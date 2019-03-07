  1. Home
Lexus RX 350L Luxury 4dr SUV Exterior. Options Shown.
6.8/10 Expert Rating
Lexus RX 350L Luxury 4dr SUV Rear Badge
Lexus RX 350L Luxury 4dr SUV Exterior
Lexus RX 350L Luxury 4dr SUV Exterior. Options Shown.
+44
2019 Lexus RX 350L SUV
MSRP Range: $48,020 - $54,435

Select a trim
Build & Price

Which RX 350L does Edmunds recommend?

The 2019 RX 350L only comes in one trim, but there are many packages and stand-alone options to choose from. We strongly recommend the Navigation package with the 15-speaker Mark Levinson audio system; it adds a large, beautiful display screen with onboard navigation and a great sound system. The 350L's thick rear pillars reduce visibility, so make sure to get the optional blind-spot monitor and 360-degree parking camera.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Impeccable cabin finished with top-quality materials and construction
  • Advanced safety features come standard
  • Wide cargo bay makes it easy to load luggage and groceries
Cons
  • Third-row space is tight for anyone other than small children
  • Less overall cargo capacity than competitors
  • Optional tech interface is distracting to use
What's new
  • Integration with Lexus Enform Connect smartphone app
  • Feature content shuffled slightly
  • Part of the fourth RX generation introduced for 2016

Overall rating

6.8 / 10

For a long time, car shoppers looking for a three-row crossover SUV at a Lexus dealership were out of luck. But Lexus finally remedied that last year by stretching the wheelbase of its bread-and-butter midsize RX and adding an extra set of seats to create the RXL. The 2019 Lexus RX 350L is the culmination of those efforts but, alas, the end result is an uncompelling stopgap.

While it technically seats up to seven, the RX 350L doesn't offer as much cabin space or cargo room as its primary rivals. These competitors, which include the Acura MDX, Infiniti QX60 and Land Rover Discovery, truly feel as if they were built with three rows in mind from the very start, and many can fit adults in the very back.

Slip behind the wheel and you'll find the RX 350L is nearly identical to the regular RX. The interior is properly luxurious, featuring high-quality materials and construction, high-quality materials and enviable noise dampening. Unfortunately, it also shares the RX 350's weaknesses, including an uninspiring driving experience and a subpar infotainment interface.

If all you're looking for is an RX 350 with a little more cargo room or space for a couple extra kids in a pinch, the 350L might satisfy. But overall we think you'll be happier with one of the aforementioned rivals.

Lexus RX 350L models

The 2019 Lexus RX 350L is a midsize luxury crossover available in a single, well-equipped trim. It comes standard with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (290 horsepower, 263 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. Seven seats are standard, but the second-row bench seat can be switched out for optional captain's chairs, reducing seating capacity to six passengers.

The base 350L model comes with 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, automatic wipers, auto-dimming mirrors, roof rails, a power liftgate, keyless ignition and entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel, leather upholstery, driver-seat memory settings, power-adjustable front seats, a 40/20/40-split second-row seat, and a power-folding and 50/50-split third-row seat.

Other standard equipment includes a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, Lexus' Safety Connect emergency communications, a suite of drive safety aids (the Safety System+ package, including lane departure warning and intervention, and forward collision warning and mitigation with automatic emergency braking), Bluetooth, an 8-inch display screen and a nine-speaker sound system.

The Premium package adds a sunroof and wood trim. The Luxury package adds the Premium package, along with 20-inch wheels, a heated steering wheel, rear door sunshades, upgraded leather upholstery, and four-way lumbar adjustment and thigh extension for the front seats.

The Navigation package pads on an integrated navigation system, the Remote Touch tech interface, a larger 12.3-inch display, the Lexus Enform App Suite and a 12-speaker sound system. The Navigation package is also available with a 15-speaker Mark Levinson sound system.

Other options include a Cold Weather package, second-row captain's chairs, heated and ventilated front- and second-row seats, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and automated braking, a 360-degree parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, a hands-free liftgate, upgraded LED headlights (with 18 individual LED accent lights) and a color head-up display.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Lexus RX 350L w/ Luxury Package (3.5L V6 | 8-speed automatic | FWD).

EdmundsScorecard

Overall6.8 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior6.5
Utility6.5
Technology6.5

Driving

7.5
In spite of its extra weight, the RX 350L accelerates readily and handles well. But the numbers tell their own story. This vehicle performs worse than the regular RX and falls noticeably behind the segment.

Acceleration

7.0
The V6 engine provides smooth power that's accompanied by a pleasantly burly exhaust note. It pulls nicely even at freeway speeds. But the L's extra weight takes a toll: Our as-tested 0-60 mph of 8.2 seconds is slower than the regular RX 350 and falls well behind class leaders.

Braking

7.0
The brake pedal is very light, but the response is predictable, which makes it easy to bring the RX 350L to a smooth stop. While the ease of use instills confidence, our as-tested 60-0 mph panic-stop distance of 129 feet is noticeably longer than distances for many competitors.

Steering

8.0
The steering's low resistance just off center makes it a little too easy to drift out of your lane, and there's very little feedback from the road. But the steering's appropriate weighting and accuracy make the RX pretty easy to live with.

Handling

8.0
Even with its added weight, the RX 350L handles well. When driving along a twisty road, the stability is reassuring and will keep passengers' stomachs happy. Take a sharp turn in town, however, and you can feel the 350L's added heft.

Drivability

8.0
The eight-speed transmission shifts smoothly in typical driving and provides sharper shifts in Sport mode. In the default mode, there's sometimes a delay between your request for power and the transmission's response. It also upshifts the moment you ease off the gas, which can be a little annoying. The manual mode doesn't change gears. It just sets the maximum gear.

Comfort

8.0
The front seating area is every bit as comfortable as the standard RX's. The cabin is pleasantly quiet, and the climate control system has a lot of functionality. But the ride quality is stiffer than we expect from a luxury SUV.

Seat comfort

8.5
The seats are wide and accommodating, with relatively flat cushions and a contoured back that benefits from a four-way adjustable lumbar. The head restraint angle is a little aggressive, but it has enough height adjustment that it won't be an issue for most drivers. Overall, most people should find the front seats comfortable on long drives.

Ride comfort

7.5
The ride quality is a bit firm, and you'll feel bumps when driving around town. On the freeway, however, the suspension evens out undulations nicely. The RX 350L is a smooth long-distance cruiser.

Noise & vibration

8.0
The cabin is well-insulated from traffic and road noise, and wind remains muted even at highway speeds. You won't have to raise your voice to have a conversation. Even the engine fades into the background when you're cruising.

Climate control

8.5
Lexus oddly placed the rear climate control panel on one side of the third row of seats. Otherwise, the system is easy to adjust and works well. Sensors will switch to recirculation if the air outside gets too smoggy, and seat heating and cooling can be set to adjust automatically.

Interior

6.5
The interior is luxurious and roomy if you leave the third-row seats stowed. That third row is cramped, and raising the seats reduces room for the second row, too. It's a poor showing in the three-row SUV segment. Visibility is also an issue.

Ease of use

7.0
We appreciate that there are quite a few clearly labeled buttons around the cabin. But not all buttons are placed in logical or easy-to-reach spots. The joystick-based infotainment interface is also finicky.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The large door openings facilitate access to the first two rows, but the long doors make getting in and out of tight parking spaces more of a challenge. Even with the second-row seats pushed forward, it's a real squeeze to clamber into the back row. Competitors have better solutions.

Driving position

7.0
There's enough adjustment for a range of drivers to fit comfortably, but the gauge cluster and steering wheel are positioned a bit low. The steering column can impinge on knee room, too. Depending on your seating position, you might find the RX 350L's setup awkward.

Roominess

6.5
Headroom in the first two rows is expansive, and legroom in the second row is generous if you're not using the third row. The second row, when moved forward to accommodate the third row, is cramped for even average-size adults. The third row is unusable by anyone but children.

Visibility

6.0
The RX 350L's thick roof pillars create big blind spots, and it's hard to judge where the corners of the car are due to the massive dashboard and long cargo area. You'll definitely want to get the optional 360-degree parking camera system.

Quality

8.5
The interior is solidly put together. While there are hard plastics around, they're not obvious. Touch points and the areas around most of them have been covered with higher-quality materials. Lexus put some thought into this interior.

Utility

6.5
For all the weight added from its growth spurt, the L version has gained little extra utility. The biggest gains come with the third row stowed. But in all configurations, the Lexus falls far short of three-row competitors. Small-item storage is the bright spot.

Small-item storage

9.0
There are clever little cubbies for the driver and front passenger, and they provide plenty of options for storing and organizing your stuff. The rear door pockets and seatback pockets provide storage space for second-row passengers. One cupholder even has a depth adjustment for tall beverages.

Cargo space

4.0
With just 7.5 cubic feet of storage behind the third row and 23 feet behind the second row, the RX 350L has far less cargo capacity than its main rival SUVs. It's also only a small improvement over the two-row RX because the load floor is higher.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
The LATCH anchors in the second row are easily accessible. However, bulkier rear-facing car seats may have trouble fitting if you have the second row pushed forward to allow for use of the third row.

