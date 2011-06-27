Used 1999 Daewoo Leganza SX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.6/447.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower131 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight3102 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Spinel Red
  • Khaki Beige Metallic
  • Olive Silver Metallic
  • Granada Black Metallic
  • Deep Bluish Green Metallic
  • Galaxy White
Interior Colors
  • Gray
