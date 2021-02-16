  1. Home
2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody

MSRP range: $47,065
Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Coupe Exterior Shown
MSRP$48,560
Edmunds suggests you pay$48,560
2022 Dodge Challenger Review
  • Variety of V8 engine choices
  • Roomy enough cabin for four adults
  • Many trim levels and options allow for customization
  • Pretty comfortable ride compared to its muscle car rivals
  • Large and heavy with cumbersome handling
  • Rear visibility is somewhat compromised
  • Unlike main rivals, it's not available as a convertible
  • No major changes for 2022
  • Part of the third Challenger generation introduced for 2008
by the Edmunds Experts
02/16/2021
What is the Challenger?

The Dodge Challenger — along with the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang — form the pillars upon which the altar of muscle car performance is built. Of the three, the Challenger is the most old-school. This is a big, heavy coupe that feels big and heavy from behind the wheel, and is powered by your choice of not insubstantially sized engines.

The standard 3.6-liter V6 is a good jumping-off point, but it's really the diverse selection of V8s that earns the Challenger its name. The naturally aspirated eight-cylinders are properly quick, while the SRT variants and their supercharged Hellcat engines will tear down the local drag strip with joyful abandon.

But the Challenger isn't a brute. The ride is quite comfortable, even when you opt for models with a sportier suspension setup. Most of today's advanced driving aids are available here, including blind-spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control. And the Challenger is equipped with Dodge's Uconnect infotainment interface. In our opinion, it's one of the most intuitive systems on the market.

Though this Challenger generation has been massaged and tweaked over the years, the bones date back all the way to 2008. Unless Dodge surprises us with a completely redesigned Challenger, we expect the 2022 model to closely approximate last year's offerings. If you like what Dodge is selling, there's no reason not to consider the 2021 Dodge Challenger.

Edmunds says

Dodge's big muscle car is a hoot to drive, even if it doesn't feel quite as sharp as the Mustang or Camaro. Dodge doesn't significantly update the Challenger often, so we think shoppers would be served just as well by the 2021 model.

2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody pricing

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Dodge Challenger.

