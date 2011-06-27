2019 Maserati Ghibli Sedan
- New exterior paint options and interior surfaces
- Improved infotainment and climate system interface
- Part of the first Ghibli generation introduced for 2014
- Angles, curves and lines as only Italians can do
- A joy to drive quickly on a winding road
- Front seats are supportive and comfortable
- Sound from the tailpipe is a symphony unto itself
- Interior fit and finish doesn't have the refinement of others in the class
- Entering or exiting the rear seat is tight
The 2019 Maserati Ghibli injects a dose of Italian style and flair into the genteel world of midsize luxury sedans dominated by its European and Asian rivals. With all the expected trappings of a luxury shuttle wrapped in a seductive design, a sonorous engine sound and sporty handling, the Ghibli makes a refreshing alternative to the segment's standard-bearers.
For sedan buyers, the Maserati checks all the boxes. It delivers robust acceleration from a turbocharged V6 engine, and exceptionally balanced handling means you'll often look for the longer, more winding road to your destination. Factor in a roomy, quiet cabin, and the Ghibli also makes for a practical family sedan suited for long-distance travel.
The Ghibli falls short of its competitors in a key area, however. While the interior looks nice from a distance, and there are expansive opportunities to select colors and materials to taste, the quality of cabin materials and interfaces (knobs, switches, dials) feels a bit more downmarket than we'd expect of a $75,000 sedan. Nitpicking? Perhaps, but it's a detail not lost on the Maserati's competitors. The Ghibli's base V6, meanwhile, isn't quite as ferocious as some rivals, and you'll really want to step up to the uprated V6 of the Ghibli S.
But as an alternative to the established field of more buttoned-down luxury sedans, the Ghibli's sporty handling and exotic pedigree offer a unique fix.
2019 Maserati Ghibli models
The 2019 Maserati Ghibli is a midsize luxury sedan sold in three trims: base, GranLusso and GranSport. The base model is well-equipped right out of the box, with standard features that include heated seats, leather upholstery, navigation and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto capability. From there, buyers can choose the luxurious GranLusso or the thrilling GranSport model. A turbocharged V6 powers all Ghiblis, though the S and SQ 4 variants develop more power.
Each of the above trims is available in three distinct powertrains. The base Ghibli is motivated by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (345 horsepower, 369 lb-ft of torque) that drives the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The same engine powers the S, though it's more powerful in this application (424 hp, 428 lb-ft). The S Q4 adds all-wheel drive to the S model.
Standard features on the base Ghibli include 19-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, LED taillights, a sunroof, automatic wipers, a rearview camera, remote engine start, keyless entry and ignition, auto-dimming mirrors, a 7-inch driver information display, a power-adjustable tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power-adjustable and heated front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seats, leather upholstery, driver-seat memory functions, and dual-zone automatic climate control.
Also standard are a navigation system, an 8.4-inch touchscreen and an eight-speaker audio system with satellite radio, a USB port, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Safety features include a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, and blind-spot monitoring.
From there, buyers can choose between the luxury-themed GranLusso or the enthusiast-oriented GranSport. Both build off the base model's features, though each comes with adaptive LED headlights and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.
Standard features for the GranLusso include chrome exterior styling elements, laminated (i.e., quieter) rear glass, a hands-free trunk, power soft-closing doors, a power rear sunshade, open-pore wood accents, upgraded leather upholstery, additional leather trim, a heated steering wheel with wood, and ventilated front seats.
The GranSport includes 20-inch wheels, red-painted brake calipers, adaptive dampers, aerodynamic enhancements, column-mounted shift paddles, a sport steering wheel, sport seats, and leather coverings on the dashboard and door armrests.
Many of the GranLusso's and GranSport's upgrades can be added to the other models for an additional cost. Other stand-alone options include 19-, 20- and 21-inch wheels; carbon-fiber shift paddles and doorsill trim; heated rear seats; a power rear sunshade; a rear armrest with USB ports; and a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system. A Driver Assistance package is available on all trims, adding a 360-degree parking camera, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane keeping assist, and a blind-spot monitoring system that can change the direction of the Ghibli if you attempt to merge into a lane with a vehicle in the blind spot.
The S and S Q4 models are essentially the same as their counterparts with the base engine, though all trims come with upgraded brakes.
|S GranLusso 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$85,280
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|424 hp @ 5750 rpm
|S Q4 GranLusso 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$87,780
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|424 hp @ 5750 rpm
|GranLusso 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$80,980
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|345 hp @ 5500 rpm
|S GranSport 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$85,280
|MPG
|16 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|424 hp @ 5750 rpm
- Automated Emergency Braking
- Automatically applies braking if the driver is inattentive or unresponsive to warnings of an impending front collision.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Monitors the vehicle in front and warns the driver if the distance closes rapidly, possibly escalating into a rear-end crash.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Maintains a preset distance to the vehicle ahead. The stop-and-go function can slow the car to a complete stop and then resume driving.
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Maserati Ghibli vs. the competition
Maserati Ghibli vs. BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
It's hard to beat the BMW's well-rounded character. Interior quality is top-notch, it's supremely comfortable, and it comes loaded with standard features. The Ghibli is also quite comfortable but can't match the 6 Series for cabin quality. The 6 Series' V8 also has the power advantage, especially when it comes to low-end torque. But while the BMW's four-door coupe style is certainly distinctive, it doesn't compare to the Ghibli's more sinuous lines.
Maserati Ghibli vs. Audi A7
If you want maximum practicality in a four-door coupe-style sedan, the A7 has it. It offers nearly 30 percent more cargo capacity than the Ghibli, along with more room for passengers. The A7's turbo V6 isn't as spectacular as the Maserati's, but it is exceptionally smooth and more efficient. The A7 isn't the kind of car you'll whip through turns quite like the Ghibli, but it's athletic and well-balanced. Again, however, the Ghibli's design stands apart from the more sedate Audi.
Maserati Ghibli vs. Jaguar XF
Both the XF and the Ghibli are comfortable cruising machines and capable of invigorating performance, but the Ghibli's handling prowess and engine song give it a more emotional edge. Both cars rate about the same in overall passenger space. The Jaguar, however, costs significantly less than the Ghibli, and it doesn't sacrifice much performance or practicality in the bargain.
Is the Maserati Ghibli a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Maserati Ghibli?
Is the Maserati Ghibli reliable?
Is the 2019 Maserati Ghibli a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Maserati Ghibli?
The least-expensive 2019 Maserati Ghibli is the 2019 Maserati Ghibli 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $74,980.
- S GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $85,280
- S Q4 GranLusso 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $87,780
- GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $80,980
- S GranSport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $85,280
- GranSport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $80,980
- S Q4 GranSport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $87,780
- 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $74,980
- S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $79,980
- S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $82,480
What are the different models of Maserati Ghibli?
2019 Maserati Ghibli Sedan Overview
The 2019 Maserati Ghibli Sedan is offered in the following styles: S GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S Q4 GranLusso 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GranLusso 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S GranSport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), GranSport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S Q4 GranSport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Maserati Ghibli Sedan and all its trim types.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Maserati Ghibli Sedan and all model years in our database.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
