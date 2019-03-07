2019 Lexus RX 350L SUV
Which RX 350L does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Impeccable cabin finished with top-quality materials and construction
- Advanced safety features come standard
- Wide cargo bay makes it easy to load luggage and groceries
- Third-row space is tight for anyone other than small children
- Less overall cargo capacity than competitors
- Optional tech interface is distracting to use
- Part of the fourth RX generation introduced for 2016
Overall rating6.8 / 10
For a long time, car shoppers looking for a three-row crossover SUV at a Lexus dealership were out of luck. But Lexus finally remedied that last year by stretching the wheelbase of its bread-and-butter midsize RX and adding an extra set of seats to create the RXL. The 2019 Lexus RX 350L is the culmination of those efforts but, alas, the end result is an uncompelling stopgap.
While it technically seats up to seven, the RX 350L doesn't offer as much cabin space or cargo room as its primary rivals. These competitors, which include the Acura MDX, Infiniti QX60 and Land Rover Discovery, truly feel as if they were built with three rows in mind from the very start, and many can fit adults in the very back.
Slip behind the wheel and you'll find the RX 350L is nearly identical to the regular RX. The interior is properly luxurious, featuring high-quality materials and construction, high-quality materials and enviable noise dampening. Unfortunately, it also shares the RX 350's weaknesses, including an uninspiring driving experience and a subpar infotainment interface.
If all you're looking for is an RX 350 with a little more cargo room or space for a couple extra kids in a pinch, the 350L might satisfy. But overall we think you'll be happier with one of the aforementioned rivals.
Lexus RX 350L models
The 2019 Lexus RX 350L is a midsize luxury crossover available in a single, well-equipped trim. It comes standard with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (290 horsepower, 263 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. Seven seats are standard, but the second-row bench seat can be switched out for optional captain's chairs, reducing seating capacity to six passengers.
The base 350L model comes with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, automatic wipers, auto-dimming mirrors, roof rails, a power liftgate, keyless ignition and entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel, leather upholstery, driver-seat memory settings, power-adjustable front seats, a 40/20/40-split second-row seat, and a power-folding and 50/50-split third-row seat.
Other standard equipment includes a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, Lexus' Safety Connect emergency communications, a suite of drive safety aids (the Safety System+ package, including lane departure warning and intervention, and forward collision warning and mitigation with automatic emergency braking), Bluetooth, an 8-inch display screen and a nine-speaker sound system.
The Premium package adds a sunroof and wood trim. The Luxury package adds the Premium package, along with 20-inch wheels, a heated steering wheel, rear door sunshades, upgraded leather upholstery, and four-way lumbar adjustment and thigh extension for the front seats.
The Navigation package pads on an integrated navigation system, the Remote Touch tech interface, a larger 12.3-inch display, the Lexus Enform App Suite and a 12-speaker sound system. The Navigation package is also available with a 15-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.
Other options include a Cold Weather package, second-row captain's chairs, heated and ventilated front- and second-row seats, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and automated braking, a 360-degree parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, a hands-free liftgate, upgraded LED headlights (with 18 individual LED accent lights) and a color head-up display.
Trim tested
Scorecard
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Lexus RX 350L.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$49,420
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6300 rpm
|4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$48,020
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Luxury 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$53,035
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Luxury 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$54,435
|MPG
|18 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite RX 350L safety features:
- Lexus Safety System+
- Bundles adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation/automatic braking and lane departure warning/lane keeping assist.
- Lexus Enform Safety Connect
- Automatically alerts emergency services in the event of a crash or distress. Also includes a stolen-vehicle locator.
- Panoramic Rearview Camera
- Maximizing the 12.3-inch widescreen display, the panoramic rearview camera gives a broad look at what's behind you before you back up.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|18.2%
Lexus RX 350L vs. the competition
Lexus RX 350L vs. Acura MDX
If you prefer a three-row luxury SUV with a little personality, the Acura MDX should suffice. Its excellent all-wheel-drive system gives the MDX a sporty edge the RX 350L lacks, and its third row is slightly more adult-friendly. The Acura also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which the Lexus doesn't.
Lexus RX 350L vs. Infiniti QX60
Like the RX 350L, the Infiniti QX60 prioritizes comfort over driving dynamics. And, as in the Lexus, you'll find its technology interface to be unintuitive. The Infiniti is a little roomier in its third-row seat, and it's less expensive overall, which might give it the edge for shoppers looking for a luxurious yet cost-effective crossover.
Lexus RX 350L vs. Toyota Highlander
The RX 350L and the Toyota Highlander are mechanically related, though the Highlander's third row is more accommodating for adults. The Highlander's infotainment system is also easier to use. The Toyota lacks the Lexus' refinement, but many of the luxury features from the RX 350L are available on the Highlander.
FAQ
Is the Lexus RX 350L a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Lexus RX 350L?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lexus RX 350L:
Is the Lexus RX 350L reliable?
Is the 2019 Lexus RX 350L a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Lexus RX 350L?
The least-expensive 2019 Lexus RX 350L is the 2019 Lexus RX 350L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $48,020.
What are the different models of Lexus RX 350L?
More about the 2019 Lexus RX 350L
2019 Lexus RX 350L SUV Overview
The 2019 Lexus RX 350L SUV is offered in the following styles: 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Luxury 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Lexus RX 350L SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lexus RX 350L SUV and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 RX 350L SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lexus RX 350L SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 RX 350L SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, Luxury, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Lexus RX 350L SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Lexus RX 350L SUV?
2019 Lexus RX 350L SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
The 2019 Lexus RX 350L SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $57,295. The average price paid for a new 2019 Lexus RX 350L SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is trending $6,228 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,228 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $51,067.
The average savings for the 2019 Lexus RX 350L SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is 10.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2019 Lexus RX 350L SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Lexus RX 350L SUVS are available in my area?
2019 Lexus RX 350L SUV Listings and Inventory
Can't find a new 2019 Lexus RX 350L SUV RX 350L SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus RX 350L for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,706.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 1 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,425.
Why trust Edmunds?
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lexus RX 350L SUV?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