2022 Dodge Challenger video

ELENA SCHERR: This is the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. It has 717 horsepower and 656 pound-feet of torque. There's pretty much nothing like it on the market, except for this. This is the 2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat SRT Redeye. It has 797 horsepower and 707 pound-feet of torque. Is it worth it to buy the Redeye over the Hellcat? Let's find out. It's sort of a Spot the Differences game when you're looking at a Hellcat and the Hellcat Redeye. It's not the hood. This dual snorkel hood is on the Redeye and it's on the Hellcat, and it is fully functional. There's a new vent down here for the brakes. When you go more than 200 miles an hour, you really need to keep those things cool. But the Hellcat gets that as well. The wide body fender extensions are the same on both cars. You can get either car without them. You can get a narrow body Hellcat. You can you get a narrow body Redeye. But why would you? The logo is different, though. Instead of being a bright chrome, it's this sort of dark smoked chrome, and it's bedazzled. Your six-year-old daughter is going to love that. The rest of the body is exactly the same. There are no changes until you get to the back, where the little duck tail spoiler is a tiny bit wider, wraps around, and has just the hint of a gurney flap. Dodge calls this the Hellcat HO, High Output. It's really the same engine that was in the Dodge Demon if you remember that car. You might. It made a little bit of a splash in the news. It was a nine-second car that lifted the front wheels and had all this crazy drag racing stuff. And it was also a limited production run. So if you didn't already get one, you can't get one, unless you're willing to spend a lot of money to get somebody else's. But you can get the Demon engine. Now, the Demon was 808 horsepower and the Redeye is rated at 797. Why the difference? Well, basically, just because it has a different hood. The Demon had a much bigger scoop, so it was bringing more air in. More air means more gas means more power. But honestly, there was no point in driving this car I was like, "Oh, my God! If only I had 808 horsepower, I would have been able to make that pass. But with 797, I just couldn't do it!" No, that didn't happen. If you are super nerdy, as I am, and you want to know the differences between this engine and the Demon engine, it's very simple. Basically, it has black valve covers. It has a different badge on the supercharger. The magical thing about this car there is never any sort of merging distance that is too short. Bam! Traffic speed. Is there any reason that you should be driving an 800-horsepower car on the street? No. No, there is not. That is not sensible. This is not a reasonable choice to make. It is probably an irresponsible choice to make, but it is so much fun. So the question for me is, what makes this better than the Hellcat? Because the Hellcat starts in the $50,000 range, and this car starts about $10,000 above that. And this exact car that we're driving with all the stripes and the really nice interior and every single option and the nicer radio and sunroof, it's like $90,000. It kind of ruins the horsepower per dollar value. I don't know that I would want to spend $90,000 for the Redeye. But you don't have to. I mean, again, this has a lot of options, and you don't have to do that. But you do need to think, if you're looking at these cars, do you want the bragging rights of 797 horsepower and then you'll give up some of the options like the sunroof or the leather interior or do you want a fully-optioned Hellcat? For the same amount of money, you'd get everything on it. You'd just lose 100 horses. The thing that blew my mind about this car when we first got in it and started driving was you would not know that it's so fast. Obviously, you know as soon as you put the hammer down. But right now, I've got about this much throttle cruising at 60 miles an hour. Totally comfortable. Air conditioning is on. I could have the radio on if I wasn't talking to you. And it's just like a normal car. It's not hard to drive. You don't have to be experienced with high performance cars to be able to drive this car around on the street. It doesn't feel outrageous or out of line until you get in the gas. But it has a bunch of safety stuff. So it wants to help you. It wants you to have a good time and not get into trouble. So you can leave traction control on. It'll still step out, but it will catch itself, for the most part. I mean, it can't do anything if you steer it into a tree. So don't do that. But it has lane change warnings and airbags. If you went back in time and told somebody driving-- I don't know-- a 1970 Dodge Dart that they could have 800 horsepower that was safer to drive than their Dodge Dart, they would never believe you. How is the handling? Really good, really nice. It's not twitchy. It isn't jumpy. In fact, everything about this car, I think, is even better than the lower levels, like I just drove a Scat Pack, and it's a little bit jumpier than this car, like it wants to do more. It wants to impress you. This car is like, I don't need to impress you. You're already impressed. And it's right. Not all love for the Challenger. There a couple of complaints that I have about it. It's never had the best visibility. Some people complain about the back. That doesn't bother me so much, because that's what all the mirrors are for. But it has a huge pillar here. And you will definitely come into situations where you're like, I would like to turn, and I do not know what's behind that pillar. So you get used to it if it's your car, but I don't like it. And I wish it was a little bit thinner. The other thing that I think isn't fantastic about Challenger is the seats. They aren't bad for the short term, but they're sort of in between race and comfort. And they're not quite doing either perfectly. I was sliding around a fair amount when I was on the road course in this car, because the seat is big and not quite bolstered enough to hold me in place. I feel like the seats aren't quite as comfortable as they could be. And that is definitely a point for Camaro, because I have never been in a car with more comfortable seats than the current generation Camaro. Aside from the horsepower, which I know I keep harping on-- (WHISPERING) it's so much-- the other thing that sets Challenger apart from some of the other cars that you might be looking at in the two-door high horsepower sporty grand touring category is the back seat. It's quite good. You can fit back there. I mean, I can fit back there, but even if you're bigger than me, you can fit back there. I don't think that this will be a very comfortable car for four very tall people. I mean, if the seats are all the way back, you definitely lose leg room in the back. But no problem for kids, and really no problem for a combination of adults. The Redeye is a really easy car to a fully nerd out on, because there's a lot of interesting tech in it that comes from Demon. It has this chiller system that reroutes the air conditioning to cool the intake charge for the engine. So that your engine gets cold, even though you're really hot. That's race track stuff. I mean, you would absolutely hate using it on the street. But it's cool. And again, it's this bragging rights thing. It's like you're hanging out with people and you're all talking about your cars, and they're like, well, you know, I have this very fine automobile and it has this much horsepower, and you know, traction control. And you're like, but do you have a chiller? And then you win. I really can't tell you enough how easy this car is to drive. It's not even scary. It should be scary. It's not scary unless you get on it, then it is very scary. Even though there are a ton of different versions of the Challenger, they all really share the basic interiors. So as you spend more money, you can get nicer leather and nicer trim pieces, but the overall design of the interior remains the same. And it's fine. It's nice enough. It feels good, and it's comfortable. It doesn't look really expensive. It's not going to impress people by the rarity of the materials or the perfection of the fit and finish. But there's nothing wrong with it. It's nothing that's going to bother you while you're driving. And it's really not why you buy this car, anyway. Infotainment is really easy to use and easy to go through. I don't love that a lot of the controls are in the Apps menu, because it wouldn't occur to me to look in the Apps menu to, say, figure out how to sync my phone, but once you know that they're there, it's no big deal. That's where there are. A couple of them are a little slow to load, in particular the Performance pages. So don't wait till the last minute if you're really excited to find out your G forces. You've got to set that up well before you hit the skid pad. The Redeye is only available in the automatic. It's an 8-speed automatic, the same as the Hellcat. You can't get a manual, because they just don't have a transmission that can back this much torque. Dodge gives you a lot of options for customizing the modes and a quick button to get there, the SRT. You can change all of this stuff, custom set up, say you want sport trans or paddle shifters off. Redeye doesn't have all the drag racing stuff that Demon has. So it doesn't have a trans brake. It does have a launch control and a line lock. So you can do the burnouts without using up your brake. So is the 2019 Dodge Hellcat Redeye a good catch? It has impressive horsepower and a ton of fun. But you can get 90% of what it offers in a Hellcat. It's up to you if you think that horsepower is worth an extra $10,000. To find out more about the Challenger Redeye and the whole Challenger lineup, please visit us at Edmund. If you like this video and want to see more like it, please subscribe. And don't forget to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. [MUSIC PLAYING]

