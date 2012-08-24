Used 1993 INFINITI J30 for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
J30 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  • 1995 INFINITI J30
    used

    1995 INFINITI J30

    104,023 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,990

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI J30 searches:

Showing 1 - 1 out of 1 listings
  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI J30
  4. Used 1993 INFINITI J30

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI J30

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI J30
Overall Consumer Rating
4.539 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 39 reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (38%)
  • 2
    (5%)
Timeless styling, Luxury, in a small package
boatbird,08/24/2012
I own a J30t that has been my daily driver for 4years now. Very reliable, sturdy handling and strong powertrain. The car is esthetically very pleasing yet I can't help feeling like I'm driving Grandmas car. I meant to buy the Q45 4 years ago and got impatient for one to come along for $5000. I bought the J30t with 59000 k miles in perfect condition and so far its proved to be a very reliable car. No problems except for the factory stereo went out but I replaced with new stereo that's compatible with the factory Bose speakers. Dash light switch is querky, and I had to replace a relay in the Headlights because one night they just randomly started blinking off and on.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
INFINITI
J30
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related INFINITI J30 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings