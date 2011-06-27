  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500HD
  4. 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
  5. 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the GMC Sierra 2500HD
View Offers
GMC.com

2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab

What’s new

  • Regular-cab Sierra 2500HD is no longer available
  • Short-bed Double Cab model removed from the 2500HD lineup
  • Part of the third Sierra HD generation introduced for 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful diesel engine option
  • Immense hauling and towing capabilities
  • Solid build quality
  • Rougher ride than competing 2500 series heavy-duty trucks
  • Visibility compromised by thick pillars and small mirrors
  • The brakes don't inspire much confidence
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
MSRP Starting at
$38,600
Compare dealer price quotes
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 Sierra 2500HD
SLE

msrp 

$40,000
starting price
See All Trims
GMC.com
Build & price

Which Sierra 2500HD does Edmunds recommend?

The 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a heavy-duty pickup truck available in four trim levels. The base (Sierra) version comes with basic equipment such as vinyl flooring and steel wheels, but you'll get a lot more if you pick the SLE, SLT or the range-topping Denali. On upper trim levels, items such as a remote-locking tailgate, leather upholstery and navigation become available.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

When you need a truck that can haul a heavy trailer, cradle up to six passengers in luxury SUV-like comfort, or do some combination of both, the 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD delivers. While the Sierra 1500 is completely redesigned for 2019, the heavy-duty Sierra 2500HD is largely unchanged.

That means you still get a choice of the robust 6.0-liter V8 or the massively powerful 6.6-liter turbodiesel. Maximum towing weight is still more than 14,000 pounds, and payload capacity tops out at more than 3,200 pounds. While these aren't the highest numbers in the class, they're certainly close and definitely respectable.

Aside from its tremendous capability, the 2500 features a handsome cabin highlighted by loads of passenger room and an easy-to-use infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. And like many of today's cars and trucks, the 2500 also offers a suite of active driver aids, including helpful parking sensors, lane departure warning and forward collision warning.

Just know that while the Sierra once stood nearly alone as a heavy-duty truck with a taste of luxury, the latest Ford and Ram trucks have pretty much caught up. But considering its appealing combination of capability and comfort, the Sierra 2500HD is worth taking a good look at.

We Recommend Module
Sure, we're tempted by the 2500's maxed-out Denali trim level; it's about as opulent as you can get while still preserving the ability to tow mountains. But a more sensible pick is the SLT with the optional 6.6-liter turbodiesel engine. The SLT offers desirable features such as power-adjustable pedals, an 8-inch touchscreen and leather upholstery, and you can also equip it with many individual options to suit your taste.

2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD models

There are two cab configurations (double cab and crew cab) and either a standard bed (6 feet 5 inches) or a long bed (8 feet 2 inches). Note that SLT and Denali trims are only available as crew cabs. All trims are available with two- or four-wheel drive.

Unlike its 3500HD big brother, the Sierra 2500HD is not available with a dual rear-wheel (DRW, or dually) axle.

The base Sierra comes standard with a 6.0-liter V8 engine (360 hp and 380 lb-ft), a six-speed automatic transmission, 17-inch steel wheels, an automatic-locking rear differential, xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, a choice of cloth or vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench with a fold-down center armrest, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a rearview camera, power door locks, cruise control, and a tilt-only steering wheel.

For infotainment, there's a 7-inch touchscreen, two USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system. Optional tech equipment on the base Sierra 2500HD includes OnStar with a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and satellite radio.

From the base Sierra on up, you have your choice of engine. A turbocharged 6.6-liter diesel V8 (445 hp and 910 lb-ft) is also available, and it is paired to a different six-speed automatic. Buyers can also add a bi-fuel option to the 6.0-liter engine, allowing it to run on gasoline or compressed natural gas.

If the base truck isn't your flavor, then step up to the SLE. It gets most of the base trim's optional tech features plus 17-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, a remote-locking EZ Lift and Lower tailgate, LED cargo box illumination, remote keyless entry, carpeting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an upgraded 8-inch central touchscreen.

Next up is the SLT. It's available in a crew-cab configuration and adds 18-inch wheels, additional chrome trim, foglights, power-folding mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, power-adjustable pedals, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote ignition, and a 110-volt household-style power outlet.

For a plush and upscale vibe, choose the Denali trim. It will get you even more chrome on the outside, 20-inch wheels, a spray-in bedliner, a power-sliding rear window with defogger, front and rear parking sensors, a navigation system, wireless phone charging, a Bose audio system, a configurable 8-inch driver information display, upgraded interior trim, ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel.

