2019 Land Rover Discovery SUV
What’s new
- Minor changes to standard and optional feature availability
- Part of the fifth Discovery generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Smooth driving manners on the road
- Above-average capabilities off-road
- Interior is luxurious with excellent materials
- Clever features in terms of utility and technology
- Touchscreen interface can be slow and difficult to operate
- Diesel engine option has little advantage over standard gas engine
Which Discovery does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
The 2019 Land Rover Discovery is a distinctive offering among three-row midsize luxury SUVs. Along with its excellent road manners, the Discovery comes with impressive off-road capability and a posh interior. Our biggest complaint involves the infotainment system's clunky interface. But if you can adapt it, you'll find plenty to like here. This vehicle can haul up to seven people over almost any terrain while swaddling them in premium materials.
You'll be hard-pressed to find a competing vehicle that offers the Discovery's mix of strengths. The Lexus GX 460, for instance, offers lots of off-road capability. But when you factor its subpar ride quality and aging design, it can't match the Discovery as a luxury vehicle. You might also look at any number of luxury crossover SUVs, such as the Mercedes GLE or the Volvo XC90. They'll wow you with materials quality and visual design but come up short when it's time for off-road shenanigans.
What's it like to live with?
To learn more about the Land Rover Discovery of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2017 Land Rover Discovery First Edition. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy. Not surprisingly, we were fans of the Disco's off-road abilities, but the infotainment system was a constant source of frustration. The 2019 Discovery benefits from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, which weren't offered on our long-term vehicle. It's the same generation, though, so most of our observations apply.
2019 Land Rover Discovery models
The 2019 Land Rover Discovery only comes in three trim levels, but a plethora of option packages makes things a bit more complicated. There are two engines available: a 3.0-liter supercharged gasoline V6 (340 horsepower, 332 pound-feet of torque) and a turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel V6 (254 hp, 443 lb-ft of torque). Both send power to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The base SE model comes with 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, a hands-free tailgate, front and rear fixed glass roof panels, power-adjustable front seats, leather upholstery, keyless ignition and entry, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Infotainment features include a 10-inch touchscreen, navigation system and a 10-speaker sound system.
On the safety front, you get low-speed automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, a driver condition monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, and Clear Exit Monitor, which alerts you if you're about to open a door into oncoming traffic. Standard off-road aids include the Terrain Response traction control system and front and rear tow hooks.
The SE comes with seating for five and can be equipped with a manual-folding third row. The 7 Seat package for the SE also includes a twin-speed transfer case and electronic air suspension. Other options include the Drive package, which offers blind-spot monitoring, high-speed automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and traffic sign recognition. The Driver Assist package adds active steering assist, a surround-view parking camera, and the contents of the Drive package.
Other SE upgrades include the Smartphone pack (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity) and the Cold Climate package, which includes heated windshield washer jets, a heated steering wheel, and heated front and rear seats.
You can also augment the SE's off-road abilities with the Capability package, which adds a twin-speed transfer case, an air suspension and the upgraded Terrain Response 2 traction control system.
Stand-alone options include a virtual gauge cluster, a trailer hitch with an electrical connector, roof rails, a heated windscreen, a cooler compartment in the front console box, four-zone climate control, a Meridian stereo system, and extra USB ports. Land Rover's Activity Key — a fitness-tracker wristband that also acts as a key to unlock the vehicle — is available for all trim levels.
Moving up to the HSE adds 20-inch wheels, a front sunroof and heated auto-dimming and power-folding side mirrors. Inside, you get driver-seat memory settings, the Meridian sound system, three-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a power-adjustable steering column, and upgraded interior trim. The digital gauge cluster comes standard, as do the second-row USB ports and the contents of the SE's Drive package.
Otherwise, many of the same option packages are available, plus quite a few extra. A Remote Intelligent Seat Fold package adds a power-folding third-row seat and a 60/40-split folding second row with manual slide and power recline. The Capability Plus package adds a locking rear differential, Terrain Response 2 and All-Terrain Progress Control — a sort of low-speed cruise control designed to manage the throttle to keep the vehicle moving steadily in particularly slippery or steep conditions.
The Luxury Climate Comfort package adds heated and ventilated front- and second-row seats, four-zone climate control, and the contents of the Cold Climate package. This package is also available in a seven-passenger configuration and adds heating to the third-row seats. The Seat Package 4 offers additional seat adjustments and upgraded leather upholstery.
Stand-alone options for the HSE start with the SE's options and also include a head-up display, a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, rear-seat entertainment, and a wade-sensing system.
The top-tier HSE Luxury comes standard with the 7 Seat package, the Remote Intelligent Seat Fold package, the Cold Climate package, the Seat Package 4, the Capability package, and the 14-speaker sound system. You also get customizable ambient lighting and extended leather interior trim.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury (supercharged 3.0L V6 | 8-speed automatic | 4WD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Land Rover Discovery has received some revisions, including the addition of an updated infotainment system. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Land Rover Discovery, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|9.0
|Technology
|5.5
Driving7.5
Acceleration6.5
Braking7.5
Steering8.5
Handling8.5
Drivability7.5
Off-road7.0
Comfort8.5
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control8.5
Interior7.5
Ease of use6.5
Getting in/getting out7.0
Driving position8.5
Roominess7.5
Visibility8.0
Quality8.5
Utility9.0
Small-item storage9.0
Cargo space9.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.5
Towing8.0
Technology5.5
Driver aids7.0
Features & Specs
|HSE 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$59,100
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|340 hp @ 6500 rpm
|SE 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$52,300
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|340 hp @ 6500 rpm
|HSE Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$66,500
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|340 hp @ 6500 rpm
|SE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD
3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A
|MSRP
|$54,300
|MPG
|21 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|254 hp @ 3750 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Discovery safety features:
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Applies the brakes to stop the vehicle if a risk of a front collision is detected and the driver does not react to warning signals.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Applies steering input to keep you in your lane if you begin to drift out of it.
- Driver Condition Monitor
- Suggests the driver take a break if steering inputs indicate fatigue.
Land Rover Discovery vs. the competition
Land Rover Discovery vs. Land Rover Range Rover
The Range Rover is the flagship of the Land Rover lineup, and it's packed with luxury features and the highest-level off-road equipment Land Rover has to offer. An extensive upgrade list means the Range Rover can be customized with different engines, a long-wheelbase option, and so much extra poshness that it's possible to spend over a quarter of a million dollars. If you want the ultimate Rover, it's got to be Range Rover.
Land Rover Discovery vs. Land Rover Range Rover Sport
The Range Rover Sport is larger than the Discovery, and it's also sportier, as the name implies. You can still get all the same off-road gear, but with more powerful engine options and more focused suspension setups, you can turn the Sport into a luxury SUV that's roaringly fast on the pavement. It's more expensive, however, and the Discovery is superior for off-road excursions.
Land Rover Discovery vs. Audi Q7
The Audi Q7 is a roomy three-row SUV packed with Audi's easy-to-use technology and accessible luxury. It's not quite as posh inside as the Discovery, but it's restrained and solidly built. It also offers a surprisingly spacious third row and above-average on-road driving dynamics. Overall, it's our top-ranked midsize three-row luxury SUV. For off-road capability, however, the Discovery still wins out.
