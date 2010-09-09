Used 1993 Dodge Daytona for Sale Near Me
Bought the car from a private seller about 2ish years ago for $1000. Since then I've put about 700 dollars under the hood from blown head gaskets and radiators. I get about 8 MPG city and maybe 14 MPG highway, which is worse than corvettes of the time with much less power. I wouldn't recommend this car to anyone unless they bought the IROC or dropped a V8 RWD conversion into it to make it true muscle. I do, however, like the sound of the car. The day I bought it, I put a Thrush Turbo muffler on it and routed the exhaust out behind the doors. As I drive down the road, I can hear the Mitsubishi V6 growl like a caged animal. Interior is great. The true bucket seats are great to sleep in.