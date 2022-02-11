2022 Jaguar F-PACE SVR
MSRP range: $86,600
FAQ
Is the Jaguar F-PACE a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 F-PACE both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.8 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the F-PACE has 27.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Jaguar F-PACE. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Jaguar F-PACE?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Jaguar F-PACE:
- Standard power liftgate
- Minor changes to feature availability
- Part of the first F-Pace generation introduced for 2017
Is the Jaguar F-PACE reliable?
To determine whether the Jaguar F-PACE is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the F-PACE. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the F-PACE's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Jaguar F-PACE a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Jaguar F-PACE is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2022 F-PACE and gave it a 7.8 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 F-PACE is a good car for you. Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Jaguar F-PACE?
The least-expensive 2022 Jaguar F-PACE is the 2022 Jaguar F-PACE SVR 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $86,600.
Other versions include:
- SVR 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $86,600
What are the different models of Jaguar F-PACE?
If you're interested in the Jaguar F-PACE, the next question is, which F-PACE model is right for you? F-PACE variants include SVR 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A). For a full list of F-PACE models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
