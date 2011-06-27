  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(11)

2019 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB

What’s new

  • New no-cost Smartphone package adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Panoramic sunroof is now standard
  • Lane centering and 360-degree camera features now available
  • Part of the fourth Range Rover generation introduced for 2013

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent balance of off-road ability and luxury
  • A wealth of interior and exterior options for customizing
  • Long-wheelbase variant provides additional rear legroom
  • Available with a diesel engine
  • Large wheels can bring vibration and noise into the cabin at highway speeds
  • Capability means compromise, and highway steering may be too heavy for some
  • Standard engine's modest power may disappoint
MSRP Starting at
$208,200
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
What should I pay
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Range Rover does Edmunds recommend?

The HSE provides a good starting point for most buyers. It adds two of the base Range Rover's most worthwhile safety packages as well as upgraded seats and a more powerful version of the supercharged V6 gasoline engine. From high-end exterior paint schemes to massaging front seats, the Range Rover's options list is extensive. Given its status as the king of the hill in Land Rover's lineup, we think you should check the boxes for the Driver Assist and Vision Assist packages, which equip the Range Rover with the latest and greatest safety features. Heated and ventilated front seats, four-zone climate control and a console refrigerator are all inexpensive and desirable options.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

It's not an exaggeration to say that the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover is one of the most versatile vehicles on sale today. With standard four-wheel drive, configurable traction settings and an air suspension, the Range Rover is capable of tackling muddy trails and wading through water nearly 3 feet deep. Yet it's equally able to tackle the worst of the urban jungle thanks to its cosseting cabin and high-end luxury features. It's similar to the Range Rover Sport, but the bigger Range Rover offers increased passenger room, a nicer interior, and a road presence that the Sport just can't match.

While the Range Rover has always been the pinnacle of the Land Rover lineup — receiving high-end luxury features first before they trickle down to less expensive models — it hasn't always kept up to date when it comes to tech. That changes for 2019. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now available, and while they aren't technically included on every model, they are no-cost options and we expect most dealers will carry equipped vehicles. A pair of new safety items are also available: a camera that gives a bird's-eye view of the vehicle to aid in parking maneuvers and a lane-centering feature that helps reduce driver fatigue on long trips.

2019 Land Rover Range Rover models

The 2019 Land Rover Range Rover comes in five main versions: base, HSE, Supercharged, Autobiography and SVAutobiography Dynamic. While the base Range Rover comes well-equipped, the HSE gives you more standard features. The Supercharged is similarly equipped but has a supercharged V8. Next, the Autobiography adds more luxury options and driver assist systems, and the SVAutobiography Dynamic adds more power and sportier suspension tuning. The long-wheelbase versions of the Supercharged, Autobiography and SVAutobiography Dynamic add more than 7 inches of rear legroom.

The Range Rover's base version comes with your choice of a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 (340 horsepower, 332 lb-ft of torque) or a turbocharged, diesel-powered 3.0-liter V6 (254 hp, 443 lb-ft). The diesel is known as the Td6. An eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.

Standard features on this model include 19-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting (headlights, taillights and daytime running lights), rear foglights, a self-leveling air suspension with automatic height adjustment for loading and unloading, adaptive suspension dampers, automatic wipers, auto-dimming and heated exterior mirrors, a hands-free liftgate, a panoramic sunroof with a gesture-operated sun blind, keyless entry and ignition, tri-zone climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, 16-way heated front seats with memory settings, a 60/40-split rear seat and leather upholstery.

Tech features include a digital instrument panel, a Wi-Fi hotspot, navigation, satellite and HD radio, a 13-speaker Meridian sound system, and Land Rover's InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system with dual 10-inch touchscreen displays. A rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, low-speed forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning are also standard. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto aren't technically standard, but they are included with the Smartphone Integration package, which is a no-cost option.

Next up is the Range Rover HSE that includes a few more standard features such as 20-inch wheels, soft-close doors, upgraded 20-way power-adjustable front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, as well as access to a greater catalog of options. It also includes the Drive (blind-spot monitor and traffic sign recognition) and Park (rear cross-traffic alert) packages, which are available on the base Range Rover. The HSE comes with your choice of two powertrains: the Td6 diesel V6 or a powered-up version of the turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (380 hp, 339 lb-ft).

Next is the Range Rover Supercharged, which simply adds a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 (518 hp, 461 lb-ft) to the V6-powered HSE, plus 21-inch wheels.

