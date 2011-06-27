Used 2012 Fisker Karma Consumer Reviews

1yr anniversary and still love it domain123 , 03/03/2013 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Ferrari, Aston Martin looks for half the price.....at the same time averaging 112 miles per gallon over the last year. Talk about a sexy poster child for green vehicles. First couple months had some little software bugs with the touchscreen and check engine lights however nothing that impacted driving. Software patches have put that behind us and now just enjoy driving around a technological and artistic masterpiece. Report Abuse

Beautiful Plug-in Luxury hybrid Kennesaw, GA owner , 04/15/2019 Eco-Standard 4dr Sedan (gas/electric hybrid DD) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Although other have commented that the rear seats are small. They will comfortably fit an 6'3" tall adult. I love that it has 50 miles to a charge, with 250 miles of gasoline backup, making it a great daily driver. I love how quiet it is in Stealth mode. This is a beautiful, eye catching vehicle. Do not buy if you don't want people coming up to you daily asking what it is and telling you how gorgeous it is! Trunk space is enough for a carry on and laptop+, or groceries, or a golf bag. This is not an suv. It is a luxury sedan. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

IT SUCKS john masso , 07/08/2017 Eco-Sport 4dr Sedan (gas/electric hybrid DD) 22 of 29 people found this review helpful Don't buy one, one day after purchasing the car it broke down, I got stranded in the desert for three days, it cost me thousands of dollars to transport the vehicle, and now I can't find anyone to fix it. To make along story short it was a terrible experience. I'm still looking for someone that nows how to fix it??????? Do you? Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

New company, new design, new drivetrain, new process autoenthus , 01/07/2012 47 of 73 people found this review helpful This is a great car. I have had several days with my new Karma, and I love it. I Have driven 300 miles and used only two gallons of gas! The design catches more eyes than I thought, as people are constantly pulling out their cell phones and taking pictures of it. Charging at night is simple. Plug it in and forget it. Interior is comparable to any of the many European luxury cars I have owned, only more plush. Drives like a big car, it does weigh 5300 lbs, but it handles much better than I thought it would. Report Abuse