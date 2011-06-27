Used 1991 Dodge Colt Consumer Reviews
I Love this car!
I bought this car 8 years ago with almost 80k miles on it. I have since put 90k miles on the car. Now, at 13 years old, 170k HARD miles, and a accident, it has reached the end of it's glorious life. Very well put-together. With the very nice shifting 4 speed manual transmission, and the 90hp engine, it got its slim 2200lbs going in a hurry. I had this thing over 110mph and it was still accelerating! The hatchback with the seats down could really carry a lot. I write this as a memorial to a car that lasted me through a lot of jobs and women. Little Colt, you will be missed. *sniff* *raises beer*
I love my Colt!!!
Only car I've ever owned. It's up to 198000 miles and still starts every morning (even in MN cold). Only reason I'm selling - need a 4-door with baby on the way. Replaced engine 1.5 years ago, spent alot less each year on repairs than I would have on a car payment. Some quirks that others might not like (body integrity-noisy at times)... but I've come to love! My husband - who really didn't like my car when we first met - is not talking about hotrodding it - or just using it as a winter driver.
BEAWARE
"mitsubishi cars are never good"... i never listend to that.. soi bought a mitsubishi.. on 130 k the motor went out.. after that the computer went out for two times.. and it was quite expensive to fix. so i recommend before buying not just a colt, but also a mitsubishi.. think twice.. it may eventualy cost you for a BMW in just couple of years
Colt
Great car all around.
my colt
I bought this 1991, its great on gas, not a lot of head room. I have 93,000 on it and its running. I think it a great car,why did dodge stop making a car,which is reliability?
