Used 2005 Ferrari Superamerica Consumer Reviews

5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
LOVE IT! :)

audikrazy, 12/21/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car is amazing, i thought it would be a good investment because it is a rare build. I hope that i am correct. My wife wants to dirve this car 24/7!!! My son wants to take it to prom!!! it shows that everyone wants this car. !!!!!!

