advanced technology of German rivals
  • Firm ride with 20- and 21-inch wheels
  • Dealer network could be limited depending on the region

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Quattroporte Trofeo featuring deep dives into trim levels including Trofeo, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo?

2022 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo Trofeo 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2022 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeos are available in my area?

2022 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2022 Maserati Quattroporte Quattroporte Trofeo you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Maserati for sale.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo and all available trim types: Trofeo. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo?

2022 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo Trofeo 4dr Sedan (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
16 MPG compined MPG,
13 city MPG/20 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG16
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainrear wheel drive
Displacement3.8 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase124.8 in.
Length207.2 in.
WidthN/A
Height58.3 in.
Curb Weight4189 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Maserati Quattroporte?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Maserati lease specials

Related 2022 Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

More photos

Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates