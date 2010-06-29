2007 Honda Civic Long Term Road Test - New Updates

It's not the most modern car anymore, but how does owning a 14-year-old Honda Civic feel on today's roads?

Miles Driven: 176,466

Average MPG: 23.9

Latest Highlights (updated 09/10/21)

• We bought an eighth-generation Honda Civic Si with over 175K miles on the clock.

• It's filthy! Like, genuinely disgusting. And the rear shocks are toast.

• We take it to the test track, and then to a mechanic.

What we got and why

by Kurt Niebuhr, Vehicle Test Editor

• Our test vehicle: 2007 Honda Civic Si

• Base MSRP: $21,685

• MSRP as tested: $21,685

• What we paid: $5,300

We here at Edmunds wanted a fun-to-drive, front-wheel-drive sport compact car and we thought we could buy one for around $7,500. So after a bit (OK, lots) of discussion, lots of research, and hundreds of shared postings of various cars for sale, we settled on an eighth-generation Honda Civic Si.

What Did We Get?

As luck would have it, we started our search in the middle of the biggest boom in used car prices in history. That meant cars and trucks that usually sold for $7K were now routinely going for well over $8K. That also meant our selection of suitable cars, even in the huge used car market that is Southern California, was pretty slim. So, after scouring the internet, Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and even shady little car dealership lots, we stumbled across the car you see here. Rough would be a charitable description of this little 2007 Civic, but with only one owner and no modifications, we decided it was worth a shot. With current values hovering just over $8,000, we figured the seller's asking price of $6K warranted a closer look. Oh, and did we mention we picked it up for only $5,300?

A stalwart of the sport compact scene, the Civic is currently in its 11th generation. But after the somewhat unloved seventh-generation Civic Si (you know, the funky-looking hatchback), the eight generation was a refreshing return to a more mainstream design, even if it did feature a rather unorthodox two-tiered instrument panel. It also packed a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 197 horsepower and 139 lb-ft, a precise six-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip front differential. When new, the Civic Si came in both a coupe and sedan. We did try to find a sedan but we couldn't find one for anywhere near our budget cap. But even with our measly budget, and even though this is a 14-year-old car, it still comes with a power moonroof, a 350-watt seven-speaker audio system with a CD player and an aux jack (no Bluetooth here), cruise control, really comfortable sport seats, aluminum pedals and shift knob, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. And all of it still works!

Ours, as you can see by the photos, is a little rough. Originally Habanero Red Pearl, our car's paint has suffered an almost catastrophic clear-coat failure and its sheetmetal has seen far better days. As a matter of fact, we don't think there's a panel on this car that's survived undamaged. Inside, well, it's kind of gross. It's not an exaggeration to say our Civic looks to have been parked for at least a year with the windows open. Sure, one sun visor is broken and the other one is missing, part of the cruise control system is sitting in the center console and the headliner is sagging, but — and we're hoping this is true — underneath the layer of dirt and grime looks to be a fairly well-preserved interior. Mechanically? Well, after a brief test drive we're positive the rear shocks are toast and the clutch feels a bit off, but the steering feels crisp and the engine spins eagerly to its 8,000-rpm redline. Only a full and detailed inspection will tell us the full story.

Why Did We Get It?

Why we settled on the Civic Si was simple. With an energetic and free-spinning little engine and nimble handling, the Civic Si is the archetype of a sport compact car and one that many of us on staff have wanted to own since it was new. Plus, with over a decade between our ownership and the day it rolled off the showroom floor, countless companies have designed and engineered replacement parts and upgrades to make the Si an even better version of its original self. Stay tuned to see what we do with our newest project!

Edmunds purchased this vehicle for the purpose of evaluation.

2007 Honda Civic Si: Real-World Fuel Economy

Average lifetime mpg:

22.6

EPA mpg rating:

23 combined ( 20 city / 29 highway )

Best fill mpg:

22.6

Best range (miles):

238.6

Current odometer:

176,466