Is the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Worth an Extra $10K? | First Drive

NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Dodge Challenger, but since the 2022 Dodge Challenger is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$47,065
MPG & Fuel
14 City / 23 Hwy / 17 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 18.5 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: rear wheel drive
Transmission: 6-speed manual
Engine
V8 cylinder
Horsepower: 485 hp @ 6100 rpm
Torque: 475 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 197.5 in. / Height: 57.7 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 85.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: 75.7 in.
Curb Weight: 4308 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 16.2 cu.ft.
Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Acceptable
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Acceptable
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Dodge Challenger a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Challenger both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Dodge Challenger fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Challenger gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Challenger has 16.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Dodge Challenger.

What's new in the 2022 Dodge Challenger?

According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2022 Dodge Challenger:

  • No major changes for 2022
  • Part of the third Challenger generation introduced for 2008
Is the Dodge Challenger reliable?

To determine whether the Dodge Challenger is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Challenger. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Challenger's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles.

Is the 2022 Dodge Challenger a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Dodge Challenger is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Challenger is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team

How much should I pay for a 2022 Dodge Challenger?

The least-expensive 2022 Dodge Challenger is the 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $47,065.

Other versions include:

  • R/T Scat Pack Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $47,065
What are the different models of Dodge Challenger?

More about the 2022 Dodge Challenger

2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Overview

The 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody is offered in the following styles: R/T Scat Pack Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M). The 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody comes with rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 6-speed manual. The 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody featuring deep dives into trim levels including R/T Scat Pack Widebody, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody?

2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody R/T Scat Pack Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody and all available trim types: R/T Scat Pack Widebody. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody?

2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody R/T Scat Pack Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M), 6-speed manual, premium unleaded (required)
17 compined MPG,
14 city MPG/23 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG17
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive Trainrear wheel drive
Displacement6.4 L
Passenger Volume110.1 cu.ft.
Wheelbase116.0 in.
Length197.5 in.
WidthN/A
Height57.7 in.
Curb Weight4308 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Dodge Challenger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

