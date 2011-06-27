Close

Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts

The Ferrari 575 Superamerica was introduced in 2005 and provided all the freedom of a convertible coupled with the security of a coupe. The 575 Superamerica features a carbon-fiber frame integrated with electrochromic glass panel roof. This is extremely unique because it was the first roof of its kind to be fitted to a production vehicle. When closed, the opacity of the roof can be adjusted via a dial in the cabin, turning the glass from fully transparent like a conventional sunroof to only allowing in 1% of available light. With just the press of a button, the roof easily rotates back to rest flush with the rear lid, allowing the rear window to function as a wind deflector. A total of 559 Ferrari 575 Superamerica's were built, following Enzo Ferrari's philosophy that there should always be one fewer vehicles available than what the market demanded. The 575 Superamerica was a very special vehicle and destined to become a future collectible from the moment it was announced. Absolutely stunning Superamerica in classic colors with extensive records! This 575 Superamerica is equipped with Scuderia Shields, red brake calipers, rear wall upholstery in beige leather, leather bucket seats, yellow rev counter, a HiFi Stereo with a 6-disc CD change, and all stitching in color. This 2005 575M F1 Superamerica was traded by a local customer who initially sought-out one of the finest red/tan examples he could acquire. Finished in the classic Rosso Corsa over Beige color scheme, this example has a completely clean carfax, all accessories and full service records. The factory build sheet lists: Red Brake Calipers Scuderia Shields Rear Wall Upholstery in Beige Leather Yellow Rev Counter Beige Carpets HiFi w/6CD changer The 30k Timing Belts were done in May of 2008 by Ferrari of L.I. (the car having spent the majority of it's life in the NYC region) and the glass top was replaced at that time as well. The records show consistent oil changes thereafter until our client acquired the car in 2016. Upon taking delivery, he commissioned another timing belt service, completed here at our factory-authorized workshop in Dec of '16 with 3900 miles. Since then, the car has been enjoyed selectively and kept here in our climate-controlled storage facility. It's in absolute top-notch condition and we welcome prospective buyers to view it in person or send their agent to do the same. Please call or email our expert Sales Consultants today for more information about this classic, collectible Ferrari Superamerica!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Ferrari Superamerica F1 with Soft Top, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

11 Combined MPG ( 9 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFFGT61A350145123

Stock: P30671A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-29-2018