Most of the upper trims' extra standard features can be added to the lower trim levels as options. Other option highlights, depending on trim level, include different axle ratios, a bed storage box, various tonneau covers, trailering mirrors, a sunroof, a gooseneck/fifth-wheel trailering prep package, and a rear-seat entertainment system. There's also a Driver Alert package, which includes front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning, forward collision warning and a safety-alert driver seat.

The Z71 suspension package adds hill descent control, skid plates, specially tuned shock absorbers and unique styling tweaks. Also available (on the SLT only) is the All Terrain HD package, which includes off-road tires, the spray-in bedliner, a skid plate, the Z71 suspension and a heated steering wheel.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

The 6.6-liter diesel V8 gives the Sierra 2500HD big towing numbers and impressive acceleration. Steering and braking are less awe-inspiring, but objectively this truck performs well by most standards that matter to truck buyers.

Acceleration

The 6.6-liter diesel makes massive torque and more than sufficient power, giving it a surge of acceleration off the line. In our testing, it covered 0-60 mph in just 7.7 seconds. In-town acceleration is more reserved, but there's still plenty of power to get the Sierra 2500HD up to freeway speed.

Braking

These brakes don't offer much confidence. Under hard braking, the pedal can go all the way to the floor. Braking distances are long, but in traffic they seem to work well enough if you leave some distance. You just don't feel very connected to the action.

Steering

The steering is well-weighted and provides stability when cruising straight, but it's hard to judge what the tires are doing around turns. The low steering ratio adds stability when towing, but it results in busy hands when parking or making U-turns.

Handling

The big surprise is how well this gargantuan vehicle takes turns. There's minimal body roll around corners unless you're going way too fast. In parking lots and tight spaces, it maneuvers well enough considering its size.

Drivability

If you live in a city, drivability will be low with any 2500 series pickup truck. Otherwise, the diesel's low-end torque and abundant features make for a pretty approachable truck.

Off-road

Our test vehicle had plenty of ground clearance and the Off-Road Z71 package, which is a great deal for the price. You won't be taking this truck on any tight trails, but it will conquer your average dirt road.

Comfort

It has a harsh ride from the stiff and bouncy suspension. But as heavy-duty trucks go, the Sierra HD is relatively comfortable. Put a big load back there and you'll have a road-trip-ready vehicle. But day-to-day comfort suffers, so you might want a 1500 if you don't need the 2500's extra towing capacity.

Seat comfort

You'll find big, well-bolstered and comfortable seats no matter which seating position you're in. The seats are wide with sufficient contours to hold you in place, and they provide great road-trip comfort.

Ride comfort

This truck bounces, shimmies, shakes and jumps over the slightest road imperfections. That's forgivable in the 3500 class, but this 2500 should be a bit better. Load it up with a heavy payload or a big trailer, though, and the ride quality significantly improves.

Noise & vibration

While road noise is subdued, quite a bit of wind noise comes from the truck's square front end and big mirrors. The diesel engine rumbles a bit, but it isn't particularly grating or abrasive while cruising on the highway.

Climate control

The big knobs and easy-to-read layouts are a plus. The air conditioning effectively chills the cabin. The split-operation for the heated seats is a neat feature — you can heat your sore back without cooking your behind as well. The vents are vertically mounted, which isn't ideal, but they're easy to direct.

Interior

While it might not be the most luxurious vehicle in the class, this 2500HD has a totally livable interior. The overall design is dated, but the materials quality is sufficient.

Ease of use

The 2500HD's controls are easy to use with large, readable buttons, and quick response times from the touchscreen.

Getting in/getting out

A grab handle and side steps facilitate ingress and egress from the Sierra 2500HD, but some climbing is still involved. However, getting in or out isn't any harder than usual for the HD truck class.

Driving position

Adjustable pedals, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and a generally good view over the hood combine for an excellent driving position. You've got a commanding view of the road however you position the seat.

Roominess

Call all your NBA player friends and have them stretch out. You can be tall or wide — or both — and fit with no problem in this truck. It's big on the outside; so, there's lots of space for five people on the inside.

Visibility

All of the Sierra's roof pillars are wide and thick, obstructing your view. The big towing mirrors and the rearview camera help the situation, but knowing where the corners of the truck are is tough.

Quality

The body panels and interior pieces are well put-together. We didn't notice any rattling, shaking or malfunctioning during our test. The interior materials aren't the nicest in the class, but they certainly suffice for such a utility-focused vehicle.

Utility

The 2500HD can tow and haul massive loads, and it has abundant interior storage. But offerings from Ford and Ram outclass it in a couple of key categories.

Small-item storage

Massive pockets are everywhere: a giant center console, a split-open glovebox, and multiple cupholders in each door, both front and back. If you're looking for more small-item storage, the only place you'll find it is in the Ram equivalent, which has small in-floor cooler boxes in the rear seat.

