2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak

MSRP range: $82,125
MSRP$85,820
What others are paying$87,629
Low supply is pushing the market average above MSRP.
What Should I Pay
  • 10 Trims
  • 8 Packages
2022 Dodge Challenger video

MARK TAKAHASHI: Cars mean a lot of different things to different people. Personally, I prioritize fun over all else. But I also spend like a drunken sailor, so I can't really afford something like a C8 Corvette, or my dream car, a Mercedes AMG GT. My budget is closer to the average transaction price of 40 grand. So where does that leave me? Well hope is on the horizon because there's more fun choices under 40K than you think. But before that, hit Like and Subscribe below, and head over to edmunds.com/sellmycar to get some cash so you can afford some of these bad boys. Pony cars are pretty beefy these days. You get a lot of bang for your buck when it comes to horsepower. Seriously, guys? If you ask me though, it ain't a muscle car unless it has a V8. The Chevrolet Camaro SS is most certainly fun, and comes in just shy of our $40,000 limit. For the money, you get a 455 horsepower 6.2 liter V8, a six speed manual, sharp handling, and impressive acceleration. What you don't get is decent outward visibility. Seriously, it's like looking through a mail slot. Now if you want the same thrills, but want to see where you're going, you should check out my favorite, Ford Mustang GT. It's a bit less expensive, too, which means you can even opt in the automatic transmission and stay under the $40,000 limit, unlike the Camaro. But seriously, you should learn to drive stick if you're going this route. The Dodge Challenger RT, by comparison, is an elegant muscle car for a more civilized age. It's bigger and more comfortable, but it also makes less power than the Camaro or Mustang, and doesn't handle as sharply either. [CAR ENGINE RUMBLING] Like the Mustang, you can add the automatic transmission and stay under budget. And in this case, yeah, it kind of makes sense. Oh, and if you want the convenience of four doors, the Charger is essentially the same car. See? So you can have a family and still have fun. If you're looking for something more new school than muscle car, we've got the latest batch of hot hatchbacks. Considering that these have the potential for much better fuel economy, they could even be better bets for those on a budget. The Volkswagen GTI is all new for 2022, and is our current favorite. With 241 horsepower, zippy handling, and plenty of space for people and cargo, it's easy to see why. Now, we're not too hot on the new infotainment interface. And it's not quite as powerful as the next hatches on the list, but there is the Golf R that has more power and all wheel drive. But, it's disqualified for price. The Honda Civic Type R is another great choice, but you better try and get one now. The Civic has been redesigned for 2022, and the new Type R is still a ways out. There are a handful of last Gen Type Rs out there, somewhere? It may look a little goofy, but the 306 horsepower output is a pretty solid apology. The Hyundai Veloster N is a little more funky than goofy looking, and it should be a hell of a lot easier to find one for sale than the Civic. With 275 horsepower, it's not as punchy as the Honda. And the ride can be downright punishing at times. But for five grand less, you've got to expect some compromises somewhere, right? And we have reviews and comparisons of all of these hatchbacks so you can see videos of those here, or here, or maybe here. By the way, if you're selling a Type R, hit me up in the comments below. Now to our section about coupes, known to pedants and our friends across the pond as coupés. I can do this all day. And now, for the poster child. For motoring fun, the Mazda MX5 Miata. This pint size little drop top is just ridiculously fun to toss into corners, or go cruising, or just blast down the highway. It kind of does everything really well. As the only convertible on the list, the Miata is one of the purest cars out there. Now, the specs and performance numbers may not be all that impressive, but I guarantee you, once you get in a Miata, it is the best way to inject dopamine straight into your noggin. What's better, even in the top trim, it comes in under $40,000. For around the same money as the Miata, you can also get the redesigned 2022 Subaru BRZ, or its sister from another Mr., the Toyota GR 86. They're also on the weak side, but still potent enough to have some fun with. If I were to make one suggestion, it'd be to use the cheapest tires you could find because it's one of the easiest and funnest cars to drift at low speeds, not that we suggest that you actually drift though. Wink. Remember to drift responsibly, though, closed course, professional driving, all that stuff. There are some honorable mentions to add, too. We've finally got a new Nissan Z on the way, and we're expecting it to start right in the 40 grand neighborhood. There's also a redesigned Subaru WRXTI over the horizon. And for less patient shoppers, the Mini John Cooper Works hardtop two door, and larger Kia Stinger, are worthy of consideration. So there you have it. Maybe this wasn't the fun under 40 video you searched for-- don't want to know-- but, you can indeed have fun under 40 grand. Do you agree with my list? Are there any you think that deserve to be included that weren't on this list? Well, I don't care what you think. This is my video. I kid. Let us know in the comments below, in your usual civilized tone. Thanks for watching. And don't forget to hit Like and Subscribe, and head over to edmunds.com for the latest news, reviews, and information on any of these vehicles. [MUSIC PLAYING]

Fun Cars Under $40K | Dodge Challenger, Mazda Miata, Chevy Camaro, Ford Mustang & More

FAQ

Is the Dodge Challenger a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Challenger both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.8 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Challenger has 16.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Dodge Challenger. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Dodge Challenger?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Dodge Challenger:

  • No major changes for 2022
  • Part of the third Challenger generation introduced for 2008
Learn more

Is the Dodge Challenger reliable?

To determine whether the Dodge Challenger is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Challenger. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Challenger's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Dodge Challenger a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Dodge Challenger is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2022 Challenger and gave it a 7.8 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Challenger is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Dodge Challenger?

The least-expensive 2022 Dodge Challenger is the 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $82,125.

Other versions include:

  • SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $82,125
Learn more

What are the different models of Dodge Challenger?

If you're interested in the Dodge Challenger, the next question is, which Challenger model is right for you? Challenger variants include SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A). For a full list of Challenger models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak Overview

The 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak is offered in the following styles: SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A). The 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak comes with rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak.

Pros

  • Classic American muscle car persona with available V8 power
  • Roomy enough for four adults and their luggage
  • Many trim levels and options allow for customization
  • Pretty comfortable ride compared to its muscle car rivals

Cons

  • Large and heavy with cumbersome handling
  • Rear visibility is somewhat compromised
  • Unlike main rivals, it's not available as a convertible

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak featuring deep dives into trim levels including SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak?

2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreaks are available in my area?

2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2022 Dodge Challenger Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Dodge for sale.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak and all available trim types: SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak?

2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
16 mpg compined MPG,
13 city MPG/22 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG16
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainrear wheel drive
Displacement6.2 L
Passenger Volume110.1 cu.ft.
Wheelbase116.2 in.
Length197.5 in.
WidthN/A
Height57.5 in.
Curb Weight4428 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Dodge Challenger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials

