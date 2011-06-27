Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Custom Crew Cab Pickup Exterior

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab

MSRP Range: $37,700 - $52,500
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  4. 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  5. 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab
+4
Ad
5 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Chevy Silverado HD
View Offers
Chevrolet.com
MSRP$39,395
Edmunds suggests you pay$39,419
What Should I Pay
Ad
Build Your Silverado HD
Build & PriceChevrolet.com

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Stout power and quick acceleration
  • Roomy cabin with plenty of storage
  • Trick 15-view camera system makes towing easier
  • Dated interior design
  • High, broad hood inhibits forward visibility
  • Can't match best-in-class towing and payload ratings
  • Multi-Flex tailgate is available on all trims
  • Power seat available on Custom trim (late availability)
  • New exterior color: Greenstone Metallic
  • Part of the fourth Silverado HD generation introduced for 2020
Compare dealer price quotes

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2021 Silverado 1500
Work Truck and LT

msrp

$49,200
starting price
See All Trims
Chevrolet.com
*The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. Click here to see all Chevrolet vehicles' destination freight charges.
Build & price

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.

Be the first to write a review
Helpful shopping links

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD videos

DAN EDMUNDS: For some months, we've known that the new Chevrolet Silverado HD lineup was going to include some great new engines and some pretty substantially increased tow ratings. But what does that really mean? Does this truck have the features and amenities to take on the class leaders? We're about to find out. But before we get into that, remember to click subscribe and visit Edmunds for all your truck shopping needs. Throughout the day, we're going to be in a couple of different trucks. Gasoline and diesel versions of the 2500, and maybe a 3500 diesel dually. Along the way, we're going to check out the interior, tow some trailers, and see what it's like to use the bed. Right now, I'm in the 6.6 liter gasoline V8. And I just went up a hill, and it's got a lot of beans. It feels really strong. The Silverado HD is unique in this segment because it has independent front suspension with really big torsion bars as springs. That really helps because you have much less unsprung mass, so we just drove on a washboard dirt road a little while ago, and it really helps filter out that kind of impact. The rear springs are still stiff because this truck has to carry payload and tongue load, but still. Overall, it's a nice riding package for a heavy duty truck. Another thing that's interesting about the use of independent suspension is it really helps out the steering. It still has your circulating ball, which is what you need for extra toughness for a heavy duty truck. But because of this layout, it's a lot more precise. It doesn't feel nearly as distant and disconnected as some of the other trucks can feel. The 6.6 liter V8 feels real strong, but it is worth pointing out that it comes with a six speed automatic transmission. We'll see if that means anything when we start towing trailers later on. But right now, with no trailer-- no problem. So we're underway. We've got about 12,000 pounds worth of trailer behind us. This is the 6.6 liter gas engine, and it feels totally at home doing this. There's no lack of power. We just came up a little hill there. I didn't really have to dig into the throttle very much. It's not the max tow rating, but it's still a pretty substantial amount of weight, and this thing is totally capable. Compared to last year, this new 6.6 liter V8 makes substantially more torque, and you can really feel it. I mean, this feels a lot more effortless than it has in the past. One of the things I really look for in a truck, when I'm towing, is a transmission that plays along. And this six speed and the gasoline V8-- it does the job. On downgrades, if you put your foot on the brake-- even if you're in drive, tow haul mode will automatically downshift to keep your speed in check. I really like that. One of the great things about the new Silverado HD lineup-- they all come with trailer tow mirrors that are extendable. Some are manually extendable, some are power extendable, but you always have trailer tow mirrors. You don't have to check an option to get those. So now I'm in the 6.6 liter Duramax diesel V8, and we've got a box trailer latched on the back that's even heavier than the little piece of building equipment we had behind the gas V8. And we're on the same road, climbing the same hill, and this is a cake walk. I mean, the other one did great. This one is doing a lot better. We've got a lot more torque to work with, and we've got 10 speeds in the transmission. This truck has also got some options the other truck didn't have. It's got the system with up to 15 camera views, and I'm loving that. I have a camera inside the trailer so I can see what's going on inside. There's another one on the back of the trailer so I can see what's behind me. The one that's behind me can be displayed continuously, so I can use it like a rear view mirror. And then there's a transparent trailer display that will overlay that with the side view cameras, so it kind of looks like the trailer isn't there at all. It's hard not to notice the really imposing hood that this truck has. I mean, there's a lot of radiators up there to cool a diesel engine that can tow as much as this can tow, so it's understandable. But what that means is it's kind of hard to see the corners. But this camera system is amazing, because there's a forward camera and you can pull right up to