Cargo space

Mirroring its rivals, the Sierra 2500HD is available with a standard bed (6 feet 6 inches) and a long bed (8 feet 1 inch). Our test truck had the long bed, which allows for a massive amount of cargo space. The rear seats fold up for big interior storage as well.

Child safety seat accommodation

The 2500 can fit three car seats in the back without much fuss. There are two sets of easily accessible LATCH as well as three shelf anchors that are a bit harder to reach. But this truck's sheer altitude makes it less than desirable unless lifting kids is your workout program.

Towing

The 6.6-liter turbodiesel has massive torque and power, but the Sierra's towing capacities are a bit lower than key rivals. The max trailer weight behind the 2500HD is 14,500 pounds; it can tow 18,100 pounds with a fifth-wheel gooseneck.

Hauling

All full-size truck beds are a similar size. This one can be accessed by corner bed steps built into the rear bumper corners. Payload maxes out at 3,204 pounds — lower than the class leaders, but only by a few hundred pounds.

Technology

Using GMC's tech interface is pretty simple upfront for the most part, but we had several usability issues with our test vehicle. The finicky voice controls and subpar device integration made for a frustrating user experience.

Smartphone integration

Our experience with smartphone devices was poor, with many dropped connections over the course of the test. When it worked, we generally like the interface, but even then it takes quite a bit of time to load music. It's best to use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Voice control

Several attempts to use the built-in voice controls fell short, with a success rate of about 50 percent. It was easier to use the physical knobs and touchscreen controls. That said, after pairing your smartphone, Siri and Google Voice can be accessed by holding the talk button longer.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB features & specs
    2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
    6.0L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$38,600
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 3
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower360 hp @ 5400 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Sierra 2500HD safety features:

    OnStar Telematics
    Includes features such as roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen-vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.
    Lane Departure Warning
    Alerts the driver when he or she is leaving the lane, which can be especially helpful on such a big truck.
    Teen Driver Mode
    Uses custom vehicle settings associated with a specific key fob to limit certain driving features such as vehicle speed and radio volume.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover20.4%

    GMC Sierra 2500HD vs. the competition

    GMC Sierra 2500HD vs. Ford F-250 Super Duty

    The Ford F-250 generates immense power and torque from its diesel V8 engine while offering exceptional payload capacity and lighter mass thanks to an aluminum body. Inside, the F-250's cabin is even a little roomier than the Sierra's, with an extra inch or two all around for increased space for passengers to spread out. F-250 interiors also come loaded with convenience and tech features and options.

    Compare GMC Sierra 2500HD & Ford F-250 Super Duty features

    GMC Sierra 2500HD vs. Ram 2500

    Much like its 1500 series counterpart, only bigger, the Ram 2500 offers significant hauling capability paired with an excellent interior and a comfortable ride. Both the Sierra and the Ram 2500 are available with larger optional engines that increase towing capacity, and both trucks offer several extras to keep the interior comfy. The Ram, however, feels a bit plusher on the inside.

    Compare GMC Sierra 2500HD & Ram 2500 features

    GMC Sierra 2500HD vs. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

    This one is easy: If you like everything about the Sierra 2500HD except the price, consider the Silverado. These two are mechanical twins under the sheet metal, share the same specs and capabilities, and basically go toe to toe inside the cabin. The Sierra's edge lies in its slightly nicer cabin materials and extra features.

    Compare GMC Sierra 2500HD & Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD features

    FAQ

    Is the GMC Sierra 2500HD a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Sierra 2500HD both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a GMC Sierra 2500HD. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD:

    • Regular-cab Sierra 2500HD is no longer available
    • Short-bed Double Cab model removed from the 2500HD lineup
    • Part of the third Sierra HD generation introduced for 2014
    Learn more

    Is the GMC Sierra 2500HD reliable?

    To determine whether the GMC Sierra 2500HD is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sierra 2500HD. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sierra 2500HD's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Sierra 2500HD is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD?

    The least-expensive 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD is the 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,600.

    Other versions include:

    • 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $38,600
    Learn more

    What are the different models of GMC Sierra 2500HD?

    If you're interested in the GMC Sierra 2500HD, the next question is, which Sierra 2500HD model is right for you? Sierra 2500HD variants include 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A). For a full list of Sierra 2500HD models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD

    2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab Overview

    The 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab is offered in the following styles: 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

    What do people think of the 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab?

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cabs are available in my area?

    2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab Listings and Inventory

    Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new GMC Sierra 2500HD for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,518.

    Find a new GMC for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,808.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab and all available trim types: Base. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out GMC lease specials

    Related 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles