Used 2003 Land Rover Freelander Consumer Reviews

Can't understand all the frustration Learn How to Drive , 08/30/2010 40 of 47 people found this review helpful I just thought I should give my 2 cents about this car. Everyone on here must not know how to maintain a vehicle because even after buying mine used with 58,000 miles, I haven't had any unexpected problems. People need to understand that this is a foreign, luxury SUV and requires more driver knowledge. You can't just put gas in it and expect it to maintain itself. I check the fluids every other week and change the oil every 3000 miles. Gas mileage is decent for an SUV of this age. Yes, parts are a bit more expensive but this is expected with any foreign vehicle. Personally, I think this is a safe, fun, and reliable vehicle that I am very proud to own. Report Abuse

Too many whiners... Hippoman , 10/04/2007 7 of 7 people found this review helpful A number of people have had drivetrain problems with this truck but I've had none. There are some things that could have been built with a little more quality just like about anything else on the market. This is a European vehice, not a Ford, GM, or anything else people expect to change the oil every 25K miles and run it to death. It takes a certain amount of care and maintenence. If you want to drive a LR it's going to cost you no matter what model you buy. If you just want a sporty SUV to take your kids to school in, buy a Jeep. Report Abuse

Freelander Geoff B , 08/07/2003 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Freelander is an excellent SUV. Performs well for both on road an off- road applications. Surprisingly more able than expected off-road. Has great driving position. Major draw-back is poor fuel economy combined with small fuel tank limiting range. Report Abuse

My Freelander Experience sarahjane24 , 12/05/2013 12 of 15 people found this review helpful Though I loved this car, it was NOT a good investment. My 2003 landrover had one problem after another. The 4 years I had it, I easily put over a thousand dollars each year for repairs. Land Rover parts are EXPENSIVE. I had TWO new engines within 4 years (thank god for warranty). I also had to replace multiple window motors, a muffler, the starter, pumps, axels...the list goes on. The repairs don't seem like big repairs, but these parts are NOT cheap. Unfortunately, a deer ran into my drivers side and TOTALED it. It seemed insane! The damage was moderate I'd say. But because its so expensive to fix...my baby is gone. Report Abuse