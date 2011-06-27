  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Rondo
  4. Used 2009 Kia Rondo
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Kia Rondo Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Rondo
5(52%)4(14%)3(19%)2(10%)1(5%)
4.0
21 reviews
Write a review
See all Rondos for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,677 - $6,099
Used Rondo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

solid family vehicle with lots of plastic

bayoubilly74, 05/27/2014
29 of 30 people found this review helpful

Tired of having small sedans so looked for something economical but roomy. Found the Rondo, EX trim. Overall a good family car. Plenty of headroom and the kids have quit a bit of space in the 2nd row. Visibility is near-perfect in this car. Easy to see. Have the 3rd row which is a bit of a joke unless the person back there is about 8 years or younger. 3rd row easily flips down flat for a good sized load space. 2nd row folds flat too but it takes more effort. Great hauler for either people or stuff--just NOT AT THE SAME TIME. Tech is pretty sweet for an 09 vehicle. Touch screen display, navigation (solid), 8 speakers, heated seats, Ipod jack and interface.

Report Abuse

Great car for the money

Alex, 02/06/2019
LX Base 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Paid 2200 bucks for a one owner Kia rondo with 100k.I really didn’t do much maintenance in the beginning except a driver side shock. Few things to watch out for as time goes by. First thing oil consumption On a 2.4L engine. If you drive normal it’s not a problem but for me I beat on this car and travel far. Another issue is the front calipers fails then you have to replace them along with your disc and brakes. Camshaft sensor goes bad but parts are pretty cheap. All the work I did myself. Car rust easily so get a undercoating. Stock radio really sucks get yourself a double din radio with Bluetooth and it fixes the problem. I fit full sized arcade machine in the car. I used this car to set up at the flea markets on the weekend. Probably one of the best cars I ever owned. Currently it has 120k I had it for a little over a year now

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

I don't think you can do better f

Sloppy, 05/29/2009
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

Bought it new,now has 20k km. this is an 09 EX 5 seater 2.4l. No other car offers ABS, ESC,traction control and 4 wheel discs, heated seats, mirrors and a WIPER de-icer! in this class or for the money. The four cylinder engine is smooth and you can barely hear it at idle. I don't understand people complaining about a lack of power. Top of second gear is over 60 mph, how much freeway merging power do you need? Build quality is second to none in my opinion. Quiet inside, very roomy, standard 6 speaker stereo is excellent, with Bluetooth and a USB port as well. Steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls. Nicely weighted steering. Very smooth to drive. There is very little not too like

Report Abuse

Pretty Nice for the Price

LB, 02/18/2010
9 of 11 people found this review helpful

I purchased as a 1 yr old used car from a rental sales place. This vehicle was used but in like/new condition. I really like it. It handles well and seems very soundly built. I was very surprised because Kia was the worst on my list last time I purchased a car.

Report Abuse

good car

godesshay, 12/19/2010
14 of 19 people found this review helpful

I bought this car with 41,000 on it.i love how it handles it has lots of room its comfortable on long trips it fits 7 people with no problem with the 3rd row its a very quiet ride.i like the car it is built well to be a kia i was unsure about it before i bought it,but now it has impressed me :) it fits my family its good on long trips

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Rondos for sale

Related Used 2009 Kia Rondo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles