Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. 2022 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel

MSRP range: $62,500 - $62,800
Total MSRP$64,295
Edmunds suggests you pay$64,249
What Should I Pay
1 for sale near you
ad labelAd
Build & PriceGMC.com
ad labelAd
See Offers Near Ashburn, VA
Check out current offers on the GMC SIERRA 1500 LIMITED
View Offers
GMC.com
*The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. See your GMC dealer for details.
Helpful shopping links

FAQ

Is the GMC Sierra 1500 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Sierra 1500 both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a GMC Sierra 1500. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500:

  • Newly available Super Cruise semi-automated driving system also works when towing
  • New AT4X trim level combines greater off-road performance with upgraded interior
  • New Denali Ultimate trim level is the pinnacle of the Sierra 1500 lineup
  • Part of the fourth Sierra 1500 generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the GMC Sierra 1500 reliable?

To determine whether the GMC Sierra 1500 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sierra 1500. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sierra 1500's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Sierra 1500 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 GMC Sierra 1500?

The least-expensive 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 is the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $62,500.

Other versions include:

  • AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $62,500
  • AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $62,800
Learn more

What are the different models of GMC Sierra 1500?

If you're interested in the GMC Sierra 1500, the next question is, which Sierra 1500 model is right for you? Sierra 1500 variants include AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 10A), and AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 10A). For a full list of Sierra 1500 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel Overview

The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel is offered in the following styles: AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 10A), and AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 10A). The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel comes with four wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 10-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Sierra 1500 Diesel.

Pros

  • Several available powertrains for towing and hauling needs
  • Long cabin provides excellent rear legroom
  • Massive bed capacity and a bounty of in-bed tie-down points
  • Touchscreen display is attractive and easy to use

Cons

  • Rides rougher than primary rivals
  • Quality of some cabin materials is subpar
  • Extra-large center console takes up lots of cabin space

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Sierra 1500 Diesel featuring deep dives into trim levels including AT4, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel?

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 10A)

The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $64,295. The average price paid for a new 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 10A) is trending $46 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $46 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $64,249.

The average savings for the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 10A) is 0.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 10A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesels are available in my area?

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Sierra 1500 Diesel you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new GMC for sale.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel and all available trim types: AT4, AT4. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel?

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 10A), 10-speed shiftable automatic, diesel fuel
21 MPG compined MPG,
20 city MPG/23 highway MPG

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 10A), 10-speed shiftable automatic, diesel fuel
21 MPG compined MPG,
20 city MPG/23 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG21
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainfour wheel drive
Displacement3.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase157.1 in.
Length242.5 in.
WidthN/A
Height78.2 in.
Curb Weight5740 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 GMC Sierra 1500?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials

Related 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Diesel info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Hot new vehicles

Automotive News

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates