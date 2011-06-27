2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab
Which Sierra 2500HD does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Powerful diesel engine option
- Immense hauling and towing capabilities
- Solid build quality
- Rougher ride than competing 2500 series heavy-duty trucks
- Visibility compromised by thick pillars and small mirrors
- The brakes don't inspire much confidence
- Regular-cab Sierra 2500HD is no longer available
- Short-bed Double Cab model removed from the 2500HD lineup
- Part of the third Sierra HD generation introduced for 2014
Overall rating
When you need a truck that can haul a heavy trailer, cradle up to six passengers in luxury SUV-like comfort, or do some combination of both, the 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD delivers. While the Sierra 1500 is completely redesigned for 2019, the heavy-duty Sierra 2500HD is largely unchanged.
That means you still get a choice of the robust 6.0-liter V8 or the massively powerful 6.6-liter turbodiesel. Maximum towing weight is still more than 14,000 pounds, and payload capacity tops out at more than 3,200 pounds. While these aren't the highest numbers in the class, they're certainly close and definitely respectable.
Aside from its tremendous capability, the 2500 features a handsome cabin highlighted by loads of passenger room and an easy-to-use infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. And like many of today's cars and trucks, the 2500 also offers a suite of active driver aids, including helpful parking sensors, lane departure warning and forward collision warning.
Just know that while the Sierra once stood nearly alone as a heavy-duty truck with a taste of luxury, the latest Ford and Ram trucks have pretty much caught up. But considering its appealing combination of capability and comfort, the Sierra 2500HD is worth taking a good look at.
Sure, we're tempted by the 2500's maxed-out Denali trim level; it's about as opulent as you can get while still preserving the ability to tow mountains. But a more sensible pick is the SLT with the optional 6.6-liter turbodiesel engine. The SLT offers desirable features such as power-adjustable pedals, an 8-inch touchscreen and leather upholstery, and you can also equip it with many individual options to suit your taste.
GMC Sierra 2500HD models
There are two cab configurations (double cab and crew cab) and either a standard bed (6 feet 5 inches) or a long bed (8 feet 2 inches). Note that SLT and Denali trims are only available as crew cabs. All trims are available with two- or four-wheel drive.
Unlike its 3500HD big brother, the Sierra 2500HD is not available with a dual rear-wheel (DRW, or dually) axle.
The base Sierra comes standard with a 6.0-liter V8 engine (360 hp and 380 lb-ft), a six-speed automatic transmission, 17-inch steel wheels, an automatic-locking rear differential, xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, a choice of cloth or vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench with a fold-down center armrest, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a rearview camera, power door locks, cruise control, and a tilt-only steering wheel.
For infotainment, there's a 7-inch touchscreen, two USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system. Optional tech equipment on the base Sierra 2500HD includes OnStar with a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and satellite radio.
From the base Sierra on up, you have your choice of engine. A turbocharged 6.6-liter diesel V8 (445 hp and 910 lb-ft) is also available, and it is paired to a different six-speed automatic. Buyers can also add a bi-fuel option to the 6.0-liter engine, allowing it to run on gasoline or compressed natural gas.
If the base truck isn't your flavor, then step up to the SLE. It gets most of the base trim's optional tech features plus 17-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, a remote-locking EZ Lift and Lower tailgate, LED cargo box illumination, remote keyless entry, carpeting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an upgraded 8-inch central touchscreen.
Next up is the SLT. It's available in a crew-cab configuration and adds 18-inch wheels, additional chrome trim, foglights, power-folding mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, power-adjustable pedals, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote ignition, and a 110-volt household-style power outlet.
For a plush and upscale vibe, choose the Denali trim. It will get you even more chrome on the outside, 20-inch wheels, a spray-in bedliner, a power-sliding rear window with defogger, front and rear parking sensors, a navigation system, wireless phone charging, a Bose audio system, a configurable 8-inch driver information display, upgraded interior trim, ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel.
Most of the upper trims' extra standard features can be added to the lower trim levels as options. Other option highlights, depending on trim level, include different axle ratios, a bed storage box, various tonneau covers, trailering mirrors, a sunroof, a gooseneck/fifth-wheel trailering prep package, and a rear-seat entertainment system. There's also a Driver Alert package, which includes front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning, forward collision warning and a safety-alert driver seat.
The Z71 suspension package adds hill descent control, skid plates, specially tuned shock absorbers and unique styling tweaks. Also available (on the SLT only) is the All Terrain HD package, which includes off-road tires, the spray-in bedliner, a skid plate, the Z71 suspension and a heated steering wheel.
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
6.0L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$59,800
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|360 hp @ 5400 rpm
|SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
6.0L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$53,600
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|360 hp @ 5400 rpm
|4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
6.0L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$41,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|360 hp @ 5400 rpm
|4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB
6.0L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$42,100
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sierra 2500HD safety features:
- OnStar Telematics
- Includes features such as roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen-vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts the driver when he or she is leaving the lane, which can be especially helpful on such a big truck.
- Teen Driver Mode
- Uses custom vehicle settings associated with a specific key fob to limit certain driving features such as vehicle speed and radio volume.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|3 / 5
|Driver
|2 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|20.4%
GMC Sierra 2500HD vs. the competition
GMC Sierra 2500HD vs. Ford F-250 Super Duty
The Ford F-250 generates immense power and torque from its diesel V8 engine while offering exceptional payload capacity and lighter mass thanks to an aluminum body. Inside, the F-250's cabin is even a little roomier than the Sierra's, with an extra inch or two all around for increased space for passengers to spread out. F-250 interiors also come loaded with convenience and tech features and options.
GMC Sierra 2500HD vs. Ram 2500
Much like its 1500 series counterpart, only bigger, the Ram 2500 offers significant hauling capability paired with an excellent interior and a comfortable ride. Both the Sierra and the Ram 2500 are available with larger optional engines that increase towing capacity, and both trucks offer several extras to keep the interior comfy. The Ram, however, feels a bit plusher on the inside.
GMC Sierra 2500HD vs. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
This one is easy: If you like everything about the Sierra 2500HD except the price, consider the Silverado. These two are mechanical twins under the sheet metal, share the same specs and capabilities, and basically go toe to toe inside the cabin. The Sierra's edge lies in its slightly nicer cabin materials and extra features.
