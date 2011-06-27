  1. Home
2021 Maserati Levante Trofeo

MSRP range: $152,690
Maserati Levante Trofeo 4dr SUV Exterior
+22
MSRP$154,185
Edmunds suggests you pay$151,568
Other years
Maserati Levante for Sale

2021 Maserati Levante Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Design differentiates it from the sea of look-alike crossovers
  • Turbocharged V6 and V8 engines provide quick acceleration
  • Suspension enhances ride comfort and handling around turns
  • Highly customizable interior
  • Some downmarket buttons and switches
  • Short on cargo space
  • Slight updates to driver display and infotainment screens
  • Part of the first Levante generation introduced for 2017
2021 Maserati Levante Trofeo pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 Maserati Levante price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Maserati Levante.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

Trofeo 4dr SUV AWD3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$152,690
MPG 14 city / 18 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower590 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all 2021 Maserati Levante Trofeo specs & features
FAQ

Is the Maserati Levante a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Levante both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Maserati Levante fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Levante gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Levante has 20.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Maserati Levante. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Maserati Levante?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Maserati Levante:

Learn more

Is the Maserati Levante reliable?

To determine whether the Maserati Levante is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Levante. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Levante's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Maserati Levante a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Maserati Levante is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Levante is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Maserati Levante?

The least-expensive 2021 Maserati Levante is the 2021 Maserati Levante Trofeo 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $152,690.

Other versions include:

  • Trofeo 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $152,690
Learn more

What are the different models of Maserati Levante?

If you're interested in the Maserati Levante, the next question is, which Levante model is right for you? Levante variants include Trofeo 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Levante models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2021 Maserati Levante

2021 Maserati Levante Trofeo Overview

The 2021 Maserati Levante Trofeo is offered in the following styles: Trofeo 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2021 Maserati Levante Trofeo?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Maserati Levante Trofeo and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Levante Trofeo.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Maserati Levante Trofeo and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Levante Trofeo featuring deep dives into trim levels including Trofeo, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2021 Maserati Levante Trofeo here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Maserati Levante Trofeo?

2021 Maserati Levante Trofeo Trofeo 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2021 Maserati Levante Trofeo Trofeo 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $154,185. The average price paid for a new 2021 Maserati Levante Trofeo Trofeo 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $2,617 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Which 2021 Maserati Levante Trofeos are available in my area?

2021 Maserati Levante Trofeo Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Maserati Levante Trofeo.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] Levante Trofeo for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2021 Maserati Levante Trofeo Levante Trofeo you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Maserati for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,454.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Maserati Levante Trofeo and all available trim types: Trofeo. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Maserati Levante Trofeo include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Maserati Levante Trofeo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

