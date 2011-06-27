2019 Lamborghini Aventador Coupe
What’s new
- New SVJ and SVJ Roadster trim
- 740-hp V12 engine, four-wheel steering and all-wheel drive
- Active aerodynamics and revised suspension and body panels for lower drag
- Part of the first Aventador generation introduced for 2012
Pros & Cons
- Has one of the few non-turbocharged V12s on the market
- It is as fast as it looks
- Extroverted styling at its most extreme
- Uncomfortable for long trips
- Some flexibility required for getting in and out
- Nonexistent rear visibility
Which Aventador does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Few cars on the planet can compete with the Lamborghini Aventador. Powered by a screaming non-turbo V12 and clad in bombastic body panels, the Aventador is firmly positioned in the supercar stratosphere, and it draws eyes wherever it goes. But after several years in the same form, Lamborghini decided that the Aventador could use a fresh dose of power and an updated look.
Refreshed for 2019, the flagship Aventador gets more power. The base model now packs 740 horsepower, and the new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ guns up to 759 hp. There's also four-wheel steering and all-wheel drive and a series of updates to suspension and aerodynamics. These updates take one of the fastest vehicles on the planet and make it even faster, elevating its flair and desirability. Only the fastest and most exclusive Ferraris, McLarens and Porsches can run in the same circle. For buyers who have the means, the Lamborghini Aventador is certainly worth a look.
2019 Lamborghini Aventador models
The 2019 Lamborghini Aventador is a mid-engine supercar, built on carbon-fiber monocoque available as a coupe or as a roadster with a removable top. There are two trim levels: the base S and the special edition SVJ (Superveloce Jota). The Aventador's non-turbo 6.5-liter V12 engine sends 740 horsepower and 509 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels via a seven-speed single-clutch automatic transmission. The Aventador SVJ bumps that power up to 759 hp and 531 lb-ft of torque. The trademark swing-up doors reveal a fighter plane cockpit-inspired interior.
Whether you go with the hardtop or the roadster, the Aventador S has nearly limitless customization options. Buyers can choose from colors such as Metallic Blu Nila and Pearl Verde Mantis and specify brake caliper colors, select various forged wheels, opt for different engine covers, and choose bespoke seats and seat belts. Along with the horsepower increase, the more track-focused SVJ (known previously as the Aventador SV) uses lightweight parts to lower the car's overall weight and increase performance. The SVJ uses a revised front fascia with improved aerodynamics and sports a larger rear wing. Its interior features more exposed carbon fiber.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Lamborghini Aventador.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|S 2dr Coupe AWD
6.5L 12cyl 7AM
|MSRP
|$417,826
|MPG
|9 city / 15 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|729 hp @ 8400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Aventador safety features:
- Carbon-Fiber Monocoque
- Surrounds passengers with a rigid and strong safety cell, allowing the crumple zones to absorb energy.
- Electronic Stability Program
- Helps prevent spinouts before they start by selectively applying the brakes to specific wheels.
- Knee Airbags
- Help keep passengers from submarining under the seat belt during a collision.
Lamborghini Aventador vs. the competition
Lamborghini Aventador vs. Aston Martin DB11
If a V12 is what you're after but you don't want the aggressive angles and sharp body lines of the Aventador, the Aston Martin DB11 may be a smart choice. While it isn't exactly a track-munching hypercar like the Lambo, the DB11 is a powerful, super-athletic British sports car with a refined personality. And it even offers a back seat. It's also worth noting that the Aston is about half the price of the Aventador.
Lamborghini Aventador vs. Ferrari Portofino
A hardtop convertible with a sonorous V8 under the hood, the Ferrari Portofino offers a bit more restrained driving experience compared to the Aventador (especially up against the SVJ). It also has a classy look and excellent driving dynamics all its own. Much like the Aventador, the Ferrari offers a number of customization options for the interior, but the Ferrari has something the Lambo doesn't: a back seat.
Lamborghini Aventador vs. McLaren 720S Spider
While it doesn't possess the power or the prowess of the hybrid P1, the McLaren 720S Spider is still one of the Aventador's strongest competitors. Powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 paired with a quick-shifting dual-clutch transmission, the McLaren puts down 710 horsepower, about as close to the Aventador's 740 horses as you can get. The 720S is also a bit easier to live with, if you decide to use it on a daily basis that is, thanks to a comfortable ride quality and well-sorted interior.
FAQ
What's new in the 2019 Lamborghini Aventador?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Lamborghini Aventador:
How much should I pay for a 2019 Lamborghini Aventador?
The least-expensive 2019 Lamborghini Aventador is the 2019 Lamborghini Aventador S 2dr Coupe AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $417,826.
Other versions include:
- S 2dr Coupe AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM) which starts at $417,826
What are the different models of Lamborghini Aventador?
More about the 2019 Lamborghini Aventador
2019 Lamborghini Aventador Coupe Overview
The 2019 Lamborghini Aventador Coupe is offered in the following styles: S 2dr Coupe AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM).
What do people think of the 2019 Lamborghini Aventador Coupe?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lamborghini Aventador Coupe and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Aventador Coupe.
Our Review Process
What's a good price for a New 2019 Lamborghini Aventador Coupe?
Which 2019 Lamborghini Aventador Coupes are available in my area?
2019 Lamborghini Aventador Coupe Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Lamborghini Aventador Coupe.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Aventador Coupe for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Lamborghini Aventador Coupe Aventador Coupe you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lamborghini Aventador for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,406.
Find a new Lamborghini for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,759.
