2019 Jaguar I-PACE Hatchback
What’s new
- The Jaguar I-Pace is a new vehicle
- Part of the first I-Pace generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Satisfying and immediate acceleration
- Enjoyable steering and handling
- Smooth ride quality
- Regen braking isn't strong, and friction brakes are too grabby
- Only one battery and motor configuration available
Which I-PACE does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.2 / 10
It may sound strange that the first luxury electric vehicle to truly challenge Tesla comes from the British, but that's exactly the job the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace aims to do. With 240 miles of range, a head-turning design and engaging road manners, it should be an intriguing pick for an EV.
The I-Pace is big enough inside to seat four adults comfortably and it still provides the fun-to-drive nature you'd expect from Jaguar. Its 90-kWh battery pack powers two electric motors: one driving the front wheels, the other the rear. With a combined total of 394 horsepower, the I-Pace can do 0-60 mph in just 4.2 seconds. The immediacy of the power delivery means it feels even quicker during real-world driving.
Though it costs around the same as a base Tesla Model X, the I-Pace is smaller, only comes in a five-seat and single-battery configuration, and lacks access to Tesla's Supercharger network. On the upside, though, the I-Pace has regular rear doors instead of the Model X's gimmicky doors, and it doesn't oversell the promise of full self-driving capability.
Overall, we believe the new 2019 Jaguar I-Pace is worth a close look if you're ready to own and be proud of an electric vehicle.
2019 Jaguar I-PACE models
The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace is available in three main trim levels: S, SE and HSE. The S is decently equipped, but the SE has more of the features you'll likely expect on a Jaguar. Really, though, we imagine most shoppers will find the HSE's additional comfort, safety and prestige upgrades appetizing. There's also a limited First Edition trim for 2019. It's essentially an HSE equipped with a few optional features.
All trims come equipped with a 90-kWh battery pack and two electric motors. One motor drives the front wheels and the other drives the rears. Total system output is 394 horsepower and 512 pound-feet of torque.
From the outside, the base S offers 18-inch wheels, an adjustable air suspension, LED head- and taillights, a panoramic fixed sunroof, automatic windshield wipers, heated side mirrors, and a manual liftgate. Inside you'll find simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and dual-zone climate control.
Standard technology features include keyless entry and push-button start, a 380-watt stereo and three digital displays. For entertainment, the 10-inch center screen hosts navigation, Bluetooth, HD and satellite radio. Phone integration options include Bluetooth, a Wi-Fi hotspot and six USB ports. On the safety front, you get low-speed collision mitigation, lane keeping assist, an automated parking system (both parallel and perpendicular) and parking sensors. Driving features include variable ride height and two tools for driving in slippery surfaces: Low Friction Launch and All Surface Progress Control. The former gets you moving from a stop, and the latter acts like a low-speed cruise control.
Moving up to the SE grants 20-inch wheels, auto-dimming and power-folding side mirrors, upgraded LED headlights with daytime-running lights and auto high-beam assist, and a power liftgate. The interior gains leather upholstery as well as driver and front passenger memory settings. Additional standard safety features include blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and high-speed collision mitigation.
The HSE dons a different style of 20-inch wheels, and the liftgate can be open or shut by swinging your foot under the rear bumper. The interior upgrades consist of improved leather quality, a 15-speaker stereo, upgraded front seats with heating and ventilation, and heated rear seats. There's a top-view camera to make parking easier, and the adaptive cruise control gains steering assist, which helps keep the I-Pace in its lane.
Think of the limited First Edition as an HSE with a few options. It rides on yet another style of 20-inch wheel and offers adaptive suspension and a feature called Adaptive Surface Response, which monitors road quality and adjusts the vehicle for different amounts of traction. Other features include a heated windshield and washer jets, upgraded interior trimming and extended leather, a microfiber-suede headliner, adjustable ambient interior lighting, four-zone climate control, and a head-up display.
