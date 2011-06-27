Used 2009 Kia Rondo Consumer Reviews

solid family vehicle with lots of plastic bayoubilly74 , 05/27/2014 29 of 30 people found this review helpful Tired of having small sedans so looked for something economical but roomy. Found the Rondo, EX trim. Overall a good family car. Plenty of headroom and the kids have quit a bit of space in the 2nd row. Visibility is near-perfect in this car. Easy to see. Have the 3rd row which is a bit of a joke unless the person back there is about 8 years or younger. 3rd row easily flips down flat for a good sized load space. 2nd row folds flat too but it takes more effort. Great hauler for either people or stuff--just NOT AT THE SAME TIME. Tech is pretty sweet for an 09 vehicle. Touch screen display, navigation (solid), 8 speakers, heated seats, Ipod jack and interface. Report Abuse

Great car for the money Alex , 02/06/2019 LX Base 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Paid 2200 bucks for a one owner Kia rondo with 100k.I really didn't do much maintenance in the beginning except a driver side shock. Few things to watch out for as time goes by. First thing oil consumption On a 2.4L engine. If you drive normal it's not a problem but for me I beat on this car and travel far. Another issue is the front calipers fails then you have to replace them along with your disc and brakes. Camshaft sensor goes bad but parts are pretty cheap. All the work I did myself. Car rust easily so get a undercoating. Stock radio really sucks get yourself a double din radio with Bluetooth and it fixes the problem. I fit full sized arcade machine in the car. I used this car to set up at the flea markets on the weekend. Probably one of the best cars I ever owned. Currently it has 120k I had it for a little over a year now Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

I don't think you can do better f Sloppy , 05/29/2009 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought it new,now has 20k km. this is an 09 EX 5 seater 2.4l. No other car offers ABS, ESC,traction control and 4 wheel discs, heated seats, mirrors and a WIPER de-icer! in this class or for the money. The four cylinder engine is smooth and you can barely hear it at idle. I don't understand people complaining about a lack of power. Top of second gear is over 60 mph, how much freeway merging power do you need? Build quality is second to none in my opinion. Quiet inside, very roomy, standard 6 speaker stereo is excellent, with Bluetooth and a USB port as well. Steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls. Nicely weighted steering. Very smooth to drive. There is very little not too like

Pretty Nice for the Price LB , 02/18/2010 9 of 11 people found this review helpful I purchased as a 1 yr old used car from a rental sales place. This vehicle was used but in like/new condition. I really like it. It handles well and seems very soundly built. I was very surprised because Kia was the worst on my list last time I purchased a car.