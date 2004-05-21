Used 1997 Hyundai Sonata for Sale Near Me

5,127 listings
Sonata Reviews & Specs
  • 2002 Hyundai Sonata in Gray
    2002 Hyundai Sonata

    144,042 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,490

  • 2002 Hyundai Sonata GLS
    2002 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    75,888 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,189

  • 2002 Hyundai Sonata GLS in Silver
    2002 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    179,865 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,288

  • 2003 Hyundai Sonata GLS
    2003 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    157,338 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,995

  • 2003 Hyundai Sonata
    2003 Hyundai Sonata

    142,337 miles

    $7,995

  • 2004 Hyundai Sonata LX in Black
    2004 Hyundai Sonata LX

    183,710 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,300

  • 2004 Hyundai Sonata V6 in Off White/Cream
    2004 Hyundai Sonata V6

    153,808 miles
    10 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,195

  • 2004 Hyundai Sonata in Light Blue
    2004 Hyundai Sonata

    180,500 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

  • 2004 Hyundai Sonata in Black
    2004 Hyundai Sonata

    127,131 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,177

  • 2004 Hyundai Sonata LX in Off White/Cream
    2004 Hyundai Sonata LX

    157,825 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,799

  • 2004 Hyundai Sonata
    2004 Hyundai Sonata

    114,131 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,999

  • 2004 Hyundai Sonata LX in Silver
    2004 Hyundai Sonata LX

    104,444 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,975

  • 2005 Hyundai Sonata GLS
    2005 Hyundai Sonata GLS

    131,128 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,100

  • 2005 Hyundai Sonata GL V6 in Black
    2005 Hyundai Sonata GL V6

    185,074 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,990

  • 2005 Hyundai Sonata GLS Special Value in Gray
    2005 Hyundai Sonata GLS Special Value

    173,811 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,300

  • 2005 Hyundai Sonata GL V6 in Light Green
    2005 Hyundai Sonata GL V6

    151,627 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,000

  • 2005 Hyundai Sonata GL V6 in Light Blue
    2005 Hyundai Sonata GL V6

    171,060 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,330

  • 2005 Hyundai Sonata LX
    2005 Hyundai Sonata LX

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,500

Showing 1 - 18 out of 5,127 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Sonata

Overall Consumer Rating
3.89 Reviews
  • 5
    (33%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (22%)
Loved it!
gr8scotto,05/21/2004
I just "retired" my 1997 Sonata due to a major mechanical problem and was very upset to have to do so because up until this incident this vehicle performed FLAWLESSLY for me. I had absolutely no mechanical problems whatsoever with this car and it was by far the best vehicle I have ever owned up to this point (I am 35 years old)