The options and packages for all I-Pace trim levels largely consist of improvements to comfort features and interior materials, such as heating for the steering wheel and seats and additional microfiber-suede (if not already included). Most safety and driving-related features, such as the adaptive suspension and head-up display, can be optioned on any trim level where it's not already standard.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.2 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|8.5
Driving8.0
Acceleration9.0
Braking6.5
Steering8.0
Handling8.0
Drivability8.0
Off-road7.5
Comfort8.5
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort9.0
Noise & vibration9.0
Climate control7.5
Interior8.0
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out8.5
Driving position8.0
Roominess7.5
Visibility7.0
Quality8.0
Utility8.0
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.5
Technology8.5
Smartphone integration8.5
Driver aids8.0
Voice control7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Jaguar I-PACE.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- interior
- value
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- spaciousness
- electrical system
- comfort
- road noise
- acceleration
- driving experience
- infotainment system
- fuel efficiency
- wheels & tires
- climate control
- dashboard
- technology
- transmission
- lights
- doors
- handling & steering
- maintenance & parts
Most helpful consumer reviews
The I-Pace is gorgeous, fast, comfortable and efficient. After surviving the first few months of software and hardware problems the car has been nearly flawless. Jaguar released numerous software fixes and other than a few infotainment niggles the car is fine. It's fun to drive and looks amazing. Cold temperatures reduced range from 230 to 180 miles but wasn't an issue for me because most of my driving is in the city. Performance is awesome and after 10 months of ownership I am still looking for excuses to drive my I-Pace.
I’ve been thinking about an EV for some time, and my Jaguar XF lease was ending. I was able to get into an 2019 HSE spec demo model that was nicely discounted. I think the best deals are on 2019 gently used models from a Jaguar dealership, where you can still get the Federal Tax credit of $7500, and you have an option to lease or purchase. The I-Pace is one of the most beautiful cars I have ever driven. The fit, finish, and technology are far superior to the 2017 XF. The HSE trim level gives you just about everything you need and want in this luxury vehicle. The best thing about this car is how it drives! Wow! Great combo of power and handling makes it a joy to drive. The compact size makes it easy to maneuver, while giving me just as much, if not more room that XF sedan. Now for the expectations. Research and know what you’re getting into before you buy or lease. The range and charging times will not make it easy for long road trips. The range will get worse in cold weather and more aggressive driving, and you’ll end up planning your commute and trips more carefully to avoid range anxiety. It’ll be hard to own this car without installing a home 240V charger. Take a few minutes and call a couple of electricians for quotes, and it will save you hundreds of dollars than if you went with the Jag recommended installers. The vehicle doesn’t come with a spare tire, and you’ll probably want to get a tire inflation repair kit (about $50). You can buy a spare from Jaguar, but there’s no place to store it, and it’ll take up space in the back. Lastly, if you go to review and comparisons, there will be endless reviews, and particularly comparisons with Other EV’s like Tesla, Audi, and the upcoming Mercedes. The two things that sold me on this I-PACE was the beautiful design and the handling/drivability. If you’re considering a vehicle in this segment, you really should consider it as an option.
First off, the I-Pace is my first EV car and before buying it, I did a lot of research on this type of car, including competitors like the Tesla Model 3 and Audi Etron. The Etron disappeared first from my list. High weight, relatively poor performance, high consumption and actually qute boring. The Model 3 was a more difficult choice. It's a smaller car but also cheaper, has the Tesla ring to it and is of course full of gadgets. It also was the best selling car in 2019 in my country (Netherlands). Which means, you see it everywhere. Pros were high efficiency, expected good resale value, OTA updates. Cons were a rather bland interior, lesser build quality and, IMHO, rather boring looks. However good the car is in itself, it has become the T-Ford of EV's by now and for me, that's not necessarily a plus. Then the I-Pace. I find the I-Pace strikingly good looking. It's not a real SUV, more of a crossover. The interior is roomier than you think, thanks to a very long wheelbase. It's a ground-up EV design with a few quirks which don't bother me too much. I had a chance to test the car for week to see if it would fit my life style and it did. Especially the 1-phase charging is a minus, but after six months of ownership, it has never been a problem for me. I drive about 750-800 km every week, but still, the 1-phase charging has not been a real issue. My daily drives routinely are often 200-220 200, but still, has never been an issue. The fastcharging speed of 100 kW can only be reached in specific circumstances, more likely you will see something like 80-90 kW for a while which will taper off above 55%. But in 17000 km (11000 miles), I have had to fastcharge only on international trips so ar. The I-Pace got a bad reputation for having a very short range just after it was launched. That was due to a combination of faulty software, a First-Edition model with 22" wheels and all goodies, which reduces range a lot, and a launch during the winter. I purchased mine in November 2019 and have received several updates since then. I bought the Business Edition S-Model, a combination of S and SE-features not sold anywhere else. Did choose the 18" wheels for the longer range though. During the (mild) winter, my average range was 350-370 km (218-231 miles) on a full charge. Now temperatures have gone up (May 2020), the range has improved to 430-450 km (268-281 miles). I have set the Regen to High on the I-Pace and that makes one-pedal driving a breeze. Once you have accustomed yourself to that it's make for a very relaxed drive and it will increase your range. All around, it's consumption is similar to that of the Tesla Model S up to 70-75 mph (112-120 kph). Above that, the larger frontal area and higher drag will increase consumption more than that of the Model S (being a lower, sleeker sedan). High speeds will eat up your range very quickly of course and will reach 45-55 kWh/100 km (72-88 kWh/100 miles) if you really go all out as I did on a high-speed trip on the German Autobahn in January. The I-Pace real top speed is 208 km/h (130 mph), and can get there very quickly if you hammer it. The I-Pace has been a excellent drive with zero problems. Very quiet, very comfortable yet fast when you want it to be. Build and paint quality is very good, so squeaks or rattles anywhere. The lay-out of the cabin is very good, the screens have good visibility but need cleaning quite often. I keep a microfiber towel in the car for that, but this is typical of touch-screens in general. The infotainment system could have been a little faster but functions well. Voice control sometimes has difficulty understanding me. Smartphone connection has been flawless, although when I drive with my wife I have to be quick to make sure the car connects to my phone and not hers. The I-Pace is very quick car and has no problem with with almost all ICE-cars except high-end sportcars. And the faster EV's of course. It also handles very well considering it's size and weight. Only on twisty roads will you find the damping becoming over taxed. This is mainly because of the suspension setup, which is aimed at comfort, not ultimate speed. I find the trade off well worth it. Despite its capabilities, the I-Pace invites you more to a relaxed style of driving that trying to set a new A to B record. Trunk space has been more than enough for me, my wife and our two small kids (3 and 1). The frunk in the front stores little besided the cables and a first aid kit. But when driving alone, I keep the cables in the trunk for easier access. In all, the car has been an extremely good experience and I have no regrets buying it. Am actually happy I did not get the Model 3, seeing it on just about every corner by now.
Yes, Edmunds didn't have the car they were test driving in the correct regen braking setting! In HIGH REGEN the car responds perfectly with true one pedal driving. You let off the 'gas' pedal and it dramatically slows down to where you need a faint tap on the brake to come to a full stop. When I drive my wife's MBZ 300 GLC the difference in both power and braking is striking. Driving the I-Pace is like BUTTER on the road; smooth, it sticks to the road like marmalade on toast and the acceleration AT SPEED is a jolt! However, driving in the ECO setting, when I need a charge I consistently peak AT 257 MILES per charge!! Richard de Forest Coto de Caza, CA
2019 Jaguar I-PACE video2019 Jaguar I-PACE First Drive
2019 Jaguar I-PACE First Drive
[MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: That right there is Jaguar's first electric vehicle. It's called the I-PACE. And with a starting price of around $70,000, it's going to have some tough competition from a little company in California called Tesla. But with nearly 400 horsepower and over 500 pound feet of torque, this I-PACE could be a very exciting car to drive. We've come to Portugal to find out just how exciting. Let's take a quick look at the exterior of the I-PACE What I like about this from the outset is that it's an attractive EV. For the longest time, automakers keep thinking that electric vehicles have to look like nerd mobiles. Fortunately, this doesn't look striking. It looks good but also looks indifferent. Crucial to that is these 22-inch wheels. These are optional, and they're super tall, although they may not look like it, given how large these wheel wells are. They're skinny too. And that's going to help a little bit with efficiency. But pay attention to the carbon fiber inserts in the metal here. And that's to reinforce the sportiness that Jaguar likes to imbue in all of its vehicles. When it comes to the overall size and proportion of the I-PACE, it's similar to that of a compact luxury SUV, not unlike the F-PACE. It's a little bit different though. It's shorter in height and a wider, even though it's the same length as those kind of vehicles. And that helps it give it a sportier look. Also too, the wheels are pushed further to the edges of the vehicle, because they can do that when you don't have to worry about where you're placing a gasoline engine. At the floor is a 90 kilowatt-hour battery pack that feeds two electric motors. One between the front wheels, and the other on the rear. That makes the eyepiece all-wheel drive, though, there's no mechanical connection between the two axles. One of the things that's hard to answer is whether this is a car or an SUV. It's kind of a mixture of both design elements. And that helps it with some functionality, although you can't expect to tow a boat with it either. Doesn't really matter though. It hasn't for the Tesla Model X, which is kind of between an SUV and a minivan. And that thing's enjoyed plenty of success. What matters, though, is how this drives. Behind the wheel of the I-PACE, first impressions are strong. Like many electric vehicles, as soon as you dig into that accelerator, and you feel a satisfying amount of power. And that's because this thing has over 500-pound feet of torque that arrives instantaneously the moment you touch the accelerator. We have to call it an accelerator because it's no longer a gas pedal. But when you have a bit of opening in the road, you can squeeze into it immediately. You have very, very strong power that always feels good. But that's a typical feature of electric vehicles. When you come off the go pedal, you get to a really aggressive regenerative braking. That's when the motors are recuperating energy. You can adjust how much they do that. And in its most aggressive setting, you can almost drive the I-PACE with one pedal and only use the brake pedal when you really need to stop quickly. That feels good. Jaguar's claiming a 0 to 60 time in 4 and 1/2 seconds. It would be faster if this thing didn't weigh so much. We're talking about 4,800 pounds with the base car. With this option with a 22-inch wheels and a couple other luxury features, I'm betting it's going weigh closer to 5,000 pounds. That's a lot of weight for a sporty vehicle, though that's less than the larger but similarly-priced Tesla Model X. But it's also what you have to have if you need the range this thing offers. Speaking of, you get about 240 miles on a full charge. And that's good enough and comparable with modern EVs you'll see elsewhere in the market. A full charge will take about 13 hours-- something you'd want to do overnight. But as we're learning with EVs, you typically only charge about 80, 90%. So if you recharge only to about 80%, Jaguar's claiming, that's going to take closer to 10 hours. If you have access to a DC fast charger, that 80% fill can take less than an hour and a half. What I like about this is despite it being as heavy as it is and despite riding on 22-inch wheels, the steering feels very good. It's nice and tight-- no not maybe, in terms of feel, but in terms of accuracy. I feel like I can easily guide this vehicle down the road. The ride quality is kind of what you'd expect, given the weight and the tire size. You feel the bumps, and this is intended to be a sportier vehicle. So it's going to react a bit more firmly to road impressions. So the return is a general sportier feeling that's satisfying and what Jaguar's aiming to get out of the car. Visibility is generally pretty strong, with the exception of the rear window, which is small and steeply raked. And with the head rest up, it can impinge on your view a little bit. But generally the side view mirrors and the side glass and the front windshield-- it's easy to see out of. The dash extends seemingly quite a bit ahead of you. So it can make trying to gauge where the front of the car is. It takes a little bit of time to learn it. You have a ton of headroom in this vehicle. The roof is surprisingly high up. And that's the result of this car's SUV style design and proportions. A lot of headroom-- good amount of shoulder and leg room. And that same goes for the back seat. So this should feel comfortable for a family around town. And for me, I have a head up display that tells me my speed. I have a digital gauge cluster that's pretty easy to read. And I've got two screens here to control entertainment navigation and seat controls and climate control as well. There's still some physical controls which make operating the vehicle easy. But when it comes to the touch sensitive stuff, like adjusting some of the features on this lower third screen, it can be a little frustrating to kind of take your eyes off the road and try to adjust those while you're driving. Similar to the entertainment system, though, it's powerful and carries a lot of features, it can be a little slow. I'm not sure if that's the result of processing power, or the fact that they want to show off the pretty graphics as the screen transitions from one screen to the next. The seats themselves are comfortable and supportive. I feel like I'm could sit in this and drive this for as long as the range will let me go. But I think I'd have a pretty good time too. Once you realize that they're driving a number of electric vehicles, and even powerful ones like this and various Tesla's, is that they all drive similarly when you talk about how they accelerate and how they break. Gasoline engines have so much personality in the way they sound and in the way they deliver power and the vibrations they make through the vehicle that when you don't have it, you realize how much of an impact they had on the driving experience. Jaguars trying to deliver a similar experience. They have an active sound generator that when you put in its most dynamic setting, it will actually give you a little bit of fake engine noise. Let's turn it on right now. When I switched over to that dynamic and roll on the go pedal, you'll hear what sounds like a mixture of a gasoline engine and something else that's kind of spaceshipy. Let's do it right now. [ENGINE SOUNDS] It's an interesting sound. There's some low-end thrum-- some low frequency thrum that's like a four-cylinder or-- more like a four-cylinder than not and also is high-frequency pitch. That's interesting. A lot of the stuff there is fake. It's generated through sound designs from the stereo. But it does attempt to give some personality to an otherwise, powerful, just another powerful EV. I like the idea. And the sound is just modest enough-- just minor enough where it's not overbearing. It's not obnoxious. It's not obvious to most people that it's fake, I would imagine. If you know what you're looking for, if you're driving, you could tell. But when you roll it back to calm, how Jaguar describes it, and you just cruise along, you do hear a bit of noise from the electric motors-- some of that high-pitched chatter that isn't too unlike what you would hear from the Jetsons' car. The driving sensation's just like an all-wheel drive car that can accelerate very quickly. When you find some corners, you know, this thing is not a sports car. It's not going to behave like one. But it does have a certain enthusiasm that feels nice. That driving enthusiasm-- the enjoyable acceleration and handling-- is exactly what you'd expect from a Jaguar, regardless of whether it's electric or not. And that may be the I-PACE's biggest success that it still represents the history and relevance of its brand while bringing it to the future. Like the Tesla's before it, the I-PACE is yet another step in a paradigm shift for the automotive landscape at large but for Jaguar too. We'll, of course, have to one in the United States and drive it on our roads and do our intermittent testing to give a full analysis. But the outset, it looks like Jaguar's been very clever, delivering a very strong, stylish, and standout luxury EV. If you like what you saw, keep it tuned right here and be sure to visit Edmunds.com. [MUSIC PLAYING]
Features & Specs
|HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$80,500
|MPG
|80 city / 72 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|SE 4dr Hatchback AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$75,850
|MPG
|80 city / 72 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|First Edition 4dr Hatchback AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$85,900
|MPG
|80 city / 72 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|S 4dr Hatchback AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$69,500
|MPG
|80 city / 72 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite I-PACE safety features:
- External Sound System
- Notifies pedestrians of your presence at low speeds by playing an alert sound.
