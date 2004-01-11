Used 1990 Dodge RAM 350 for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge RAM 350
1 reviews
Daniel Harris,11/01/2004
The only problem that I have with this year model as with all the early 90's models is that the odometer has a history of breaking. My dad has a 92 3/4 truck with about 400000 miles on it (we think) and my grandpa hasa a 90 model that has about 160000 miles on it both have broken odometers on it as with my 92 1 ton. I think that the malfunction is that they break if you try to reset the trip while you are moving. but otherwise they are the best trucks on the road. (P.S. all of them have a cummins turbo diesel in them.)