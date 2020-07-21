  1. Home
  2. Lamborghini
  3. Lamborghini Huracan
  4. 2020 Lamborghini Huracan
  5. 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible
Edmunds Rating
8.2 / 10

2020 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible

Type:

What’s new

  • New Evo variant
  • Uses 630-hp engine from the previous Performante model
  • Revised styling and touchscreen infotainment screen
  • Part of the first Huracan generation introduced for 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Stunning performance capabilities
  • Exceptionally comfortable ride for an exotic car
  • Relatively easy to see out of
  • Intoxicating sound from the V10 engine
  • Almost no interior storage to speak of
  • Touchscreen infotainment is distracting to use
  • Minimal cargo capacity
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Lamborghini Huracan for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
MSRP Starting at
$287,400
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
What should I pay
Compare dealer price quotes

2020 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

2020 Lamborghini Huracan Review

The Huracan Evo is the latest iteration of the "entry-level" Italian supercar. For the Evo, Lamborghini started with the dynamic improvements it developed for the Huracan Performante and slightly updated the styling. This includes new front and rear bumper designs and a relocated exhaust and rear spoiler. The goal is a more aggressive design with improved aerodynamic efficiency.

But let's not forget the soul of the Huracan Evo: a 5.2-liter V10 engine, which, free of turbocharging or electric assist, makes a howling 630 horsepower and 442 lb-ft. When combined with all-wheel drive and four-wheel steering, even for a relatively novice driver, the Huracan Evo is capable of devastating speed on all manner of roads.

But Lamborghini doesn't have a lock on raw speed and exotic looks. Cars such as the McLaren 600LT, Ferrari 488 Pista and even the newly redesigned Porsche 911 Turbo offer mind-boggling speed with surprising levels of practicality. They also have, of course, loads of exclusivity and personalization options for the discerning enthusiast. Choices like these are good to have, and if you have around $250,000 and an empty space in your garage, we are very jealous of your predicament.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

8.2 / 10
The Lamborghini Huracan Evo combines disorienting levels of performance with a composed and comfortable ride and a well-finished interior. It's a true everyday supercar. In fact, all its newfound comfort highlights a distinct lack of practicality and interior storage. But a boot full of throttle and the howl from its V10 are enough to make you forget all about the extra overnight bag you couldn't fit in the trunk.

How does it drive?

9.5
Face it, you can't call yourself an exotic car unless you can lay down some exotic performance numbers. The Huracan Evo does just that and explodes to 60 miles an hour in just 2.8 seconds. Reaching 100 mph in 6 seconds flat is next up before ripping through the quarter-mile in 10.8 seconds at 127.6 mph. The howl from the 5.2-liter V10 deserves its own chapter, but suffice it to say, it's magnificent. But the ease of everyday driving is almost more impressive than the raw numbers. The Huracan is light and non-exhausting, even in traffic.

Real-world handling is otherworldly, and the traction and reactions from the advanced all-wheel-drive system and four-wheel steering make it seem like the Huracan Evo defies some laws of physics. Speed, even for the amateur driver, is shockingly easy to achieve. Backed by standard carbon-ceramic brakes, the Evo feels like it can charge hard all day.

How comfortable is it?

9.0
The Evo exhibits exceptional ride quality on all manner of roads thanks to its electronically adjustable suspension. In Strada (Street) mode, the Huracan feels no different than a run-of-the-mill sedan with a sport-tuned suspension. All but the harshest bumps are shrugged off, and the highway ride is almost pillowy. Even in Sport and Corsa (Race), the ride is never unbearable — a triumph for an exotic car.

The climate control system makes more noise than we'd like but quickly regulates the cabin temperature. Exhaust noise also changes with the drive mode selected, and Strada's quiet setting makes long highway hauls possible without fatigue. Tire noise is elevated but that's par for the course with an exotic car.

How’s the interior?

8.0
For something that looks so radical, the Huracan Evo is a fairly easy car to drive. The gear selector is a prime example. It looks frail and a bit complicated, but its operation becomes second nature immediately after the first use. The Huracan also makes it easy to find a comfortable driving position, which is critical in something so fast, so low and so expensive.

By contrast, the 8.4-inch touchscreen takes a bit more study to understand. The same goes for the steering wheel-mounted turn signals; much like the toggle switch you find on a motorcycle, they will evade your fingers for the first hour or so. But the Huracan is not claustrophobia-inducing and occupants have a fairly generous amount of space, assuming they're not much taller than 6 foot 3. Visibility is much better than expected, even to the sides.

How’s the tech?

7.5
For all the highlights of the Evo, the modern and stylish-looking infotainment system is unfortunately not that great. The 8.4-inch touchscreen is mounted low in the interior and doesn't obstruct forward visibility. But with no physical buttons and no haptic feedback, it takes a solid 1- to 2-second glance away from the road to choose the desired function. Even something as simple as volume adjustment takes a bit of conscious thought.

Apple CarPlay users will be satisfied with the integration, but those with Android Auto will need to use Bluetooth to stream their music. Thankfully, there are two quick-charging USB ports between the seats. Something else greatly appreciated is the clear, high-definition backup camera displayed via the instrument cluster.

How’s the storage?

5.5
It might seem impressive that a car such as the Huracan Evo even has a trunk, let alone one that, at 3.5 cubic feet, will hold a few grocery bags. But because of the surprisingly comfortable ride and fatigue-free driving experience, owners might be disappointed with the Huracan's inability to hold two small carry-on bags.

Interior storage is also shockingly sparse, offering only the slimmest of door pockets and a tray that can hold just a cellphone. And the small storage tray under the touchscreen isn't deep enough to even keep the key in place during fast driving.

To be fair, even though the Huracan is not a large vehicle, we think even slight increases in cargo capacity and interior storage would make this Lamborghini stand out even more in this interesting segment.

How economical is it?

7.0
It's probably fair to say most Lamborghini buyers will never think twice about fuel economy, but the EPA still does! It gives the Huracan Evo a combined rating of 15 mpg (13 city/18 highway). We did see numbers flirting with 17 mpg after highway driving, but dipping into the Huracan's considerable power quickly drops the fuel economy into the single digits. A 21.1-gallon fuel tank helps ensure you aren't stopping every hour.

Is it a good value?

8.0
Value doesn't have quite the same meaning to a buyer in the market for an exotic car, but the Huracan does deliver a lot for the money. And it does so with more than simply looks and raw speed. The cabin is built and finished to a very high standard, and much like the exterior of the car, can be customized with an array of personalized options buyers will likely appreciate.

The Huracan also delivers on daily usability, which for a true exotic car is a rare thing. Warranty concerns are likely not top of mind for prospective buyers, but Lamborghini provides three-year coverage with unlimited miles for powertrain and bumper-to-bumper warranties, as well as roadside assistance during that period. Customer service is likely beyond what most buyers have ever experienced.

Wildcard

10.0
The Huracan Evo is without a doubt the most well-rounded and civilized Lamborghini sports car ever sold. And as a result, you can use the Huracan every single day. But that's not to say the raging bull has been put out to pasture. Switching drive modes transforms the Huracan into one of the fastest and most capable vehicles we've ever tested.

The sound of the V10 is intoxicating enough on its own, but when paired with the intelligent all-wheel-drive system and four-wheel steering, there's not much that can hold a candle to this Lamborghini. And we haven't even started with its visual presence.

Which Huracan does Edmunds recommend?

As with many exotic cars, individual customization is the name of the game. There are no trim levels to choose from, but it's hard to go wrong with the Huracan Evo even if you bypass the myriad stand-alone options. With over 40 factory paint colors, several wheel options, and a dizzying array of interior seating and color choices, you can ensure you'll never see another Huracan Evo on the road like yours. Out of the available options, we'd recommend the Lifting System for clearing steep driveways and speed bumps, as well as the Smart Phone Interface, which brings Apple CarPlay connectivity.