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist
- Automatically maintains pace with traffic and centers the vehicle in its lane. All you have to do is keep your hands on the wheel.
- Park Assist
- Makes parallel and perpendicular parking easier by steering for you.
Jaguar I-Pace vs. the competition
Jaguar I-Pace vs. Tesla Model X
The I-Pace and the Model X are the only two fully electric luxury SUVs on the market. But there are some differences. The larger Model X boasts additional seating configurations (up to seven), more powerful battery and motor options, and real towing capacity. Its vertically opening doors attract plenty of attention, but they're maddening to use in the real world. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Tesla Model X.
Jaguar I-Pace vs. Tesla Model S
With the I-Pace, you get a little more horsepower and a touch less range versus the base Model S, though the Tesla offers broader seating, battery and motor configurations. While the I-Pace has one powertrain offering, it has more interior and exterior features available, including multiple types of leather and microfiber suede. Read Edmunds' long-term test of the Tesla Model S.
Jaguar I-Pace vs. Land Rover Range Rover Velar
The Velar is a strong choice if you want to stand out with a British luxury SUV but aren't ready just yet to commit to the world of electric vehicles. It may be slightly less powerful and slower in a straight line, but the Velar provides stronger utility, from its off-road options to its towing capability. You'll pay more for gas, but you won't have to worry about finding a charger.
FAQ
Is the Jaguar I-PACE a good car?
Is the Jaguar I-PACE reliable?
Is the 2019 Jaguar I-PACE a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Jaguar I-PACE?
The least-expensive 2019 Jaguar I-PACE is the 2019 Jaguar I-PACE S 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $69,500.
Other versions include:
- HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) which starts at $80,500
- SE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) which starts at $75,850
- First Edition 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) which starts at $85,900
- S 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) which starts at $69,500
What are the different models of Jaguar I-PACE?
More about the 2019 Jaguar I-PACE
The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace is a strikingly designed two-door, five-seat premium electric vehicle. Like all Jaguars, it is available in a handful of trim levels with increasing levels of comfort, technology, safety and appearance upgrades. Most options can be added à la carte, so the personalization comes down to each shopper's preferences.
The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace comes in three main trim levels (S, SE and HSE) and an additional First Edition trim that is only available for one year. The base S is fairly limited in terms of features, offering 18-inch wheels, vinyl upholstery and a manual liftgate. The SE adds appropriate upgrades such as 20-inch wheels, leather, a power liftgate and blind-spot monitoring. We bet most shoppers will end up with the HSE, whose upgraded leather seats with heating and ventilation and premium surround sound provide an experience befitting a luxury vehicle. Lastly, the First Edition is a limited-run trim level that's essentially an HSE outfitted with a few options, including the adaptive suspension and a head-up display.
No matter which variant you choose, all I-Paces come with a 90-kWh battery pack and two powerful electric motors that combine to make 394 horsepower and 512 pound-feet of torque. Because one motor drives the front tires and the other powers the rear, the I-Pace is all-wheel drive. The range is 240 miles, and a full charge on 240-volt power takes just under 13 hours, though an 80 percent fill on a DC fast charger takes 40 minutes to an hour and a half, depending on output.
There are few electric vehicles in this price range, but the I-Pace's unusual configuration makes direct comparisons difficult. It's sized like a compact SUV, so it benefits from the interior space, but it also lacks the off-road and towing abilities you'd expect from those vehicles.
Still, we doubt many shoppers will turn to the I-Pace for its utility. No, it's the eye-catching design and driving enjoyment that comes from quick-responding electric motors and agile steering that make this vehicle so appealing. When you're ready, Edmunds' unrivaled shopping and research tools can help find the perfect 2019 Jaguar I-Pace for you.