The next rung up is the Range Rover Autobiography. The Autobiography packs the same supercharged V8 as the Supercharged, but it features significantly more content, such as the Terrain Response 2 and All-Terrain Progress Control systems, automatic high-beam control, front foglights, a 360-degree parking camera, a head-up display, four-zone climate control, 24-way power-adjustable heated and ventilated front seats with massage, heated and ventilated rear seats with remote power-folding, upgraded leather upholstery, additional leather trim, and a 29-speaker Meridian sound system. It also adds several packages that are available on other models, such as Drive Pro (enhanced blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and lane departure mitigation) and Park Pro (automated parallel and perpendicular parking). The long-wheelbase version also comes with a rear entertainment system.

If you want the sportiest Range Rover, go with the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic. It uses an uprated version of the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 gasoline engine and produces 557 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. It also features a lowered ride height, a more aggressive on-road suspension calibration, quilted leather upholstery, leather headliner, heated massage elements for the front seats, and additional rear-seat adjustments.

The long-wheelbase models all share the same extended chassis. The Range Rover's wheelbase is lengthened by 7.9 inches, and rear-seat legroom grows by 7.3 inches. As the top dog, the SVAutobiography LWB comes with a front cooler under the center armrest, along with an even more luxurious rear-seat environment, which includes upgraded class seats, deployable tables, a center console cooler with glasses, power sunshade blinds, power-closing doors and a rear-seat entertainment system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 (turbo 3.0L V6 diesel | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2016, the current Range Rover has received some revisions, including a revised InControl Touch Pro Duo navigation and entertainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto availability, and the new Terrain Response 2, an automated driving mode system. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Range Rover.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

The Range Rover HSE delivers exactly what you'd expect — a quiet and mostly soft ride in a handsome but conservative package that offers ample passenger and cargo space. We tested the torquey and smooth diesel engine, but the supercharged V8 is great too.

Acceleration

The diesel V6 generates a healthy serving of torque and enough power to get this 5,492-pound Range Rover moving fairly effortlessly. It will accelerate to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds, a respectably quick figure for such a boxy beast.

Braking

The pedal travel is a bit long, but that's not a bad trait in an off-roader. More to the point, these brakes are effective and can reliably execute a panic stop from 60 mph in a short distance. This move comes with abundant nosedive, but the vehicle stays arrow-straight.

Steering

The Range Rover feels secure when cruising down the road and making small course corrections. The steering ratio is neither too slow nor too quick. A tidy U-turn radius makes for good parking maneuverability.

Handling

You'll feel all of the Range Rover's weight going around turns. It begrudgingly responds to commands. This one does not like to be hustled through twisty bits, but it does feel coordinated in its own stately way.

Drivability

The gas pedal's accurate calibration makes for smooth starts, and the eight-speed transmission always responds as expected when it's time to accelerate. The engine stop-start system reacts quickly enough that we never felt the need to disable it.

Off-road

Low-range gearing, impressive suspension articulation, generous body clearance, and multiple terrain maps give the Range Rover off-road capability its buyers may never fully use. It is deceptively wide, though.

Comfort

The Range Rover is a quiet SUV, even when equipped with the diesel engine. There's a definite luxury slant to its ride character, but it could be better at filtering out sharp edges. The seats are firmer than we'd like.

Seat comfort

The Range Rover has an odd combination of long-travel suspension softness that you'll notice when driving over bumps and a sensitivity to road surface coarseness, particularly on concrete and cracked asphalt. It's like a Buick with overinflated tires.

Noise & vibration

We'd describe this one as silent even if it wasn't a boxy SUV. There's not much road or wind noise. Some diesel noise is apparent at parking lot speeds, but it's admirably muted and melds into the background as speed picks up.

Interior

The Range Rover feels big inside, and once you climb aboard it offers a good view outside. Most controls are easy to use, but the audio and entertainment system interface isn't terribly convenient. The generous cargo hold benefits from a two-piece split hatch with a short tailgate.

Ease of use

Driving position is nicely adjustable, and the major controls are, for the most part, logically placed. A lack of control knobs is annoying, though.

Getting in/getting out

The air suspension lowers the vehicle when parked to reduce step-in and cargo-loading height. The doors open wide, but there are no pillar-mounted grab handles to grasp.

Roominess

The Range Rover offers ample head- and legroom and shoulder room. It's a generally airy feeling front and back. Note: Despite outward appearances, the Range Rover only seats five. There's no third-row option.

Visibility

The beltline is low and there's lots of glass, with a high seating position that helps the driver see down past the corners. The optional multiview camera system helps in tight quarters, and there are parking sensors front and rear.

Quality

The Range Rover HSE looks well-built inside and out, but the interior materials in particular look a bit plain and overly conservative. It's more an issue of style than quality, we suppose, but those two often go hand in hand.

Utility

The Range Rover's interior is large but follows the European design edict that only driving functions should be supported. Thus, it lacks many of the small storage spaces that owners of American and Asian SUVs may be used to.

Technology

Land Rover's Touch Pro Duo system certainly looks amazing. However, in our limited experience with it in other Land Rovers, we've found it can be a bit laggy and at times unresponsive. While the infotainment system has tons of features, it can also be overly complicated and frustrating to use.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover.

5 star reviews: 46%
4 star reviews: 18%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 36%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 3.7 stars based on 11 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    Features & Specs

    SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
    SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD
    5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A
    MSRP$208,200
    MPG 13 city / 19 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower557 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all 2019 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts' favorite Range Rover safety features:

    Terrain Response 2
    Monitors the vehicle's traction and adapts to maintain control on different surfaces and road conditions.
    Rear Traffic Monitor
    Alerts the driver when backing up that a car or pedestrian is approaching the rear of the vehicle.
    Driver Condition Monitor
    Detects the signs of drowsy driving and lets you know you should probably pull over for a break.

    Land Rover Range Rover vs. the competition

    Land Rover Range Rover vs. Land Rover Range Rover Sport

    The Range Rover Sport is the Range Rover's smaller, less expensive sibling. It doesn't offer all the luxury amenities or deep customization options of the full-size Range Rover, but the midsize Sport has a similar level of off-road ability. It's priced lower than its big brother and, unlike the Range Rover, the Sport can be optioned with a third row of seating.

    Land Rover Range Rover vs. Land Rover Discovery

    Like most Land Rovers, the Discovery can tackle light off-roading. Most Discovery trims come with three rows of seats, though it's difficult to get into and out of the back unless you moonlight as a Cirque du Soleil contortionist. Its cabin isn't as decadent as the Range Rover's, but it also costs significantly less.

    Land Rover Range Rover vs. Toyota Land Cruiser

    It might seem strange comparing a Toyota to a Land Rover, but the Land Cruiser is a seriously capable off-road machine. With a locking center differential, a low-speed and off-road-oriented cruise control system, and the trick KDSS system (which can disconnect the front and rear stabilizer bars), the Land Cruiser is another good choice for those looking for on-road luxury and trail-conquering performance.

    FAQ

    Is the Land Rover Range Rover a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Range Rover both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Land Rover Range Rover fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Range Rover gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Range Rover has 24.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Land Rover Range Rover. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover:

    • New no-cost Smartphone package adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
    • Panoramic sunroof is now standard
    • Lane centering and 360-degree camera features now available
    • Part of the fourth Range Rover generation introduced for 2013
    Is the Land Rover Range Rover reliable?

    To determine whether the Land Rover Range Rover is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Range Rover. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Range Rover's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Range Rover is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 Land Rover Range Rover?

    The least-expensive 2019 Land Rover Range Rover is the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $208,200.

    Other versions include:

    • SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $208,200
    What are the different models of Land Rover Range Rover?

    More about the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover

    The 2019 Land Rover Range Rover comes with a high price tag, but it packs the luxury features, amenities, design and heritage that demand that price. Yes, you could spend less to get similar off-road capability, or get the luxury experience somewhere else, but you won't find both in one place. And Land Rover has consistently delivered on making a do-everything luxury product. You could even say it practically invented the genre.

    Though most buyers will purchase an available model off the sales floor, the true benefit of the Range Rover experience is being able to configure and option the car to your exacting specifications because the Range Rover offers tremendous opportunities for fine-tuning. Whether you're looking for the ultimate cruiser brimming with luxury features or a family shuttle with all the latest safety tech, there's a Range Rover for you.

    We expect a full range of gasoline and diesel engines will be available in the near future, but for now, the sole powertrain is a new-for-2019 plug-in hybrid. A turbocharged four-cylinder and electric motor combine to send nearly 400 horsepower to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain gives the Range Rover an enviable mix of fuel efficiency and raw power. Range Rover says the plug-in can travel up to 31 miles on electricity alone, giving it one of the lengthiest all-electric range estimates we've seen in a plug-in SUV.

    The Range Rover comes with a wealth of standard features, including Land Rover's InControl Touch Pro Duo touchscreen navigation and entertainment system with a Meridian stereo system. The Terrain Response all-wheel-drive system and adjustable suspension damping are also standard, and they are what allow Range Rovers to crawl over just about any terrain. Terrain Response ensures torque is applied to the wheel or wheels that have the most grip, and it works great on slick and rough terrain.

    Of course, these are just the basics. Going further, buyers have multiple wheel choices in various sizes, numerous exterior color options, and leather and wood trim packages. You can even add unusual luxuries, such as massaging front seats, customizable ambient lighting, and a refrigerator beneath the front console.

    If a do-it-all luxury off-roader such as the Range Rover is something you'd be interested in, let Edmunds help find or configure the perfect 2019 Land Rover Range Rover for you.

    2019 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB Overview

    The 2019 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB is offered in the following styles: SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A).

    What do people think of the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB featuring deep dives into trim levels including SVAutobiography LWB, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB here.