2020 Lamborghini Huracan models

The 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo doesn't come with trim levels. Instead, Lamborghini offers a wide array of personalization options, from paint color to wheel design to seat design and interior trim. Stand-alone options include a nose-lifting system, Apple CarPlay connectivity and an ambient lighting package. Highlight features of the Huracan Evo include:

Huracan Evo

  • 630-horsepower 5.2-liter V10 engine
  • Seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission
  • All-wheel drive and four-wheel steering
  • Adaptive suspension
  • Advanced traction and stability management systems
  • Full leather and faux suede upholstery
  • 8.4-inch infotainment touchscreen
  • Keyless start

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    EVO Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD features & specs
    EVO Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD
    5.2L 10cyl 7AM
    MSRP$287,400
    MPG 13 city / 18 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower630 hp @ 8000 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Huracan safety features:

    Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics
    Helps the driver maintain control by rerouting engine power to any of the wheels, ensuring traction and stability.
    Anti-lock Brakes
    Prevent wheels from locking during extreme braking situations.
    Backup Camera
    Aids in visibility when backing up around obstacles or in tight spaces.

    Lamborghini Huracan vs. the competition

    Lamborghini Huracan vs. McLaren 600LT Spider

    McLaren might have removed the roof from its 600LT Coupe but it certainly didn't remove any of the performance. The Spider is just as blisteringly quick as the coupe and remains one of the most driver-focused cars on sale today. As powerful as the McLaren may be, its twin-turbo V8 lacks the aural delight of Lamborghini's V10 engine.

    Compare Lamborghini Huracan & McLaren 600LT Spider features

    Lamborghini Huracan vs. Audi R8

    While not exactly siblings, the Audi R8 and the Lamborghini Huracan Evo are certainly related via corporate ownership and some shared hardware. Both are powered by a similar 5.2-liter V10 engine. But the R8 takes the more subdued route with styling and offers a slightly less manic but no less potent driving experience than the Lamborghini.

    Compare Lamborghini Huracan & Audi R8 features

    Lamborghini Huracan vs. Lamborghini Aventador

    If you're worried the Huracan Evo might be slightly too civilized, and therefore lacking in the purest Lamborghini experience, the Aventador should fit the bill. With its big, bellowing V12 engine, brutal-shifting transmission and poor visibility, the Aventador is the true old-school and completely mind-bending Lamborghini experience. We'll take ours in orange.

    Compare Lamborghini Huracan & Lamborghini Aventador features

    Related Huracan Articles

    FAQ

    Is the Lamborghini Huracan a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Huracan both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.2 out of 10. You probably care about Lamborghini Huracan fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Huracan gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lamborghini Huracan. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan:

    • New Evo variant
    • Uses 630-hp engine from the previous Performante model
    • Revised styling and touchscreen infotainment screen
    • Part of the first Huracan generation introduced for 2014
    Learn more

    Is the Lamborghini Huracan reliable?

    To determine whether the Lamborghini Huracan is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Huracan. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Huracan's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Huracan and gave it a 8.2 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Huracan is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Lamborghini Huracan?

    The least-expensive 2020 Lamborghini Huracan is the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $287,400.

    Other versions include:

    • EVO Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) which starts at $287,400
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Lamborghini Huracan?

    If you're interested in the Lamborghini Huracan, the next question is, which Huracan model is right for you? Huracan variants include EVO Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM). For a full list of Huracan models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan

    2020 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible Overview

    The 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible is offered in the following styles: EVO Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM).

    What do people think of the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Huracan Convertible.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Huracan Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including EVO Spyder, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible?

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Convertibles are available in my area?

    2020 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 2 new 2020 [object Object] Huracan Convertibles listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $312,145 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] Huracan Convertible for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible Huracan Convertible you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Lamborghini Huracan for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,329.

    Find a new Lamborghini for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,812.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible and all available trim types: EVO Spyder. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Lamborghini lease specials

    Related 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles