2020 Land Rover Discovery Deals, Incentives & Rebates
Landmark EditionLandmark Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
Cash Offers(1 available)Show details
- $3,000 Customer Cash for Retail - Expires 10/01/2020
Customer Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Retail customers may be eligible for cash incentive. Incentive may not be combined with Land Rover or approved lender Lease or Special APR financing. Residency restrictions apply.
- Customer $ Offer
- $3,000
- Start
- 08/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Financing(0 available)
Leasing(0 available)
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2020 Land Rover Discovery Deals
|Cash Offers
|Financing
|Leasing
|Other
|Landmark Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|HSE Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
Ad
Build Your Discovery
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Land Rover Discovery in Virginia is:not available
Legal