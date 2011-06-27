  1. Home
2020 Land Rover Discovery Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Land Rover Discovery

Landmark Edition

Landmark Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
  • Customer Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with Land Rover or approved lender Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.

    Customer $ Offer
    $3,000
    Start
    08/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

  • Financing

    (0 available)

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2020 Land Rover Discovery Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
Landmark Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
HSE Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
