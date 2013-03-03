Used 2012 Fisker Karma for Sale Near Me

4 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Karma Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  • 2012 Fisker Karma Eco-Sport
    used

    2012 Fisker Karma Eco-Sport

    13,899 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $33,900

    $4,706 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Fisker Karma Eco-Chic in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Fisker Karma Eco-Chic

    12,697 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,994

    Details
  • 2012 Fisker Karma Eco-Sport in Gray
    used

    2012 Fisker Karma Eco-Sport

    14,023 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $44,995

    Details
  • 2012 Fisker Karma Eco-Sport in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Fisker Karma Eco-Sport

    38,756 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $35,775

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Fisker Karma searches:

Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  1. Home
  2. Fisker
  3. Fisker Karma
  4. Used 2012 Fisker Karma

Consumer Reviews for the Fisker Karma

Read recent reviews for the Fisker Karma
Overall Consumer Rating
3.25 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (20%)
  • 4
    (40%)
  • 2
    (20%)
  • 1
    (20%)
1yr anniversary and still love it
domain123,03/03/2013
Ferrari, Aston Martin looks for half the price.....at the same time averaging 112 miles per gallon over the last year. Talk about a sexy poster child for green vehicles. First couple months had some little software bugs with the touchscreen and check engine lights however nothing that impacted driving. Software patches have put that behind us and now just enjoy driving around a technological and artistic masterpiece.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Fisker
Karma
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Drivetrain
to

Related Fisker Karma info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings