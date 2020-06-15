2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab
What’s new
- Renamed trim levels
- Minor revisions to standard equipment
- New grille design for Canyon Denali
- Part of the second GMC Canyon generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Big towing capacity with gas V6 and diesel four-cylinder engines
- Maneuverable size, along with well-mannered steering and handling
- Comfortable ride over most surfaces
- Front seats can feel small to larger people
- Rivals offer more in-cab storage with rear seats folded
2021 GMC Canyon Review
Mechanically similar to the Chevrolet Colorado, the GMC Canyon has struggled to establish its own identity in the midsize pickup truck segment. For 2021, GMC looks to change that, and it gives the top of the line Denali enhanced cabin materials and a new grille reminiscent of the one on the full-size Sierra 1500 pickup.
There's also a new AT4 trim level. It's mostly just a replacement for the previous All Terrain trim level, but it does come with all-terrain tires and a special suspension to improve the truck's off-road capability. Both speak to the truck's versatility, provided you're looking to buy a Canyon in one of its more expensive trims.
Our verdict7.6 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
The Canyon can also mix it up off-road, with decent articulation and a two-speed transfer case standard on 4WD models, but you'll need to remove its unnecessary, low-hanging chin spoiler first.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Fundamentally, the Canyon is refined and road trip-ready, unusual traits for a midsize pickup. It offers good noise isolation and effective climate control. And the ride, while slightly bouncy if there's no cargo in the back, settles down nicely once you drop a few hundred pounds in the bed.
How’s the interior?8.0
The tall windows and large windshield give drivers a commanding view of the road ahead, although rear-quarter visibility is limited. The rearview camera helps while backing up. The Canyon's tall seats make getting in and out nearly as much work as entering and exiting a full-size truck. The side step bars help here.
How’s the tech?8.0
Forward collision alert and lane departure warning are optional and a bit sensitive, but they work as advertised. Otherwise, we'd like to see the inclusion of blind-spot monitoring on the options list.
How’s the storage?7.5
When it's time to haul things inside instead of people, the backseat-folding design is inferior to the competition. The rear seats flip up, but the floor is marred by obstructions and you can't lay items flat. There are enough storage nooks for small items, but some competitors offer more. Child seats can be accommodated, but the Canyon doesn't make it easy to install them.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.0
But five years (or 60,000 miles) of roadside assistance and a complimentary service visit are useful, while the five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty is typical for the class.
Wildcard7.0
On the road, the Canyon is quite competent. It's not quite as refined as the Honda Ridgeline perhaps, but the Canyon is more capable than the Honda in towing, payload and off-road ability. The Canyon tries to mimic the look of GMC's larger Sierra and largely succeeds, but in the trade, it's harder to reach the bed and cabin.
Which Canyon does Edmunds recommend?
2021 GMC Canyon models
The 2021 Canyon is offered in extended-cab and crew-cab body styles. The crew cab comes with either a short cargo bed or a long bed. There are four trim levels: the Elevation Standard, Elevation, AT4 and Denali. You also have your choice of one of three engines.
The standard engine on the rear-wheel-drive Elevation Standard and Elevation is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder (200 horsepower, 191 lb-ft of torque). It's mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Next up is a 3.6-liter V6 (308 hp, 275 lb-ft) with an eight-speed automatic. It's standard on the AT4 and Denali trims levels and optional on the Elevation Standard and Elevation trims.
Finally, there's an optional turbocharged 2.8-liter diesel four-cylinder (181 hp, 369 lb-ft) that's coupled to a six-speed automatic transmission. All Canyon trim levels are available with four-wheel drive (standard on the AT4).
Elevation Standard
Starts you off with:
- 18-inch wheels
- Tilt-only steering wheel
- 7-inch infotainment touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Four-way adjustable power driver's seat (manual recline)
Elevation
Adds more features with:
- Sliding rear window
- Leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel
- Body-colored exterior door handles
- LED foglights
- Remote-locking tailgate
AT4
Includes added off-road capability with:
- Special 17-inch wheels with off-road tires
- Hill descent control
- Unique off-road suspension
- Transfer case shield
Denali
Adds significantly more features such as:
- 20-inch wheels
- 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation
- Six-way power driver's seat and four-way power passenger seat
- Wireless charging pad
- Leather upholstery
- Bose audio system
- Special interior and exterior trim
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Spray-in bedliner
The Denali also comes standard with:
- Forward collision warning (alerts you of a possible collision with the car in front)
- Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)
- Rear parking sensors
Many of the standard features on the Denali trim level are available on lower trim levels.
