- $379,800
2005 Ferrari Superamerica F11,839 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Ferrari of Newport Beach is proud to present this 2005 Ferrari 575 Superamerica in Grigio Titanium with Nero interior. Options Include: Aluminum Brake Calipers, Interior Carbon Fiber Trim, Daytona Style Seats, Handly Fire Extinguisher, Yellow Rev. Counter, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Luggage Set, Satellite Navigator Appliance, Rear Wall Leather Upholstery, High Power Hi-Fi + 6 CD Changer, Colored Standard Stitching and Daytona Seat Leather Stripes Grigio Scuro.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ferrari Superamerica F1 with Soft Top, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (9 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFGT61A950145434
Stock: OC3375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-01-2019
- $319,900
2005 Ferrari Superamerica F15,018 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts
The Ferrari 575 Superamerica was introduced in 2005 and provided all the freedom of a convertible coupled with the security of a coupe. The 575 Superamerica features a carbon-fiber frame integrated with electrochromic glass panel roof. This is extremely unique because it was the first roof of its kind to be fitted to a production vehicle. When closed, the opacity of the roof can be adjusted via a dial in the cabin, turning the glass from fully transparent like a conventional sunroof to only allowing in 1% of available light. With just the press of a button, the roof easily rotates back to rest flush with the rear lid, allowing the rear window to function as a wind deflector. A total of 559 Ferrari 575 Superamerica's were built, following Enzo Ferrari's philosophy that there should always be one fewer vehicles available than what the market demanded. The 575 Superamerica was a very special vehicle and destined to become a future collectible from the moment it was announced. Absolutely stunning Superamerica in classic colors with extensive records! This 575 Superamerica is equipped with Scuderia Shields, red brake calipers, rear wall upholstery in beige leather, leather bucket seats, yellow rev counter, a HiFi Stereo with a 6-disc CD change, and all stitching in color. This 2005 575M F1 Superamerica was traded by a local customer who initially sought-out one of the finest red/tan examples he could acquire. Finished in the classic Rosso Corsa over Beige color scheme, this example has a completely clean carfax, all accessories and full service records. The factory build sheet lists: Red Brake Calipers Scuderia Shields Rear Wall Upholstery in Beige Leather Yellow Rev Counter Beige Carpets HiFi w/6CD changer The 30k Timing Belts were done in May of 2008 by Ferrari of L.I. (the car having spent the majority of it's life in the NYC region) and the glass top was replaced at that time as well. The records show consistent oil changes thereafter until our client acquired the car in 2016. Upon taking delivery, he commissioned another timing belt service, completed here at our factory-authorized workshop in Dec of '16 with 3900 miles. Since then, the car has been enjoyed selectively and kept here in our climate-controlled storage facility. It's in absolute top-notch condition and we welcome prospective buyers to view it in person or send their agent to do the same. Please call or email our expert Sales Consultants today for more information about this classic, collectible Ferrari Superamerica!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ferrari Superamerica F1 with Soft Top, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (9 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFGT61A350145123
Stock: P30671A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2018
- $339,900
2005 Ferrari Superamerica F12,353 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maserati of Seattle - Seattle / Washington
With a limited production run of 559, this 2005 Ferrari 575 Superamerica is a rare opportunity to experience the thrill of a Ferrari V12 with an open top. Finished in Nero over Nero, this Superamerica sports 19" two-piece wheels, as part of the GTC package. Carbon fiber can be found throughout the interior, along with the roof frame, and the trunk lid.Options:NERO EXTERIOR COLORNERO INTERIOR COLORSINTERIOR CARBON TRIMBATTERY CHARGER USA + PREWIRINGDAYTONA STYLE SEATGTC PACKAGE (MODULAR 19" WHEELS)INSTRUMENT PANELSCUDERIA FERRARI SHIELDSREAR WALL LEATHER UPHOLSTERYHIGH POWER HIFI + 6 CD CHANGERGRIGIO SCURO COLORED STITCHING
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ferrari Superamerica F1 with Soft Top, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (9 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFGT61A550144569
Stock: 13948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-17-2019
- $299,900
2005 Ferrari Superamerica Base5,542 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts
Now available at Ferrari of New England, this stunning 575 Superamerica is a superb, locally-owned example of one of the marque's finest open-top GT cars! Finished in a lovely combination of Grigio Silverstone over Cuoio with Nero carpets, this low-mileage Superamerica is equipped with GTC Handling Pkg and 19" Modular Rims, Daytona-style Seats, Scuderia Shields, Rear Wall Upholstery in Leather and HiFi with CD Changer for an original MSRP of $340,254.00! The car has been serviced extensively by us and will be delivered with a freshly-completed timing-belt service plus all fluids. The tires are fresh with only a few hundred miles and the top has been replaced with a perfectly-functional factory unit as of January 2019. This part is nearly-unobtainable now and makes this car really a turn-key example. Presented with all original books and tools, plus both keys, window sticker and car cover, this 575 S/A will make a fine addition to any collection. Please contact one of our expert sales consultants today to discuss the acquisition of this stunning motorcar! Our mission is to provide you with an unforgettable experience at our dealership. The moment you set foot through our doors, you will be treated with the same level of quality and excellence on which our illustrious brands are founded. Our sales team will guide you every step of the way, ensuring that each of your individual needs is addressed. With such dedication to superior customer service, why would you want to shop anywhere else?
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Ferrari Superamerica with Soft Top, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
11 Combined MPG (9 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFFGT61A150144231
Stock: F1701B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-22-2020
