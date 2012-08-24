Used 1993 INFINITI J30 for Sale Near Me
1 listings
- 104,023 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,990
Overall Consumer Rating4.539 Reviews
boatbird,08/24/2012
I own a J30t that has been my daily driver for 4years now. Very reliable, sturdy handling and strong powertrain. The car is esthetically very pleasing yet I can't help feeling like I'm driving Grandmas car. I meant to buy the Q45 4 years ago and got impatient for one to come along for $5000. I bought the J30t with 59000 k miles in perfect condition and so far its proved to be a very reliable car. No problems except for the factory stereo went out but I replaced with new stereo that's compatible with the factory Bose speakers. Dash light switch is querky, and I had to replace a relay in the Headlights because one night they just randomly started blinking off and on.