Features & Specs
|AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB w/Cloth
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$38,800
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|308 hp @ 6800 rpm
|AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB w/Cloth
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$38,200
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|308 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Elevation Standard 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$28,300
|MPG
|19 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$31,900
|MPG
|19 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Canyon safety features:
- OnStar System
- Provides emergency crash notification, stolen-vehicle notification, and remote locking and unlocking.
- Driver Alert Package
- Includes forward collision and lane departure warning systems. This package is optional on the Elevation Standard, Elevation and AT4 trims (standard on the Denali).
- Tire Fill Alert
- Provides an audible and visual confirmation when tire pressure is added to a tire that is low.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|21.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Acceptable
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
GMC Canyon vs. the competition
GMC Canyon vs. Chevrolet Colorado
The GMC Canyon and the Chevy Colorado are essentially twins. You can get the same engines and body styles and generally the same features. The GMC is a little nicer on the inside — especially with the Denali trim level — but you'll typically pay more. For value, stick with the Colorado.
GMC Canyon vs. Honda Ridgeline
With its superior ride and handling and spacious interior, the Ridgeline is hands down the most comfortable truck in the class. Its unique two-way tailgate and lockable bed storage also win big points from us. But the Ridgeline lacks true off-road capability that you can get with the Canyon's AT4 trim.
GMC Canyon vs. Toyota Tacoma
Going off-road is arguably what the Tacoma does best. We're glad to see Toyota updating the interior of the Tacoma. We also appreciate the rare option of a six-speed manual with the V6 engine. But that V6 engine can feel underpowered at times; we prefer both the V6 and diesel engines in Canyon.
FAQ
Is the GMC Canyon a good car?
What's new in the 2021 GMC Canyon?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 GMC Canyon:
- Renamed trim levels
- Minor revisions to standard equipment
- New grille design for Canyon Denali
- Part of the second GMC Canyon generation introduced for 2015
Is the GMC Canyon reliable?
Is the 2021 GMC Canyon a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 GMC Canyon?
The least-expensive 2021 GMC Canyon is the 2021 GMC Canyon Elevation Standard 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,300.
Other versions include:
- AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,800
- AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,200
- Elevation Standard 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $28,300
- Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $31,900
- Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,000
- Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,600
- AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $40,000
- Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $40,900
- AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $40,600
- Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $44,400
- Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $44,700
What are the different models of GMC Canyon?
More about the 2021 GMC Canyon
2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Overview
The 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab is offered in the following styles: AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A), AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Elevation Standard 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Canyon Crew Cab.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Canyon Crew Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including AT4, Elevation Standard, Elevation, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab?
2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,735. The average price paid for a new 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $2,332 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,332 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,403.
The average savings for the 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,700. The average price paid for a new 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $2,380 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,380 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,320.
The average savings for the 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 5.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB w/Leather (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,180. The average price paid for a new 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $2,034 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,034 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,146.
The average savings for the 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 5.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,250. The average price paid for a new 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $2,217 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,217 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,033.
The average savings for the 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 5.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab AT4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.2 ft. SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $41,475. The average price paid for a new 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $2,184 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,184 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,291.
The average savings for the 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 5.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Elevation 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.1 ft. SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Elevation Standard 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
The 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Elevation Standard 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,730. The average price paid for a new 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Elevation Standard 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,979 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,979 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $27,751.
The average savings for the 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Elevation Standard 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 6.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Elevation Standard 4dr Crew Cab 5.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cabs are available in my area?
2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Listings and Inventory
There are currently 49 new 2021 [object Object] Canyon Crew Cabs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,690 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,449 on a new, used or CPO 2021 [object Object] Canyon Crew Cab available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] Canyon Crew Cab for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab Canyon Crew Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new GMC Canyon for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,264.
Find a new GMC for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,310.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab and all available trim types: AT4, AT4, Elevation Standard, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 GMC Canyon Crew Cab?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out GMC lease specials
