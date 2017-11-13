Used 1995 Lexus LS 400 for Sale Near Me
- 105,397 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500
- 237,817 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,992
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus LS 400
Read recent reviews for the Lexus LS 400
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.929 Reviews
Report abuse
cason234,05/12/2016
4dr Sedan
I've long admired the LS400's from Lexus..... "someday, I'm going to get me one of those...", I always said. They have such a good reputation. Also, a family we know and respect apparently has a whole fleet of LS400's because of their excellent reliability. 6 months ago, my brother bought a 1997 LS400 with 240,000 miles in sensational condition for $2000 (this is in the Pacific Northwest)..... I was blown away by the condition and the magnificent ride of this almost 20 year old car. About a month later, my brother emailed me a link to a 1995 LS400 with 135,000 miles, and the obligatory NAKAMICHI sound system! I bought it for $3700 and am very impressed by the value I got for my money. The paint and interior are superb - I feel like a king when I pull up in my Lexus. I replaced the tires and changed all fluids immediately (just regular maintenance). I replaced one sensor on the air suspension (it was leaning on one corner), and that's it! It runs like a dream. There was a complete service history with the car, including timing belt replacement at 80,000 miles. Coming from a series of performance cars (Mustang GT, etc), the performance could be described as "understated" or "elegant", but not passion inspiring. But that's OK.... that's not what I was expecting. The buttery smooth and whisper quiet ride hearken back to a different era..... of gentlemanly motoring. This experience is not about epic handling or punchy acceleration (although the car does alright). This car is a pleasure to own. I particularly like the Nakamichi sound system. Even on a 21 year old stereo, you can hear musical detail you've never heard before. I'll be making my own "AUX" input jack on the dash shortly (lots of tutorials for this on YOUTUBE) so I can plug my iPhone in, but you can achieve much of the same thing with a cassette adapter. I really like the sound when it starts. That buried starter is quite quiet, and sounds very "mechanically precise", if I can call it that. I like the fact that it sits so comfortably.... these are not overstuffed sofa cushions, but firm leather supports you sit on. I expect I'll become bored of the car before it "wears out"..... but I should be able to pass this gem onto another fortunate buyer at some point (perhaps one of my own kids will want it?)...... I highly recommend the LS400 as excellent value in the used car market. UPDATE: 11/13/17: I sold the car this past summer. It was in superb condition, and I know the new owner was thrilled with it. I had to replace the entire AC system, which was about $1200 (and which completely killed my feelings for the car)...... I hate paying someone else to work on my car, but this was one situation where I didn't have the equipment / know how to deal with something (AC system charging). I sold it to an old neighbor, and I suspect I'll see it around regularly! Still a great car. Ironically, right after I sold it, a young couple in our church bought a similar car and now look like 'up and comers' even though I know they didn't spend too much on it! Great cars, and highly recommended.
