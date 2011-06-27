2019 Lexus GS 300 Sedan
What’s new
- Integration with Lexus Enform Connect smartphone app
- Part of the fourth GS generation introduced for 2013
Pros & Cons
- Comfortable and spacious interior is generously appointed
- Turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers high fuel economy
- Entertainment and navigation system controller is difficult to use
- Trunk does not expand because rear seatbacks don't fold down
- Acceleration is nothing special
Which GS 300 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Many luxury automakers highlight their sedans' performance capabilities to attract attention. But what if you simply want a comfortable upscale sedan without the theatrics or sticker shock? Enter the 2019 Lexus GS 300.
Though the 300 is the entry-level model of the GS series of sedans, its turbocharged four-cylinder engine provides a nice mix of fuel efficiency and responsive acceleration. Similarly, the GS 300's suspension strikes a good balance between comfort and handling composure. Competitive pricing of the GS is another potential draw.
On the downside, this GS generation has been around a while. Style-wise, it won't land you at the front of a valet line. Also, Lexus' distracting-to-use infotainment system is one of the least appealing in the luxury segment. Overall, though, the GS 300 is a sedan worth considering.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Lexus GS as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize Luxury Sedans for this year.
2019 Lexus GS 300 models
The 2019 Lexus GS 300 comes in two trims: base and the GS 300 F Sport. They share the same turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (241 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive.
The base GS 300 includes 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, keyless ignition and entry, simulated leather upholstery, a sunroof, heated and power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings and an automatic climate control system.
Technology features include Lexus' Remote Touch infotainment interface, a navigation system, voice controls, smartphone app integration, a 12.3-inch display screen and a 12-speaker sound system. A broad range of driver safety aids — blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and the Lexus Safety System+ suite of advanced active safety features — are also included.
Heated and ventilated front seats, automatic wipers and a power rear sunshade are optional by way of the Premium package, and the available 18-inch wheel upgrade offers a same-cost choice between all-season and stickier three-season summer performance tires. A 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system is also optional.
The F Sport version ups the ante on the handling front by adding 19-inch wheels with performance tires, a sport-tuned adaptive suspension, bigger front brakes, more aggressive front and rear styling, and a rear trunklid spoiler. Inside you'll find leather upholstery, power sport seats, all of the Premium Package content and different interior trim pieces.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Acceleration
Braking
Steering
Handling
Drivability
Comfort
Seat comfort
Ride comfort
Noise & vibration
Climate control
Interior
Ease of use
Getting in/getting out
Driving position
Roominess
Visibility
Quality
Utility
Small-item storage
Cargo space
Child safety seat accommodation
Technology
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Lexus GS 300.
Trending topics in reviews
Sponsored cars related to the GS 300
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$46,860
|MPG
|22 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|241 hp @ 5800 rpm
|F SPORT 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$51,450
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|241 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite GS 300 safety features:
- All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Keeps you at a constant distance from the vehicle ahead of you. It works all the way down to a complete stop, which isn't always the case.
- Pre-Collision System
- Detects and attempts to avoid front collisions by applying the brakes to assist the driver and reduce the speed of impact.
- Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
- Automatically applies corrections to help prevent the car from leaving its lane.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Lexus GS 300 vs. the competition
Lexus GS 300 vs. Lexus GS 350
The GS 350 and the GS 300 are the same car, so they come with the same features and options; the only difference lies in the powertrain. The GS 350 features a more powerful V6 engine and is available with all-wheel drive. The GS 300, on the other hand, is more efficient and only available in rear-wheel drive.
Lexus GS 300 vs. Honda Accord
Although the GS 300 is pricier, its rear-wheel-drive chassis, suspension setup and interior show a clear luxury advantage over the more practical Accord. Still, you could load up an Accord with its available turbocharged 2.0-liter engine and you'd have a sedan to equal the GS in many respects.
Lexus GS 300 vs. Lexus IS 300
The IS 300 and the GS 300 are both sporty four-door sedans and share identical powertrains. So which is the right one for you? The IS 300 is less expensive but has a smaller rear seat and less cargo space. Ultimately, it'll be about practicality and interior size. Either way, both are meant for the sporty — but not too sporty — sedan audience.
FAQ
Is the Lexus GS 300 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Lexus GS 300?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lexus GS 300:
- Integration with Lexus Enform Connect smartphone app
- Part of the fourth GS generation introduced for 2013
Is the Lexus GS 300 reliable?
Is the 2019 Lexus GS 300 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Lexus GS 300?
The least-expensive 2019 Lexus GS 300 is the 2019 Lexus GS 300 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $46,860.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,860
- F SPORT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $51,450
What are the different models of Lexus GS 300?
More about the 2019 Lexus GS 300
2019 Lexus GS 300 Sedan Overview
The 2019 Lexus GS 300 Sedan is offered in the following styles: 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and F SPORT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Lexus GS 300 Sedan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lexus GS 300 Sedan and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 GS 300 Sedan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lexus GS 300 Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 GS 300 Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, F SPORT, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Lexus GS 300 Sedan here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Lexus GS 300 Sedan?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Lexus GS 300 Sedans are available in my area?
2019 Lexus GS 300 Sedan Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lexus GS 300 Sedan.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] GS 300 Sedan for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Lexus GS 300 Sedan GS 300 Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lexus GS 300 for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $7,705.
Find a new Lexus for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,146.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Lexus GS 300 Sedan and all available trim types: Base, F SPORT. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Lexus GS 300 Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Lexus GS 300 Sedan?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lexus lease specials
Related 2019 Lexus GS 300 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2017
- Used Ford Escape 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2017
- Used Tesla Model S 2014
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Kia Forte 2017
- Used Ford Fusion 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Kia Niro
- 2021 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 CTS-V
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class News
- 2020 GLS-Class
- 2020 RAV4
- 2021 Subaru BRZ News
- Subaru BRZ 2020
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT350
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Lexus ES 350
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 Lexus GX 460
- Lexus NX 300 2020
- 2020 Lexus IS 350
- Lexus RX 450h 2020
- 2020 Lexus UX 250h
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2020 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Sentra
- Kia K5 2021
- 2020 Nissan Maxima
- 2020 Lexus ES 350
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
- INFINITI Q50 2020
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020