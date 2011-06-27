  1. Home
Used 2001 Ferrari 456M GT Features & Specs

More about the 2001 456M
Overview
Starting MSRP
$219,775
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG11
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)9/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.9/436.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity29.1 gal.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque406 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l
Horsepower442 hp @ 6250 rpm
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM in trunk-CD stereoyes
Multi-CD located in trunkyes
element antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
leather trim on dashyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7 cu.ft.
Length187.5 in.
Curb weight3726 lbs.
Height51.2 in.
EPA interior volume87 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width75.6 in.
Rear track63.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rosso Corsa
  • Verde Mugello
  • Azurro California
  • Nero Daytona
  • Argento
Interior Colors
  • Giallo Modena
Tires & Wheels
17 in. wheelsyes
285/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