something. I mean, within inches. Something you can't actually see over the hood, you can see in the camera no problem. And the same thing works when you're backing up, if you have a camera on the back of your trailer. You can back up within inches of a loading dock, or a campsite, or anything like that. Totally easy. A little while back, we went down a sinuous downhill. And this is a bigger trailer that's pushing a little bit more from the back, and yet the 10 speed automatic down shifted right when I needed it to, to control speed. I didn't have to rely on the brakes all that much, just a little bit to kind of encourage the transmission downshift. Once it did that, I just maintained speed downhill. No need to use manual shifting or the exhaust brake, which this does have. So now we're on the steepest part of the hill, at the highest altitude. The gasoline engine-- you could feel it here. The diesel is not working nearly as hard. I mean, it's going as fast as I care to go through these curves. And it just up shifted there, so yeah. It feels long legged; it doesn't feel like it's struggling at all. The thing about this diesel engine and 10 speed automatic transmission-- if it was in the Silverado 3500 dually, the tow rating would be at least 30,000 pounds. And if it was a regular cab version of the dually, over 35,000 pounds. That's way up there. Sitting in the cab of a Chevrolet Silverado HD, but you couldn't really tell unless I said that because the 1500, the 2500, and the 3500 look pretty similar here. It's the same layout of the switches, the knobs, and the screen. The same driving position. But there are a few differences, the most prominent being that this switch is for the diesel exhaust brake for the 6.6 Duramax diesel engine. Other than that, you're not going to see a lot of differences. Good and bad. This interior didn't, like, bowl us over, but it is very logical and easy to use. And it's definitely got comfort. There's a lot of head room, a lot of leg room. The driving position is good. The seats are comfortable. You know, it's attractive but it's not up to the standard of the RAM 1500, which really kind of reset the bar and-- I think-- put everyone on their back foot, really. One of the things I'm not really fond of is there's just one USB and one USB C here. There's another pair in here, though, if you get a center console. If you have a fold up jump seat like the other truck we drove had, that's all you have. I've spent all day in these seats, and they're really comfortable. They're very easy to adjust. The steering wheel reaches nice, and I can adjust it here. And the shifter moves with it; it's really actually very pleasant to be behind the wheel of this truck. All the camera controls are in the touch screen, though. You won't see any additional buttons added here for those. The four wheel drive controls are over here on the left. There is-- of course-- two wheel drive, four high, four low. And there's an auto setting that will put it in four wheel drive when you need it. Above that is a mode knob where you can rotate it to engage tow haul mode, and that changes the shift points and the throttle response. So, the back seat of the Silverado HD is really big. You know, the RAM-- we've talked about that before-- the 1500 has a great back seat, but they didn't do that to the 2500 and 3500 RAMs that compete with this truck. So actually, here we've got a lot more leg room, which is a huge advantage I think. We've got a couple of AC vents, a USB, and a USB C back here. Seat heater controls and a power outlet. These cup holders are reachable here, and there's a couple more in here. So yeah, this is really comfortable. Lots of spread out room for those long road trips. We're standing here at the back of the new Chevrolet Silverado HD, and this truck has a standard bed, but it's anything but standard. It's a couple of inches longer than it was last year, it's wider inside under the bed rails, and there are 12 tie downs-- three in each corner at different levels, so no matter how full you've got your truck, you'll be able to reach one. There are nine rubber sockets where you can put in additional tie down cleats if you need them. There are sockets in the bed floor for a gooseneck hitch or a fifth wheel hitch. There's a 110 outlet in one corner, lighting in another, and a place to plug in your 7 pin connector for your gooseneck hitch right below that. Of course, there's a 7 pin connector for your trailer here on the bumper, but there's also two additional pins. One is for a camera you can put inside the trailer, and the other is for a camera you can put on the back of your trailer. And then there are these corner bed steps that have been on it before, but they're bigger this year. You can wear big work boots and easily use them. And they've added another one in front of the rear tire so you can get into the front corner of the bed really easily, and reach in and tighten a tie down strap or get something out of there. And then this tailgate-- it's a power up, power down. There's just a lot going on here, and I think this is the best bed out there right now. So it comes down to this. The Silverado HD has great engines, transmissions. The chassis is great. All of those cameras. It's got everything it needs to make towing easy. As for the bed, there's multiple tie downs. It's a good size. There's all kinds of clever features. You couldn't ask for more. Inside-- well, it's not the most beautiful interior we've ever seen. What really matters is it's logical; it's easy to use. And that back seat-- it's humongous. All in all, what it all comes down to is the Silverado HD is a really strong truck. We haven't done a comparison test yet, but that will come soon enough. When it does, we expect the Silverado to give the other trucks in the segment a real run for their money. For more information, visit edmunds.com. And for more videos like this, click subscribe.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD First Drive

NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, but since the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD First Drive
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD First Look

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$37,700
MPG & Fuel
N/A City / N/A Hwy / N/A Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 36.0 gal. capacity
Seating
6 seats
Drivetrain
Type: rear wheel drive
Transmission: 6-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
V8 cylinder
Horsepower: 401 hp @ 5200 rpm
Torque: 464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 240.5 in. / Height: 80.0 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
Overall Width without Mirrors: 81.9 in.
Curb Weight: 6421 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: N/A
See all features & specs
PRICE CHECKER
Check a dealer's price
Bring back a dealer's quote, and we'll tell you if it's a good price!
Check your price quote
Price:
$ -
GreatGoodFairHighSample
Get started
Ad
Build Your Silverado HD
At a Glance:
  • 2 Trims
  • $54,895starting MSRP
Build & PriceChevrolet.com
*The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. Click here to see all Chevrolet vehicles' destination freight charges. Some colors are extra cost. See dealer for details.

FAQ

Is the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Silverado 2500HD both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD:

  • Multi-Flex tailgate is available on all trims
  • Power seat available on Custom trim (late availability)
  • New exterior color: Greenstone Metallic
  • Part of the fourth Silverado HD generation introduced for 2020
Learn more

Is the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD reliable?

To determine whether the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Silverado 2500HD. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Silverado 2500HD's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Silverado 2500HD is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

The least-expensive 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,700.

Other versions include:

  • Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $37,900
  • Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $40,500
  • LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $49,700
  • LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $44,400
  • LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $44,200
  • LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $41,600
  • Custom 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $39,700
  • Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $42,700
  • Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $40,700
  • LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $49,500
  • Custom 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $39,900
  • Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $42,500
  • Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $37,700
  • LT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $41,400
  • LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $52,300
  • LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $52,500
Learn more

What are the different models of Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

If you're interested in the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, the next question is, which Silverado 2500HD model is right for you? Silverado 2500HD variants include Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), and LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A). For a full list of Silverado 2500HD models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab Overview

The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab is offered in the following styles: Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Custom 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Custom 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), and LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A). Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab models are available with a 6.6 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 401 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab comes with rear wheel drive, and four wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 6-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Silverado 2500HD Double Cab.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Silverado 2500HD Double Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including Work Truck, LT, LTZ, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab?

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab Custom 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab Custom 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab LT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab LT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A)

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cabs are available in my area?

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab Listings and Inventory

There are currently 11 new 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cabs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $42,730 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,651 on a new, used or CPO 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab available from a dealership near you.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Silverado 2500HD Double Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $18,987.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab and all available trim types: Work Truck, Work Truck, LTZ, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab?

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab Work Truck 4dr Double Cab LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.6L 8cyl 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded

EPA Est. MPGN/A
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainrear wheel drive
Displacement6.6 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase162.5 in.
Length256.5 in.
WidthN/A
Height79.8 in.
Curb Weight6542 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials

Related 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

More photos

Recommended

Other models