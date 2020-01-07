Used 1998 Dodge Viper for Sale Near Me
- 920 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$64,991
Palmer Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Roswell / Georgia
GTS COUPE 8.0L V10 SUPERCHARGED, VIPER BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC WITH DUAL BLUE RACING STRIPES, MANUAL TRANSMISSION, LEATHER INTERIOR, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, FACTORY SECURITY SYSTEM, HID XENON HEADLIGHTS, ALLOYS, FOG LAMPS, ALL POWER AND MUCH MORE, CARFAX CERTIFIED. Viper Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat 1998 Dodge Viper GTS 8.0L V10 SFI RWDPalmer Dodge is proudly serving... Atlanta, Buckhead, Duluth, Suwanee, Alpharetta, Cumming, Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Buford, Roswell, Jasper, Canton, Woodstock, Peachtree, Ball Ground, Jefferson, Athens, Augusta, Buford, Conyers, Decatur, Tucker, Milton, Douglasville, Alpharetta, Marietta, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Chamblee, Stone Mountain, Vinings, Norcross, Oakwood, Sugar Hill, Athens, Kennesaw, Dawsonville. We also service the following states... Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, & more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Dodge Viper GTS.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER69E4WV401559
Stock: P10380
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 11,125 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$55,000
Noblesville Imports - Noblesville / Indiana
Viper Red Clearcoat 1999 Dodge Viper GTS Recent Arrival! **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **LOWEST '99 MILEAGE IN THE COUNTRY**, **8.0L V10 GTS**, **6-SPEED MANUAL**, **COMFORT GROUP**, **CONNOLLY LEATHER PACKAGE**, **QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21A**, **CONNOLLY LEATHER SEATS**, **ALPINE PREMIUM SOUND**, **AM/FM/CD**, **AIR CONDITIONING**, **POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS/MIRRORS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **FOG LIGHTS**, **18" ALUMINUM WHEELS**, 18" Painted Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Comfort Group, Connolly Leather Package, Front fog lights, Leather Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Quick Order Package 21A, Remote keyless entry. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 26043 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Dodge Viper GTS.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER69E5XV502630
Stock: 502630C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 2,516 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$50,999
Naperville Auto Haus - Naperville / Illinois
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This Dodge Viper also includes Climate Control, Tachometer, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Power Brakes. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Chrome Wheels, Full Leather Interior Surface, Dual Front Airbags; Active Seatbelts; Removable Panels Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Brakes, Premium Sound - Non-Smoker, Have original manuals, This Dodge is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Full Leather seats - Contact Naperville Auto Haus at 630-409-0555 or sales@napervilleautohaus.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Viper RT/10.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER65E0YV602738
Stock: 5138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 18,519 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$40,950
Medlin Genesis - Rocky Mount / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Viper RT/10.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER65E2YV606614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,073 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$44,000
Auto Quest Inc. (WA) - Seattle / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Viper GTS.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER69E1YV605318
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$34,999
Auto Max Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Viper RT/10.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER65E1YV604644
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,459 miles
$42,995
Capital Auto Sales - Chantilly / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. Black 1995 Dodge Viper RT/10 RWD 6-Speed Manual 8.0L V10 COMES WITH HARDTOP AND SOFT TOP. RARE COLOR COMBO.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Dodge Viper RT/10.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3BR65E1SV200740
Stock: CA0363
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 8,110 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$58,999
Naperville Auto Haus - Naperville / Illinois
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Connolly Leather Bucket Seats. This Dodge Viper also includes Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Wheels, Premium Sound, Power Brakes. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 18 inch Chrome Wheels, Full Leather Interior Surface, Dual Front Airbags; Active Seatbelts; Removable Roof Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Brakes, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels - Non-Smoker, Have original manuals, Have all keys, This Dodge is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Full Leather seats - Contact Naperville Auto Haus at 630-409-0555 or sales@napervilleautohaus.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Viper GTS with Alarm, Leather Seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER69E31V701084
Stock: 5136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 8,225 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$44,991
Thomas Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Highland - Highland / Indiana
2001 Dodge Viper RT/10 Viper Race Yellow Clearcoat Power Locks, Power Windows, Leather, CD player, Dual Top, Low miles 8,225, Yellow hard top, back removable top, Viper car cover!, Looks and drives like new!, Normal lower front spoiler wear., Air Conditioning, HardTop, Power windows. Odometer is 11781 miles below market average! COME SEE THE DIFFERENCE AT THOMAS DODGE CHRYSLER JEEP RAM OF HIGHLAND IN. OUR NUMBER ONE GOAL IS YOUR COMPLETE SATISFACTION. DOESN'T THAT SOUND LIKE THE WAY YOU WOULD LIKE TO BUY YOUR NEXT VEHICLE? CALL US AT 219-924-6100.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Viper RT/10 with Soft Top, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER65E51V703442
Stock: VIPER1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 42,658 miles
$36,999
Sam Leman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bloomington / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 1995 Dodge Viper RT/10 *ONE OWNER, **SUPER CLEAN 1 OWNER CAR**. BlackLocated at Sam Leman Chrysler Jeep at the corner of Veterans and Commerce Parkway and Call to day to set up a test drive 309-662-5000. Located at Sam Leman Chrysler Jeep at the corner of Veterans and Commerce Parkway and Call to day to set up a test drive 1-866-380-7837.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Dodge Viper RT/10.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3BR65E9SV200601
Stock: 28149A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 53,153 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,950
M&F Auto Sales - Albuquerque / New Mexico
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Viper RT/10 with Soft Top, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER65E61V700890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,873 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$59,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this fully built 2002 Dodge Viper RT/10. It is powered by a 510ci stroker V10 that is complete with Paxton Novi 2000 supercharger, intercooler, RSI Custom Remote Nitous Oxide system. The engine has been fully built with JE pisitions, JE rings, Oliver rods, Clevite coated rod bearings, RSI racing cylinder heads, Extrude Hone intake, bronze guides, RSI Custom Ground camshaft, aluminum radiator, and custom exhaust. This Viper was dyno tested this year and produced upwards of 650 horsepower at 8.8psi of boost and no nitrous. This Viper is finished in Viper Race Yellow and features the optional body-colored hardtop. It rides on polished aluminum 18-inch wheels which when paired with the sleek yellow body, makes for an aggressive look. The black interior is in great condition with air conditioning, Alpine stereo, leather-wrapped shift knob, and plenty more. The Viper offers a “back to the basics” approach to a sports car. While sitting 3.4 inches shorter and 2.6 inches wider than the Corvette of the same age, it offers superb handling and drivability. At just 1,200 RPM the V10 offered 400 lbs/ft of torque when stock and is still ready to rip through the gears. An awesome suspension and tubular frame to go along with the V10 power deliver to the driver a true supercar performance. This Viper comes with the original window sticker and various receipts documenting the build of the vehicle. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Viper RT/10 with Soft Top, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER65E62V101568
Stock: B3250 R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,165 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,900
Toy Barn - Dublin / Ohio
One-Owner! This is one of the best first-generation Dodge Vipers known to exist. It's one of only 3,083 built in 1994. The car is powered by an 8.0-liter aluminum 10-cylinder engine that produces 400hp. The engine is coupled to a 6-speed manual overdrive transmission.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Dodge Viper RT/10.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3BR65E9RV100363
Stock: 22587
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 19,239 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,788
O'Neil Buick GMC - Warminster / Pennsylvania
Recent Arrival! This 2002 Dodge Viper RT/10 in Gray features: 8.0L V10 SFI 6-Speed Manual RWD Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 8913 miles below market average! Our model lineup is second to none! Make sure you swing in today to get an incredible deal on many new and used Buick and GMC models. These vehicles come packed full of features including a one-of-a-kind navigation system that will get you to any location efficiently and safely. Have kids and want to keep them entertained? Our Rear Seat DVD equipped vehicles will have them settled in for those long trips. The average family is getting larger and larger so make sure to check out our vehicles with the extra space with third row seating that can fit kids, dogs, adults, and more! Of course, when it gets chilly in those winter months, features like climate control and heated leather seating are exactly what your body needs for an early morning trip into work. Check out all of these features and more in our stock of vehicles. Other features include but are not limited to Power Moonroof, New Battery, New Tires, Non-Smoker Interior, Paddle Shifters, One Owner Carfax Certified, Premium Wheels, 30+ MPG, Premium Cloth Seating, New Brakes, Premium Sound System, Rear Bucket Seats, Remainder of Factory Warranty, Rear Back-Up Sensors, Remote Keyless Entry, Service Records Available, Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Start, Tow Package, Traction Control, XM Radio, USB Ports, and much more! Price excludes tax, tags, title, license, and dealer fees, additional rebates may apply. See our specials for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Viper RT/10 with Soft Top, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER65E82V100888
Stock: 99-6614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 65,623 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$39,995
Ed Tomko Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Avon Lake / Ohio
You can expect a lot from the 2002 Dodge Viper! Some vehicles just speak for themselves! All of the following features are included: variably intermittent wipers, adjustable pedals, and leather upholstery. Dodge made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 10 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Viper RT/10 with Soft Top, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3ER65E82V100812
Stock: G0964A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-21-2019
- 23,000 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$36,900
Exceptional Motorcars - Glenshaw / Pennsylvania
HARDTOP WITH GLASS WINDOWS!!!! ONLY 23000 MILES!!!! 6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!!!! VERY CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED BEST COLOR COMBINATION NEW PA INSPECTION. ASK ABOUT OUR EXTENDED WARRANTIES....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Dodge Viper RT/10.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3BR65E3RV101590
Stock: 01590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$61,850
Barnes Crossing Mazda - Tupelo / Mississippi
Clean CARFAX. *** GARAGE KEPT ***, *** NON SMOKER ***, ONE OWNER, Part of the Tupelo Auto Museum Collection, Never been in the Rain. One of a kind!. Odometer is 20015 miles below market average!FREE 30 DAY WARRANTY FOR ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Dodge Viper RT/10.
Engine: 10-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3BR65E9RV102193
Stock: P19582
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-29-2019
- 11,213 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,800
Chicago Motor Cars - West Chicago / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Viper SRT-10 with Soft Top, Upgraded Headlights, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B3JR65Z23V500741
Certified Pre-Owned: No
