2019 Lexus RX 450hL SUV
What’s new
- Integration with Lexus Enform Connect smartphone app
- Part of the fourth RX generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Impeccable cabin finished with top-quality materials and construction
- Advanced safety features come standard
- Excellent fuel economy for a luxury crossover
- Wide cargo bay makes it easy to load luggage and groceries
- Third-row space is tight for anyone other than small kids
- Less overall cargo capacity than competitors
- Optional tech interface is distracting to use
Which RX 450hL does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The Lexus RX 450hL debuted last year, finally giving Lexus shoppers something to consider if they want a crossover SUV with a third row of seats. The problem is, the L's rearmost seats are not very accommodating. With the middle row of seats slid to their forwardmost positions, passengers behind them will still be cramped. You will get a larger cargo capacity over the standard RX, but not enough to make a real difference in how much you can carry.
For these reasons, it's best to think of the 2019 Lexus RX 450hL as a marginally larger RX with more modern styling and proportions. Additionally, we advise shoppers to consider the third row for occasional use or children only. Otherwise, this bigger RX benefits from the same advantages its smaller stablemate enjoys. These include strong fuel economy figures, admirable build quality, a comfortable ride, a quiet cabin and Lexus' reputation for reliability.
2019 Lexus RX 450hL models
The 2019 Lexus RX 450hL is a six- or seven-passenger midsize hybrid SUV that comes with three rows of seating and all-wheel drive. It uses a 3.5-liter V6 engine that works with a pair of front-mounted electric motor/generators through a continuously variable automatic transmission to drive the front wheels, while a third electric motor powers the rear wheels. Total system output is 308 horsepower.
Standard equipment highlights for the base RX 450hL include 18-inch wheels, LED exterior lighting (headlights, foglights, taillights and running lights), automatic high beams, automatic wipers, a power liftgate, a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and automatic braking, lane departure warning and intervention, a sunroof, and keyless ignition and entry. Inside, the RX comes with dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, a power-adjustable steering wheel, and a power-folding 50/50-split third-row seat.
Standard tech features include the Remote Touch interface, an 8-inch display, Safety Connect emergency communications, Bluetooth and a 10-speaker sound system.
The RX 450hL's Luxury trim level (which can also be considered a package) adds 20-inch wheels, rear side sunshades, LED ambient lighting, illuminated doorsills, auto-dimming and power-folding side mirrors, a heated wood steering wheel, perforated-leather seating surfaces, and front-seat power lumbar and thigh-extension adjustments.
A Premium package adds a sunroof, wood interior trim, driver-seat memory settings, auto-dimming and folding side mirrors, and a storage compartment in the rear armrest. The Navigation package adds a nav system, a 12.3-inch central display, Enform Remote and Amazon Alexa integration (gives remote control over select systems), a premium audio system upgrade and a smog-sensing auto-recirculate for the climate control. A 15-speaker Mark Levinson premium audio system is also available with this package.
An optional Cold Weather package includes a windshield wiper de-icer, an upgraded interior heater with quicker warm-up time, auto-leveling headlights and headlight washers, and automatic wipers.
Stand-alone options include a color head-up display, a hands-free liftgate, upgraded LED headlights, a surround-view camera system, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert (includes automatic braking), front and rear parking sensors, 60/40-split folding second-row seats, and heated and ventilated front seats.
Trim tested
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Acceleration
Drivability
Off-road
Comfort
Seat comfort
Noise & vibration
Interior
Ease of use
Getting in/getting out
Driving position
Roominess
Visibility
Quality
Utility
Small-item storage
Cargo space
Technology
Smartphone integration
Driver aids
Most helpful consumer reviews
We were on the fence with a Toyota Highlander Hybrid and a Ford Explorer hybrid when this vehicle came on our radar.Our third row requirement is rare (kids+mil+dog) so we wanted a car that had a third row but not too often for long drives. The interiors on this were plush (Black leather with grey trims) and the ride quality is way better than both the highlander and the explorer. The media interface is meh but we mostly hear songs and navigation via bluetooth which works smooth once connected the first time. The built in navi is strictly ok. Sound quality from the speakers is way better...we had a Kia Sorento SX with JBL Infinity speakers and 2500 W amp before this and this stock system beats the sound of that ! Heated seats,mood lighting, wood trim, easy controls for mirros and windows have little Lexus touches that make it a plush choice for a hybrid car. So far we have driven it 2500 miles and got around 26 -28 mpg with 40:60 mix of city/highway driving. The mileage goes way up to 30-35mpg if you are cruising with very little acceleration at 65-70 mph. Road noise is minimum and the best part of the car is that it floats over all the bumps and lane reflectors without a shock being sent up into the cabin zone. The switch from hybrid mode to engine only is a little noticeable for sound but only if you have driven a plug in hybrid before where it is seamless.The car does not jerk or pause when it happens and the CVT then takes it over very smoothly. The one star I docked in the review is for the entertainment system that is missing the android carplay and a touchscreen interface.The joystick control is super distracting when driving.
