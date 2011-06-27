2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD Double Cab
What’s new
- Completely redesigned for 2020
- Significant improvement in maximum towing capacity
- New trailer-towing technologies
- New model kicks off the fourth Sierra 3500HD generation
Pros & Cons
- Improved towing and hauling capabilities
- Bigger cabs equipped with the latest tech
- Numerous trailer-towing technologies to make hauling loads easier
- Useful MultiPro tailgate, bed steps and box lighting
- Many cabin pieces are obviously sourced from the less expensive Silverado
- Price rises quickly with options
2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD Review
For years, GMC has struggled to keep up with Ford and Ram in the heavy-duty pickup truck towing and hauling competition. Now, with the redesigned 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD, the company fields a legitimate heavy hauler with up to 35,500 pounds of trailering capacity. That's up from a comparatively low 23,100 pounds with the previous-generation Sierra 3500HD.
You'll need the 6.6-liter Duramax diesel V8 engine to handle loads that heavy. It makes the same amount of power as it did last year, but it's married to a new Allison 10-speed automatic transmission that GMC says will help keep the Duramax within its optimal operating range. Furthermore, the Sierra 3500HD's more substantial frame plus improved cooling capacity, thanks to a larger grille and reworked air induction system, contribute to the truck's increased capability.
New technology also improves the GMC's trailering capacity. The 2020 Sierra 3500HD offers an updated ProGrade Trailering system with 15 camera views, including one that allows the driver to virtually see through a trailer for greater visibility and maneuverability. Loading the bed is easier thanks to standard corner-step bumpers and side bed steps, and the available MultiPro tailgate is the equivalent of a Swiss Army knife, supplying six configurations to assist with loading, hauling and working.
Our main issue with the Sierra 3500HD has to do with the interior. Ford and Ram have taken luxury to another level in their heavy-duty trucks, and it'd be nice to see GMC put more design effort into the Sierra's ride comfort and interior quality. But given the truck's many other strengths, it's easy to recommend if you're looking for a heavy-duty truck that's well equipped and highly capable.
Which Sierra 3500HD does Edmunds recommend?
2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD models
2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD buyers have numerous choices to make when selecting a truck. First, you must decide between regular, double (extended) and crew-cab styles and then determine if you require two- or four-wheel drive. Next up: the rear-axle configuration and single or dual wheels. Then you have a choice of the new standard gasoline V8 (401 horsepower, 464 lb-ft) or the 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 engine (445 hp, 910 lb-ft). Once that's settled, you've got five trim levels available to you, ranging from the standard Sierra to the plush Sierra Denali.
As you might expect, the standard specification is light on creature comforts. This is the work truck, but it does include chrome bumpers, LED headlights, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.
Choose the SLE trim, and the Sierra 3500HD includes an integrated trailer brake controller, cruise control, power windows and remote keyless entry among other features. The SLE is also ready for OnStar and GMC connected services, including a Wi-Fi hotspot.
If you want SLT, AT4 or Denali trim, you'll need to get a crew-cab version of the Sierra 3500HD. With SLT specification, the truck includes the popular MultiPro tailgate design, as well as digital variable steering assist, upgraded trailering technologies, LED cargo bed lighting and 120-volt power outlets. Comfort improvements include leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated front seats, a heated tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic climate control. The Sierra 3500HD SLT also has remote engine starting.
Based on SLT trim, the Sierra 3500HD AT4 is ready for serious off-roading thanks to standard 4WD, an off-road suspension, skid plates, a locking rear differential and all-terrain tires. This version of the truck gets a unique look, along with hill start assist, hill descent control and an Off-Road driving mode. The standard head-up display includes an inclinometer, while the high-definition surround-view camera system helps to negotiate tight trails.
Luxury is the focus of the Sierra 3500HD Denali. The Denali features fancier trim, a Bose premium sound system, navigation, wireless smartphone charging, a wide 8-inch driver information center, and front and rear parking sensors. It also comes with a full suite of Driver Alert advanced driving assistance systems.
Features & Specs
|4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW
6.6L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$43,600
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
|SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB DRW
6.6L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$47,400
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
|4dr Double Cab 4WD LB
6.6L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$42,400
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
|SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB
6.6L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$46,200
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|401 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sierra 3500HD safety features:
- Teen Driver
- Standard programmable technology that provides parents of young drivers a driving report card after they use the vehicle.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Automatically brakes the vehicle to avoid a collision or to reduce speed before an unavoidable impact.
- Rear Seat Reminder
- Detects when a rear door is opened and closed during or just before a trip and helps remind you not to forget about rear occupants.
GMC Sierra 3500HD vs. the competition
GMC Sierra 3500HD vs. Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
Underneath their sheet metal, the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD and the GMC Sierra 3500HD are the same truck with the same towing and hauling capabilities. The Chevys tend to have a little less standard equipment and a slightly lower price. Otherwise, the decision between the two comes down to styling and whether you want to pay extra for metallic paint, which the GMC requires but the Chevy doesn't.
GMC Sierra 3500HD vs. Ford F-350 Super Duty
Ford isn't standing idly by as GMC rolls out a redesigned 3500HD. For 2020, Ford gives the F-350 Super Duty new gasoline and diesel V8 engine options, a new transmission, a new Tremor off-road package, and upgraded towing technologies. The latest F-350 is also rated to tow and haul more weight, though the gulf between the GMC and the Ford is much smaller than in years past.
GMC Sierra 3500HD vs. Ram 3500
Part of the charm of a 3500-series heavy-duty pickup is how it looks and feels like an over-the-road long-distance semi-truck. Ram's got this image down pat, with its recently re-engineered 3500HD models doing a great impression of a semi right down to the available Cummins diesel engine option. Towing and hauling capacities for these two trucks are similar.
