5 star reviews: 88 %

4 star reviews: 6 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 6 %

Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 16 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, After 1 year, I'm still loving this van

Lauren , 04/01/2019

Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)

I spent the $450 to get the quick charger and my work has charging stations so I don't use gas AT ALL unless we take a trip. And trips, I'm averaging 28 MPG (75 mph for 2+ hrs). The only issue I've had was the radio glitch that all Chryslers had that got fixed by an update. I feel safe in this van, the safety alerts are accurate and awesome. The storage is amazing and very well thought out. My kids love having their own captain chairs and say they are very comfy. The drivers seat gets 10/10 from me. The passenger seat got 10/10 from my 5 foot tall mom but only 6/10 from my 6 foot husband. The interior is very quiet when we drive, esp. When it's electric mode. I had a prius before this and needed more space now that both kids are full time sports and carpooling is required. I would buy this hybrid again in a heart beat.

5 out of 5 stars, Amazed more people don't buy....whats not to like?

Jason L , 10/15/2018

Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)

We have always had big 4WD vehicles like Yukon XL Denali, Suburban, or Navigator but recently moved to the Pacific NW and no longer needed the 4WD. My wife was 100% against a minivan, and we were shopping for a newer SUV but with gas more expensive up here and on the way up, we were looking at midsize SUVs where the 3rd rows were not up to previous expectations. We didn't want a car payment so I didn't want to spend too much. I got her to look at a new 2018 Odyssey and she loved it after the drive, however typical car lot tactics made us run away from the dealer (I have bought probably 20 new vehicles, most never setting foot in except to sign paperwork when deal was done). She decided she liked the Pacifica look better, but I was vary wary of buying a Chrysler product due to resale....look at one of their vans after a year on the gas side. I told her if we were going with Pacifica, it was going to be the Hybrid because she does a lot of city driving where the 33 mile electric range would be optimal and with the 7,500 tax credit a limited hybrid was actually cheaper than a gas limited. We drove 6.5 hours to find a deal on one and drove it back home. The outside look is pretty please for a minivan. The inside is top notch, everything inside is surprisingly great..very functional and comfortable. It handles great, smooth powertrain, does not feel like you are in a van at all, its more like a luxury car feel. The technology in this thing is great from the lane departure assist to the auto bright headlights, blind spot, collision mitigation, heated and cooled seats...it has it all. Top that off with 30 mpg when battery is discharged, to using no gas when battery full and I think this will save lots on fuel for how we use it. Wife has zero regrets on the trade in, she loves it so far. Some things to keep in mind..the battery when fully charged says up to 33 miles before gas engine kicks in....when gas kicks in its seamless and you wouldn't notice unless looking for it, so you dont have to plug it in or worry about charging stations. For the tax credit, research on your own but you have to have a 7,500 tax liability for the year to get the full 7,500 federal credit....so if you only had a liability of 5,000, you can only get 5,000 credit. Reliability is my concern at this point...how long will everything last and keep working. The hybrid warranty is surprisingly good.

5 out of 5 stars, New to the van scene

Nathan , 01/09/2019

Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)

I had been considering a van for a long time with 2 boys, ages 5 and 3. We had an SUV but getting in and out was becoming an issue. If parents want to ride with us, the SUV 3rd row was claustrophobic. I also wanted a commuter electric vehicle to save/eliminate gas, ride in the HOV and save money. Unfortunately my wife is against driving anything larger than her sedan so the idea of getting a van for her and an electric commuter for myself seemed a pipe dream....well, enter stage right the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. It’s obviously a van with all the room I was looking for but it’s also a plug-in, affording me the same advantages of the electrical vehicle. I did exhaustive research and traded in my SUV for a 2019 Chrysler Pacific Hybrid Limited. It is the top of the line version with all the options added. Out the door was about $54k. But add in the federal and state rebate, it’s coming out cheaper than the gas version, AND I get my HOV lane. It’s a win win as my wife can continue driving her sedan and I’m now commuting in a badass van. I love getting pure electric miles and even when I ran out after 33 miles, I’m using a hybrid engine which continues to save gas. I wish I had stow and go but it’s a small sacrifice for having a battery. It drives great and thanks to the electric motor, accelerates very well for such a huge and heavy car. The 360 camera is pretty awesome and the tripanel roof makes the interior light and airy. The boys love the screens in the back with their remotes and wireless headphones. Still kind of figuring it out. Unfortunately the WiFi phone mirroring only works with Android but we get apple CarPlay which is awesome. The option of opening doors and trunk by sticking your foot out is now going to be a must have on any future car purchases. So far the only issue is the GPS seems a bit buggy as it would sometimes take awhile to load. That’s my only complain so far. I never thought I’d be driving a van, let alone a Chrysler van. That said, it’s been great so far and once you get past the psychological barrier of driving a van, it really is pretty awesome.

1 out of 5 stars, I loved this car, until it exploded at 6AM

Brian , 01/06/2020

Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)

We've had a Pacifica Limited PHEV from August 2018 until June 2019. We were extremely happy with it -- borderline evangelistic, in fact-- until the morning of June 15, 2019. At 7 am, we heard a loud explosion that shook the house and ran downstairs to discover the car burning in our driveway. We called the fire department, and they were there in 5-6 minutes, but in that time the vehicle gas tank ruptured was the car was completely engulfed in flames 20 feet into the air. The vehicle had been plugged into a standard 110V outlet overnight (actually, around 16 hours) using the manufacturer's provided charging cable. We hadn't driven it since the afternoon before. So it was fully charged at the time, and the engine was completely cool. It had less than 10000 miles on it. A neighbor's web cam caught the explosion. The vehicle was emitting a large amount of smoke for about 15 minutes prior to the explosion. The detonation occurred inside the main cabin; it was powerful enough to send glass 30 meters either direction, and to bulge the roof and doors outwards. Thankfully, no one was nearby to get hurt by the flying glass and everyone got out of the house; the only serious damage was to the vehicle, the driveway, and the nearby plants. If it had been in the garage, it would've been a different story (we would've lost the house for sure). I called FCA immediately, and placed several follow up calls over the months, but have never heard back from them, despite multiple promises of a callback. I have not heard of a root cause analysis, and they showed little interest in seeing the car after the fire. This isn't the first battery fire while plugged in. Google "A second Pacifica PHEV fire" to see pictures of mine, and "Pacifica Hybrid burnt to the ground" to read about a nearly identical fire in Canada. I can only advise all owners to install a smoke alarm in their garage if they park it there, and to install a self activating fire extinguisher in their vehicle.

