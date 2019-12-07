2019 FIAT 500e Hatchback
What’s new
- No changes for 2019
- Part of the first 500 generation introduced for 2012
Pros & Cons
- Nimble handling
- Compact and easy to park
- Dinky cargo space and back seat
- Only 84 miles of range
- Missing the latest driver safety aids
Which 500e does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
While compact crossovers are hotter than ever, and full-size pickups are the best-selling vehicles on the market, these segments don't typically see a lot of innovation. But automakers are making a lot of strides with electric vehicles. Every year, new electric vehicles debut with more range and functionality. You can tell how far along things have come by checking out the 2019 Fiat 500e and comparing it to other EVs. But in this particular case, the comparison isn't favorable for Fiat.
The 500e's limiting factor is its battery. The 24-kWh pack is good for just 84 miles of range. Back when the 500e debuted in 2013, that distance was par for the course. Nowadays, newer rivals can go two or three times as far. The 500e is also out-of-date when it comes to having the latest infotainment and safety features.
Still, it has a few positive attributes. The 500e's compact size makes it easy to park and maneuver in crowded urban centers. If all you want is basic, low-cost EV transportation, you'll find a willing companion in the 500e. But rivals such as the Chevrolet Bolt, Hyundai Kona Electric and Nissan Leaf offer more utility and range, making them far more practical choices.
2019 FIAT 500e models
The 2019 Fiat 500e is a two-door, pure electric hatchback sold in a single, well-equipped trim. (The gasoline-powered Fiat 500 is reviewed separately.) The 500e is powered by an 83-kilowatt electric motor (111 horsepower, 147 pound-feet of torque) channeled to the front wheels through a single-speed automatic transmission.
A rechargeable 24-kWh lithium-ion battery pack powers the motor. The EPA estimates the 500e can travel up to 84 miles on a full charge. Fiat says a typical 120-volt outlet will charge the 500e from empty in 24 hours, while a Level 2 charger will do the job in about four hours.
Standard features for the 500e include 15-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, remote locking and unlocking, automatic climate control, a driver information display, full power accessories, cruise control, manually adjustable heated front seats with driver-side height adjustment, premium vinyl upholstery, a leather-wrapped and tilt-adjustable steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, 50/50-split folding rear seats, floor mats and a cargo cover. Standard technology features include Bluetooth, navigation, voice commands, a 5-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker Alpine audio system with satellite radio, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.
The only options are a sunroof and the eSport appearance package, which includes darkened exterior lamp bezels, orange exterior trim pieces, and special 15-inch wheels for a more customized look.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Acceleration
Braking
Steering
Handling
Drivability
Comfort
Seat comfort
Ride comfort
Noise & vibration
Interior
Ease of use
Getting in/getting out
Roominess
Visibility
Utility
Jiggly ride but great fun to drive. The small wheels can get lost in large potholes that a big car could ignore. It doesn't wander. It doesn't skip down the road like a pickup truck on a dirt road. Nicely damped shocks on this car. Use back seat for duffles and fluffy packages, not people. Small back area OK for 4 grocery bags or two cases of wine. Center console lacks ability to change out cup holders for a little package or purse spot, cell phone holder, etc. Charges VERY fast on a level 2 charger. Mine charges to 114 miles, not just the advertised 86 miles. Nice paint but I wish the interior was not a black cave. Would prefer much brighter interior lighting. If the wheels are turned left or right and you pull out smartly, the car will jump left or right as this is a very intense electric. Quick steering response with a short wheelbase. Stay alert! You can easily drive this car way too fast. Above 50 mph or with windows open you deplete range much more quickly. It gives plenty of warning when you get to range of 15 miles or less and will identify the nearest charging point. You can drive it right to 1 mile remaining. At zero you must charge or tow it. Might be very handy as a camper's / mobile home accessory vehicle. Not really a freeway car. You will feel safer on small roads and city streets but I am used to E-type Mercedes, not such little cars. Mine is a lease conversion so only $109 per month, all in. That is a bargain. At the $34000 list price, I'd prefer a bigger Subaru Outback. If you can remove the back seats this could be a great small delivery vehicle for lots of small, quick deliveries. Very easy entry and exit. Think Uber for pharma, small groceries, Amazon, etc. Your own cell phone is a far better navigator that the built-in one. Mine lacks Apple Play but otherwise links fine for phone audio function. Good display for tire pressures - be sure to keep them balanced and matched pressure. It keeps the garage clean and sweet-smelling too. Park two where one normal car could reside. Plug it in nightly and get used to never stopping at the petrol station. You will have the sensation that driving became free. I don't mind running errands all over our small CA town as maneuvering and parking are very easy. It lacks modern warnings for cars in your blind spot. We don't have the back-up camera and find the parking sensor sounds way too early. There is no lane-hold or auto braking. Stay alert! This is not a Tesla. Ours does have a Tesla license plate which brings smiles. The car is so cute you may give it a name. Very basic controls for windows, mirrors, wipers. This is not a luxury car. I would not buy this for a young inexperienced driver, even though it is very easy to drive. The performance will lure a new driver to do silly things. On wet streets you can slide this easily with the brakes or spin the wheels when pulling out with too much power. The small tires do not have a lot of rubber on the road. There is not much maintenance to do other than keep it clean. Troubleshooting is via the standard plug but leave this for the dealer.
Features & Specs
|Battery Electric 2dr Hatchback
electric DD
|MSRP
|$33,210
|MPG
|121 city / 103 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 500e safety features:
- ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
- Sounds an alert if the Fiat 500 approaches an object behind the car.
- ParkView Rear Backup Camera
- Displays an image of the area directly behind the car in the central touchscreen.
- Hill Start Assist
- Keeps the brakes applied even after you let your foot off the pedal while on a hill to prevent rolling backward.
Fiat 500e vs. the competition
Fiat 500e vs. Nissan Leaf
It doesn't offer the Fiat's funky styling or playful attitude, but the Nissan Leaf is a far more practical electric vehicle. Its 150-mile range demolishes the Fiat's 84 miles, and the Leaf's base price is lower, too. The interior is also larger, and there's much more cargo space. Unless you're smitten with the 500e's distinct styling, the Leaf is undoubtedly the way to go. To learn more about the Leaf of this generation, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2018 Nissan Leaf SL.
Fiat 500e vs. Volkswagen e-Golf
Like the Leaf, the Volkswagen e-Golf is much more practical than the 500e and offers more range. The VW can go 125 miles on a charge — about 50 percent more than the Fiat — and its cabin is suitable for four adults. It'll carry plenty of cargo, too.
Fiat 500e vs. BMW i3
Like the Fiat, the BMW i3 is a commuter EV wrapped in a distinct package. It definitely stands out from traditionally styled competitors. But there's no skirting the issue of price — even the most reasonable i3 is significantly more expensive than the 500e. The i3 does have a unique ace up its sleeve if you're worried about range: The available range extender adds a small gasoline engine that recharges the battery if you run out of juice.
FAQ
Is the FIAT 500e a good car?
What's new in the 2019 FIAT 500e?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 FIAT 500e:
- No changes for 2019
- Part of the first 500 generation introduced for 2012
Is the FIAT 500e reliable?
Is the 2019 FIAT 500e a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 FIAT 500e?
The least-expensive 2019 FIAT 500e is the 2019 FIAT 500e Battery Electric 2dr Hatchback (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,210.
Other versions include:
- Battery Electric 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $33,210
What are the different models of FIAT 500e?