Test drove several other SUV's including used RX's but their ride comfort just couldn't match the RX 450Lh. The 2 tone tan/brown interior is very good looking and outside is a real eye catcher! (the extra 4" in the L is worth the slightly higher price because it gives a better ride and definately better looking.) The ride could not be any smoother, it simply feels like luxury! Completely satisfied with my purchase
Told the sales rep. that I planned to install a trailer hitch on the RX 450hL and was told I could have one installed myself or have Lexus do it. After purchasing and shopping for a compatible hitch I learned that no one makes a hitch for this vehicle... not even Lexus! (They make one for the RX450h, but not the "L".) Not happy with this bait and switch... Otherwise, this car is very nice.
What can you say about the most popular SUV for years now, it still has all the factors that have made it great. The hybrid version has the best combined EPA MPG in its class. What really goes against the grain is the addition of only 4.4" to the overall length to add a relatively useless 3rd row. The only people that can sit in the 3rd row with any level of comfort are small children. It is safe to say that the extra space afforded by the Lexus long version is a small amount of storage space. So, if you can look beyond the limitation of small kids only in the 3rd row, you still have an awesome mid-sized luxury SUV.
Features & Specs
|Luxury 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$54,905
|MPG
|31 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|308 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$50,970
|MPG
|31 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|308 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite RX 450hL safety features:
- Lexus Safety System+
- Includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, automatic braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist.
- Lexus Enform Safety Connect
- Automatically alerts emergency services in the event of a crash or distress. Also includes a stolen-vehicle locator.
- Panoramic Rearview Camera
- Gives a broad look at what's behind you before you back up, taking advantage of the 12.3-inch widescreen display.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.7%
Lexus RX 450hL vs. the competition
Lexus RX 450hL vs. Acura MDX
The Lexus RX 450hL is more comfort-oriented than the Acura MDX, which is sportier. Deciding between the two will likely come down to whether you're more inclined toward luxury or performance. The MDX is roomier inside, however, and that includes more usable third-row seats. But neither the Lexus nor the Acura has particularly good infotainment systems.
Lexus RX 450hL vs. Volvo XC90
The Volvo XC90 is easily one of the most attractive SUVs on the market. The minimal exterior styling is elegant, and the interior embodies clean Scandinavian design. On top of that, the XC90 benefits from stronger performance and better overall comfort. The Volvo is quite a bit more expensive, though.
Lexus RX 450hL vs. Audi e-tron
The new Audi e-tron is a much smaller SUV that only seats five. But considering how small the Lexus RX 450hL's rear seats are, this drawback isn't as critical. The new all-electric e-tron has limited availability since only 999 versions are destined for the U.S. for the first year. And with an EV, you'd also have to plan for charging on longer road trips.
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2019 Lexus RX 450hL:
- Integration with Lexus Enform Connect smartphone app
- Part of the fourth RX generation introduced for 2016
The least-expensive 2019 Lexus RX 450hL is the 2019 Lexus RX 450hL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $50,970.
Other versions include:
- Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $54,905
- 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $50,970
More about the 2019 Lexus RX 450hL
The 2019 Lexus RX 450hL manages to combine luxury and efficiency in an eminently practical SUV, creating a true luxury crossover hybrid. Being a Lexus, the midsize RX 450hL has plenty of trappings. The materials quality and workmanship are as top-notch as you'd expect from Lexus. There's also plenty of technology, including safety items such as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, auto high beams and adaptive cruise control.
Then there's the additional utility you expect with a crossover. The RX 450hL features third-row seats, and the RX's traditional sloping rear roofline is flattened in the 450hL to accommodate the heads of third-row passengers. As a result, the RX 450hL has increased ability to carry especially large or bulky objects. And with the rear seats up, it offers more capacity than any large sedan on the market. Lowering the second- and third-row seats allows for up to 58.5 cubic feet of cargo space.
Finally, there's the hybrid powertrain. The 308-horsepower combination of a 3.5-liter gasoline V6 with two electric motors up front and a third motor powering the rear wheels provides adequate performance and admirable fuel economy. The EPA rates the all-wheel-drive RX 450hL at 29 mpg combined (29 city/28 highway). To put those numbers in perspective, the non-hybrid RX 350 all-wheel-drive model comes in at 22 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway).
The 2019 Lexus RX 450hL comes well-equipped and can be upgraded with assorted option packages, though not all of them are offered in every part of the country. Extras, such as a color head-up display, hands-free liftgate operation, and a 15-speaker Mark Levinson premium sound system, will appeal to buyers looking for more tech. The standard second-row captain's chairs can be replaced with a 40/20/40-split folding bench seat, but you'll have to add the Luxury package first.
If the RX 450hL has its flaws, they're largely limited to the details. The Remote Touch system to access choices on the menu-based central display takes some getting used to. And most adults won't be able to sit in the third row. All that said, the RX 450hL manages to excel at being both a practical luxury crossover and a respectable fuel-sipping hybrid. If that sounds like the vehicle you're looking for, Edmunds can help you decide which options to get, then find the best deal in your area.