Towing

6.5
The tow rating of 3,500 pounds is acceptable — it's far from what the class leaders provide, but it's enough for light towing duty.

Technology

6.5
Lexus' Mark Levinson stereos are always a high point, and the big infotainment screen has crisp-looking graphics. It's too bad the technology is frustrating to use, and you're stuck with the Enform app's limited integration. The driver aids generally work well, especially adaptive cruise control.

Audio & navigation

7.5
Sound quality from the optional Mark Levinson stereo is top-notch and justifies the upgrade's price. The navigation display is easy to read. Unless you've installed the Enform app on your phone and are parked, you can't search for destinations by anything but the address.

Smartphone integration

5.0
Lexus' Enform app has a handful of useful features, but it only integrates a limited selection of third-party apps. It's much less elegant and harder to use than Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Bluetooth pairing is easy, and charging options are available for the first two rows.

Driver aids

7.0
The adaptive cruise system works well even in stop-and-go traffic. It's a bit conservative about following distance but doesn't overreact when cars change lanes ahead of you. The lane keeping assist offers very little intervention and can lose sight of lane markers.

Voice control

7.0
There are onscreen prompts, and it's generally clear what you need to say. Unfortunately, you can rarely skip steps to get to certain commands, and some functions require manual control. Voice-recognition capability is average.
Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all RX 350L lease offers
2019 Lexus RX 350L price drops
Shop used 2019 from $42,290
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Lexus RX 350L.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Safety

    Our experts' favorite RX 350L safety features:

    Lexus Safety System+
    Bundles adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation/automatic braking and lane departure warning/lane keeping assist.
    Lexus Enform Safety Connect
    Automatically alerts emergency services in the event of a crash or distress. Also includes a stolen-vehicle locator.
    Panoramic Rearview Camera
    Maximizing the 12.3-inch widescreen display, the panoramic rearview camera gives a broad look at what's behind you before you back up.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.2%

    Lexus RX 350L vs. the competition

    Lexus RX 350L vs. Acura MDX

    If you prefer a three-row luxury SUV with a little personality, the Acura MDX should suffice. Its excellent all-wheel-drive system gives the MDX a sporty edge the RX 350L lacks, and its third row is slightly more adult-friendly. The Acura also offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which the Lexus doesn't.

    Compare Lexus RX 350L & Acura MDX features

    Lexus RX 350L vs. Infiniti QX60

    Like the RX 350L, the Infiniti QX60 prioritizes comfort over driving dynamics. And, as in the Lexus, you'll find its technology interface to be unintuitive. The Infiniti is a little roomier in its third-row seat, and it's less expensive overall, which might give it the edge for shoppers looking for a luxurious yet cost-effective crossover.

    Compare Lexus RX 350L & Infiniti QX60 features

    Lexus RX 350L vs. Toyota Highlander

    The RX 350L and the Toyota Highlander are mechanically related, though the Highlander's third row is more accommodating for adults. The Highlander's infotainment system is also easier to use. The Toyota lacks the Lexus' refinement, but many of the luxury features from the RX 350L are available on the Highlander.

    Compare Lexus RX 350L & Toyota Highlander features
    FAQ

    Is the Lexus RX 350L a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 RX 350L both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.8 out of 10. You probably care about Lexus RX 350L fuel economy, so it's important to know that the RX 350L gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the RX 350L has 16.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus RX 350L.

    Is the Lexus RX 350L reliable?

    To determine whether the Lexus RX 350L is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the RX 350L. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the RX 350L's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles.

    Is the 2019 Lexus RX 350L a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Lexus RX 350L is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 RX 350L and gave it a 6.8 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 RX 350L is a good car for you.

    How much should I pay for a 2019 Lexus RX 350L?

    The least-expensive 2019 Lexus RX 350L is the 2019 Lexus RX 350L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $48,020.

    Other versions include:

    • 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $49,420
    • 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $48,020
    • Luxury 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $53,035
    • Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $54,435
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Lexus RX 350L?

    If you're interested in the Lexus RX 350L, the next question is, which RX 350L model is right for you? RX 350L variants include 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Luxury 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A).

    More about the 2019 Lexus RX 350L

    2019 Lexus RX 350L SUV Overview

    The 2019 Lexus RX 350L SUV is offered in the following styles: 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Luxury 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A).

    What do people think of the 2019 Lexus RX 350L SUV?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lexus RX 350L SUV and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 RX 350L SUV.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lexus RX 350L SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 RX 350L SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, Luxury, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2019 Lexus RX 350L SUV here.

    What's a good price for a New 2019 Lexus RX 350L SUV?

