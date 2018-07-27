2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Minivan
What’s new
- No significant changes for 2019
- Part of the first-generation Chrysler Pacifica minivan introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Capable of traveling up to 33 miles on electric power
- Interior feels premium and upscale
- Every model is loaded with convenience and luxury features
- CVT automatic is much smoother than the standard Pacifica's nine-speed automatic
- Can't fold second-row seats into floor due to hybrid battery pack
- Exhibits some transmission drone noise under hard acceleration
- Fairly high base price, for a minivan
Which Pacifica Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.9 / 10
The Chrysler Pacifica has a lot going for it. It has more style than the typical minivan. Its Stow 'n Go seats make for easy transport of large items. The infotainment system is easy to use. There are abundant safety and tech features to choose from. And almost all of this appeal transfers over to the 2019 Pacifica Hybrid.
Sure, the hybrid doesn't get the second-row Stow 'n Go seats (the hybrid battery fits in their storage compartment), but the fixed captain's chairs in their place are actually more comfortable. Plus, that hybrid powertrain significantly improves fuel economy since its plug-in capability allows for about 33 miles of electric range on a full charge. For some drivers, that's enough to avoid using gasoline for weeks or even longer. Once you do run out of electricity, the EPA estimates that it will return 32 mpg combined, which is 10 mpg higher than the standard van.
By some minivan standards, the Pacifica Hybrid also has some drawbacks. The 2019 Honda Odyssey, for example, is better to drive, is more spacious, and has a more versatile seating setup. It's also worth noting that the Pacifica Hybrid is significantly more expensive than the gas-only Pacifica van, especially at base trim levels. There are potential fuel savings and tax rebates to consider, but those aren't realized at the time of purchase.
In the end, if you're looking for a minivan with plug-in power, the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the only option out there. It isn't our favorite van, but it certainly has several virtues that make it worth considering.
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid models
The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is a three-row minivan that seats seven passengers. It's available in three well-equipped trim levels: Touring Plus, Touring L and Limited.
Every Pacifica Hybrid has a 3.6-liter V6 engine augmented with two electric motors (260 horsepower total). It can travel about 33 miles on electric power alone. After that, the V6 and normal hybrid operation take over. A 240-volt power supply can fully recharge the 16-kWh battery pack in about two hours.
Standard exterior features on the Touring Plus include 17-inch wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, power-sliding doors, heated mirrors and keyless entry and ignition. Inside, you'll find an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat (with four-way power lumbar), a driver information display, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, cloth upholstery, second-row power windows and a 60/40-split folding third-row seat.
Technology features include an 8.4-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Bluetooth, voice commands, and a six-speaker audio system with HD and satellite radio, a USB port and an auxiliary jack. Standard driver aids include a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. The Cold Weather Group adds heated front seats and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel. A power liftgate is available as a stand-alone option.
The Touring L adds the power liftgate, roof rails, remote ignition, an upgraded center console, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, the Cold Weather Group, leather upholstery, and second- and third-row window shades. The Premium Audio Group adds an eight-way power passenger seat, second- and third-row USB ports, active noise control and a 13-speaker Alpine sound system.
Both Touring models can be ordered with a navigation system, which also adds 4G LTE Wi-Fi connectivity, and a rear-seat entertainment system that includes a DVD player and a single overhead display screen.
Upgrades to the top-level Limited are numerous. On the outside, the Limited adds automatic high-beam control, power-folding mirrors (with driver-side auto-dimming), automatic wipers, chrome trim, and hands-free operation for the sliding doors and liftgate. Inside, you'll find adaptive cruise control, upgraded leather, an upgraded steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, ventilated front seats, the navigation system, and the Premium Audio Group contents. A 20-speaker Harman Kardon audio system is available for the Limited as well.
Optional on the Limited is the Uconnect Theater w/ Streaming package that includes a Blu-ray player, two seatback video screens, a household-style power outlet, wireless headphones and wireless streaming from connected Android devices. The Limited's optional Advanced SafetyTec Group adds front parking sensors, lane departure warning, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, parallel and perpendicular parking assist, and a 360-degree parking camera. A panoramic sunroof and 18-inch wheels are also optional.
Standard on the Limited and optional on the other models is a secondary driver key that Chrysler calls KeySense. Intended for younger drivers and valets, this key starts the car in a mode that limits top speed and volume, keeps all driver aids activated and restricts user-defined satellite radio channels.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.9 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|8.5
Driving7.0
Acceleration7.0
Braking7.0
Steering6.5
Handling6.0
Drivability7.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration6.5
Climate control8.5
Interior8.5
Ease of use8.5
Getting in/getting out8.5
Driving position8.0
Roominess8.5
Visibility9.0
Quality7.5
Utility8.0
Small-item storage9.0
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Towing7.0
Technology8.5
Smartphone integration9.0
Driver aids8.0
Voice control8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I spent the $450 to get the quick charger and my work has charging stations so I don't use gas AT ALL unless we take a trip. And trips, I'm averaging 28 MPG (75 mph for 2+ hrs). The only issue I've had was the radio glitch that all Chryslers had that got fixed by an update. I feel safe in this van, the safety alerts are accurate and awesome. The storage is amazing and very well thought out. My kids love having their own captain chairs and say they are very comfy. The drivers seat gets 10/10 from me. The passenger seat got 10/10 from my 5 foot tall mom but only 6/10 from my 6 foot husband. The interior is very quiet when we drive, esp. When it's electric mode. I had a prius before this and needed more space now that both kids are full time sports and carpooling is required. I would buy this hybrid again in a heart beat.
We have always had big 4WD vehicles like Yukon XL Denali, Suburban, or Navigator but recently moved to the Pacific NW and no longer needed the 4WD. My wife was 100% against a minivan, and we were shopping for a newer SUV but with gas more expensive up here and on the way up, we were looking at midsize SUVs where the 3rd rows were not up to previous expectations. We didn't want a car payment so I didn't want to spend too much. I got her to look at a new 2018 Odyssey and she loved it after the drive, however typical car lot tactics made us run away from the dealer (I have bought probably 20 new vehicles, most never setting foot in except to sign paperwork when deal was done). She decided she liked the Pacifica look better, but I was vary wary of buying a Chrysler product due to resale....look at one of their vans after a year on the gas side. I told her if we were going with Pacifica, it was going to be the Hybrid because she does a lot of city driving where the 33 mile electric range would be optimal and with the 7,500 tax credit a limited hybrid was actually cheaper than a gas limited. We drove 6.5 hours to find a deal on one and drove it back home. The outside look is pretty please for a minivan. The inside is top notch, everything inside is surprisingly great..very functional and comfortable. It handles great, smooth powertrain, does not feel like you are in a van at all, its more like a luxury car feel. The technology in this thing is great from the lane departure assist to the auto bright headlights, blind spot, collision mitigation, heated and cooled seats...it has it all. Top that off with 30 mpg when battery is discharged, to using no gas when battery full and I think this will save lots on fuel for how we use it. Wife has zero regrets on the trade in, she loves it so far. Some things to keep in mind..the battery when fully charged says up to 33 miles before gas engine kicks in....when gas kicks in its seamless and you wouldn't notice unless looking for it, so you dont have to plug it in or worry about charging stations. For the tax credit, research on your own but you have to have a 7,500 tax liability for the year to get the full 7,500 federal credit....so if you only had a liability of 5,000, you can only get 5,000 credit. Reliability is my concern at this point...how long will everything last and keep working. The hybrid warranty is surprisingly good.
I had been considering a van for a long time with 2 boys, ages 5 and 3. We had an SUV but getting in and out was becoming an issue. If parents want to ride with us, the SUV 3rd row was claustrophobic. I also wanted a commuter electric vehicle to save/eliminate gas, ride in the HOV and save money. Unfortunately my wife is against driving anything larger than her sedan so the idea of getting a van for her and an electric commuter for myself seemed a pipe dream....well, enter stage right the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. It’s obviously a van with all the room I was looking for but it’s also a plug-in, affording me the same advantages of the electrical vehicle. I did exhaustive research and traded in my SUV for a 2019 Chrysler Pacific Hybrid Limited. It is the top of the line version with all the options added. Out the door was about $54k. But add in the federal and state rebate, it’s coming out cheaper than the gas version, AND I get my HOV lane. It’s a win win as my wife can continue driving her sedan and I’m now commuting in a badass van. I love getting pure electric miles and even when I ran out after 33 miles, I’m using a hybrid engine which continues to save gas. I wish I had stow and go but it’s a small sacrifice for having a battery. It drives great and thanks to the electric motor, accelerates very well for such a huge and heavy car. The 360 camera is pretty awesome and the tripanel roof makes the interior light and airy. The boys love the screens in the back with their remotes and wireless headphones. Still kind of figuring it out. Unfortunately the WiFi phone mirroring only works with Android but we get apple CarPlay which is awesome. The option of opening doors and trunk by sticking your foot out is now going to be a must have on any future car purchases. So far the only issue is the GPS seems a bit buggy as it would sometimes take awhile to load. That’s my only complain so far. I never thought I’d be driving a van, let alone a Chrysler van. That said, it’s been great so far and once you get past the psychological barrier of driving a van, it really is pretty awesome.
We've had a Pacifica Limited PHEV from August 2018 until June 2019. We were extremely happy with it -- borderline evangelistic, in fact-- until the morning of June 15, 2019. At 7 am, we heard a loud explosion that shook the house and ran downstairs to discover the car burning in our driveway. We called the fire department, and they were there in 5-6 minutes, but in that time the vehicle gas tank ruptured was the car was completely engulfed in flames 20 feet into the air. The vehicle had been plugged into a standard 110V outlet overnight (actually, around 16 hours) using the manufacturer's provided charging cable. We hadn't driven it since the afternoon before. So it was fully charged at the time, and the engine was completely cool. It had less than 10000 miles on it. A neighbor's web cam caught the explosion. The vehicle was emitting a large amount of smoke for about 15 minutes prior to the explosion. The detonation occurred inside the main cabin; it was powerful enough to send glass 30 meters either direction, and to bulge the roof and doors outwards. Thankfully, no one was nearby to get hurt by the flying glass and everyone got out of the house; the only serious damage was to the vehicle, the driveway, and the nearby plants. If it had been in the garage, it would've been a different story (we would've lost the house for sure). I called FCA immediately, and placed several follow up calls over the months, but have never heard back from them, despite multiple promises of a callback. I have not heard of a root cause analysis, and they showed little interest in seeing the car after the fire. This isn't the first battery fire while plugged in. Google "A second Pacifica PHEV fire" to see pictures of mine, and "Pacifica Hybrid burnt to the ground" to read about a nearly identical fire in Canada. I can only advise all owners to install a smoke alarm in their garage if they park it there, and to install a self activating fire extinguisher in their vehicle.
Features & Specs
|Touring Plus 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
|MSRP
|$39,995
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Touring L 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
|MSRP
|$42,195
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Limited 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT
|MSRP
|$45,545
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|Electrically variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Pacifica Hybrid safety features:
- Forward Collision Warning Plus
- Uses a camera and radar to detect imminent collision, issues alerts and primes the brake system. Initiates emergency braking if necessary.
- Lane Departure Warning Plus
- Warns you if you start to deviate from your lane without using a turn signal. Vibrates the steering wheel to get your attention.
- Adaptive Cruise with Stop and Hold
- Maintains distance between the Pacifica and the vehicle in front of it. Can bring the Pacifica to a complete stop.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid vs. the competition
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid vs. Honda Odyssey
Of all the available minivans, the Honda Odyssey probably makes the strongest case against the Pacifica Hybrid. The Odyssey is more comfortable; it has a more versatile seating setup, with available seating for eight passengers; and it's very well-equipped. The Pacifica Hybrid has the mpg edge with a combined EPA rating that's 10 mpg higher than the Honda's. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Odyssey.
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid vs. Toyota Highlander Hybrid
The Toyota Highlander Hybrid isn't a minivan, but it is one of the only other vehicles with three rows and a hybrid powertrain. Unlike the Pacifica Hybrid, the Highlander Hybrid is not a plug-in model, so you don't get the added benefit of a short EV range. The Highlander is also significantly smaller in the back. Only children will be comfortable in the third row. Another advantage of the Highlander Hybrid is standard all-wheel drive.
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid vs. Toyota Sienna
If you're looking for a bargain in the minivan segment that's comfortable and adequately equipped, the Toyota Sienna is a good place to start. While the Sienna is nowhere near as fuel-efficient as the Pacifica Hybrid, it is on par with other minivans in fuel economy. The Sienna is also priced well, with base models costing nearly $10,000 less than a base Pacifica Hybrid. But creature comforts at the base Sienna trim levels will be comparatively sparse.
FAQ
Is the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid:
- No significant changes for 2019
- Part of the first-generation Chrysler Pacifica minivan introduced for 2017
Is the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid reliable?
Is the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,995.
Other versions include:
- Touring Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $39,995
- Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $42,195
- Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) which starts at $45,545
What are the different models of Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid?
More about the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is not only the first hybrid minivan (that alone is a milestone achievement for this class) but it's also a plug-in hybrid. For city dwellers or minivan shoppers who are looking for a leg up in the mpg department, this is a huge deal. The Hybrid doesn't rely solely on its gasoline engine to help generate electricity; it can tap it from the utility company and it's got a significant range to start. When it's fully charged, you can expect to drive about 33 miles on battery power alone. Otherwise, it's very similar to the standard Pacifica minivan, with lots of available safety and tech features. It also has a few minivan tricks up its sleeve.
As a unique vehicle in its own right, the Pacifica Hybrid offers a fairly simple trim structure: three models, with just a few stand-alone options each. The entry-level Touring Plus features keyless entry and ignition, tri-zone automatic climate control, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. For a couple thousand dollars more, you can get the Touring L's power liftgate, heated front seats and leather upholstery. It's a good deal, but you might as well pay a bit more and get the top-trim Limited.
The Limited's exceptional list of added features includes hands-free doors and a hands-free liftgate, ventilated front seats, upgraded leather, adaptive cruise control, automated parking, premium audio and a rear-seat entertainment system. A tri-pane sunroof and larger wheels are the only additional options for this otherwise fully loaded model.
Although most Hybrid models carry a higher MSRP than their non-hybrid counterparts, keep in mind that shoppers buying a new Pacifica Hybrid are eligible for a federal tax credit, in addition to any state or local incentives. That helps reduce the sticker shock on this hybrid minivan. It's also worth noting that there's a big cost difference between electricity and gasoline, so if you're more often than not using the Pacifica's estimated 33-mile electric range, you could go a long time between fill-ups and save a significant amount of money. What's more, the Pacifica Hybrid has an EPA rating of 32 mpg combined, while class leaders such as the Honda Odyssey are rated at 22 mpg combined. Use Edmunds' shopping and comparison tools to better survey the full minivan landscape, but if you want a hybrid minivan, your choice for now is clear.
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Minivan Overview
The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Minivan is offered in the following styles: Touring Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT), and Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT).
What do people think of the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Minivan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Minivan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Pacifica Hybrid Minivan 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Pacifica Hybrid Minivan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Minivan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Pacifica Hybrid Minivan featuring deep dives into trim levels including Touring Plus, Touring L, Limited, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Minivan here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
