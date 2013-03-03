Used 2012 Fisker Karma for Sale Near Me

Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona

2012 Fisker Karma Eco Sport 2.0L L4 16V RWD 2 OWNER/NO ACCIDENT! Arizona Specialty Motors has a bad ass exotic 2012 Fisker Karma Ev Er EcoSport plug in hybrid car! If you want to stand out in a crowd or want to be part of the other group of hybrid enthusiasts, THIS IS THE CAR FOR YOU! This is an exotic plug in hybrid designed for the high-end market of battery run cars, similar to the Tesla. This car has 2.0L L4 Turbocharged 16V engine with an automatic 1-Speed transmission. This car is practically new with it only having 10k miles. This car has such a sleek look to it and you just don't see them around so you would not be cruising in any average mainstream hybrid. It comes with 22 factory custom powder coated alloy wheels with Goodyear Eagle F1 (255/35R22) tires. The exterior is very clean with one scratch in right front door that has been professionally touched up. The interior is like new and has leather seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors and dual power seats that are heated. It has the factory AM/FM radio, Bluetooth, navigation, steering wheel controls, hands free, cruise control, tilt wheel and privacy glass. Be the one who STANDS OUT from the crowd with this exotic hybrid plug in car! Carfax Certified and Guaranteed Southwest two owner car since new. Impeccable condition inside and out fresh tires freshly serviced no surprises an absolute must see. Limited production hybrid Supercar world class craftsman ship and fit & finish throughout. If you desire attention there is no better way to get noticed than this extremely rare slice of automotive history. EXTERIOR: Stunning White Sand Pearl Exterior Finish * Karma EcoSport * 2.0L L4 Turbo Charged 16V Engine * Automatic 1-Speed Transmission * Factory Custom Powder Coated 22 Wheels * Resent Goodyear Eagle F1 (255/35R22) Tires * Brembo Brakes * Limited Slip Rear Diff INTERIOR: * Leather / Suede Seats * Power Windows * Power Locks * Power Mirrors * Dual Power Seats * Heated Seats * Steering Wheels Controls * Power Steering * Tilt Wheel * Cruise Control * Factory AM-FM Radio * Navigation * Bluetooth * Hands Free * Keyless Entry * Privacy & Climate Control Window Tint * Fisker Logoed Floormats * Custom Carbon Fiber Trim Accents * Stealth Mode * Sport Mode * Recent Tires Please give us a call! Office: 480-454-3844 We have many different financing options available, even on these older vehicles. Please go to our website and complete an application today or call us with questions. We can assist with shipping anywhere in the United States, including Hawaii. All of our transporters are licensed, bonded and insured. Call today for a shipping quote or for a DELIVERED price. Our mission is simple, we want to make this your best car buying experience ever. Taking care of customers is our business. We are a small family owned business that relies on repeat and referral business. Each deal is as important as the preceding and or following deal. We make sure every customer is totally satisfied start to finish. ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATIONS www.arizonaspecialtymotors.com FOR COMPLETE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT US AT 480-454-3844 ARIZONA SPECIALTY MOTORS 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE ARIZONA 85281

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Fisker Karma Eco-Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

54 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YH4K14AA4CA000799

Stock: 11800

Certified Pre-Owned: No

