2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab
What’s new
- Regular-cab Silverado 2500HD is no longer available
- Part of the third Silverado HD generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Powerful diesel engine option
- Immense hauling and towing capabilities
- Solid build quality
- Rougher ride than competing 2500 series heavy-duty trucks
- Visibility compromised by thick pillars and small mirrors
- Brakes don't inspire much confidence
- Interior is plain and dated, especially in its top trim levels
Which Silverado 2500HD does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.2 / 10
Highly capable yet relatively easy to live with, the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a heavy-duty truck with a lot to offer. More capable than the standard Silverado 1500, the 2500HD is a serious workhorse with massive towing and hauling capability.
While the Silverado 1500 is completely redesigned for 2019, the heavy-duty Silverado 2500HD is largely unchanged. That means you still get a choice of the robust 6.0-liter V8 or the massively powerful 6.6-liter turbodiesel. Maximum towing weight is still more than 14,000 pounds, and payload capacity tops out at more than 3,200 pounds. While these aren't the highest numbers in the class, they're certainly close and definitely respectable.
Inside, the 2500HD has an impressive array of features, offering standard tech such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with optional upgrades such as ventilated seats and leather upholstery. The seats are relatively comfortable, and the highway ride is impressively quiet.
There are only three heavy-duty pickup trucks on the market (plus the Silverado's GMC Sierra twin), so there's no reason not to consider them all. With the 2019 Silverado 2500HD, you get a comfortable, capable work rig that's perhaps a little less frilly than its increasingly ostentatious competitors. We're guessing such a no-nonsense approach will appeal to many heavy-duty truck buyers.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD as one of Edmunds' Best Pickup Trucks for this year.
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD models
The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a heavy-duty pickup truck with increased payload and towing capabilities compared to the standard full-size pickup from Chevy, the Silverado 1500. It is available in double-cab and crew-cab body styles with a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive. Both models offer either a standard bed (6 feet 5 inches) or a long bed (8 feet 2 inches). There are four trims: Work Truck (WT), LT, LTZ and High Country.
All trims come standard with a 6.0-liter V8 (360 horsepower, 380 pound-feet of torque) matched to a six-speed automatic. The optional turbocharged 6.6-liter diesel V8 (445 hp, 910 lb-ft) is paired to a more robust Allison six-speed automatic. Buyers can add a bi-fuel option to the 6.0-liter engine, allowing it to run on gasoline or clean-burning compressed natural gas.
Standard equipment for the Work Truck trim includes 17-inch steel wheels, an auto-locking rear differential, rubberized floors, vinyl upholstery, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, power door locks and windows, a rearview camera, air conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system. Optional on the WT is satellite radio and OnStar with 4G LTE connection and a Wi-Fi hotspot. The Custom package basically adds 20-inch wheels, upgraded trim and a few convenience options to create a less overtly work-oriented truck.
The LT trim adds 17-inch alloy wheels, heated power-adjustable mirrors, keyless entry, a remote-locking tailgate, rear privacy glass, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, interior carpeting, OnStar, HD and satellite radio, and a CD player. Crew-cab models gain upgraded steering, while 4WD models gain an electronic transfer case controller.
Above the LT, the LTZ trim includes 18-inch chrome alloy wheels, foglights, power-folding mirrors, a power-sliding rear window with defogger, remote engine start, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, heated power-adjustable front seats, driver-seat memory settings, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 110-volt power outlet, and a seven-pin wiring harness with a trailer brake controller.
At the top of the ladder, the High Country comes with 20-inch wheels, all-terrain tires, side-assist steps, cargo box tie-downs, a spray-in bedliner, power-adjustable pedals, ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, a navigation system and a Bose audio system. Also included is the Driver Alert package, which adds lane departure warning, forward collision warning and parking sensors.
Most features on the upper trims can be added to the lower trims as options. Other extras, depending on trim, include the 4WD-only Z71 Off-Road package, tow mirrors, a sunroof, a rear-seat entertainment system, a hard or soft tonneau cover, and gooseneck or fifth-wheel hitch preparation.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ Crew Cab (turbo 6.6L V8 diesel | 6-speed automatic | 4WD | 8-foot-2-inch bed).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Silverado 2500HD has received some revisions, mostly to available optional equipment. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's 2500HD.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.2 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|6.0
Driving8.0
Acceleration8.5
Braking5.0
Steering7.0
Handling7.5
Drivability7.5
Off-road8.0
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort6.0
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control8.0
Interior7.5
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position8.0
Roominess8.0
Visibility6.0
Quality6.5
Utility7.5
Small-item storage9.0
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Towing7.5
Hauling7.5
Technology6.0
Smartphone integration6.0
Voice control6.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 2500HD
Features & Specs
|Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
6.0L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$38,100
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|360 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Silverado 2500HD safety features:
- Teen Driver
- Allows owners to keep tabs on secondary drivers by reporting driving behavior and limiting certain vehicle features.
- Safety Alert Seat
- Vibrates to warn the driver when the front or rear parking sensors, lane departure warning or forward collision warning is triggered.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts the driver if the truck begins drifting outside its lane.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|3 / 5
|Driver
|2 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|20.4%
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD vs. the competition
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD vs. Ram 2500
Much like its 1500 series counterpart, only bigger, the Ram 2500 offers significant hauling capability paired with an excellent interior and a comfortable ride. Both the Silverado and the Ram 2500 are available with larger optional engines that increase towing capacity, and both trucks offer several extras to keep the interior comfy. The Ram, however, feels a bit more plush on the inside, especially on higher trim levels.
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD vs. Ford F-250 Super Duty
While the Silverado 2500HD and the F-250 Super Duty are both highly capable trucks, the Ford offers a little more in the way of optional equipment and slightly higher towing capacity. The Ford's infotainment interface is also a touch more modern with easy-to-use voice controls and added tech such as the handy Trailer Tow camera system.
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD vs. GMC Sierra 2500HD
Underneath the sheet metal, the Silverado 2500HD and the Sierra 2500HD are the same rig. They are powered by the same standard and optional engines, they have the same towing capacity and they look pretty similar, both inside and out. The Sierra does offer a few more optional features, a more elegant exterior design and the popular Denali trim level.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD:
- Regular-cab Silverado 2500HD is no longer available
- Part of the third Silverado HD generation introduced for 2014
Is the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD reliable?
Is the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?
The least-expensive 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $38,100.
Other versions include:
- Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $38,100
What are the different models of Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD?
More about the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab Overview
The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab is offered in the following styles: Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including Work Truck, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cabs are available in my area?
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,468.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $10,607.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab and all available trim types: Work Truck. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Related 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Regular Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2003
- Used BMW 3 Series 2006
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata 2016
- Used Toyota Sienna 2006
- Used BMW M4 2015
- Used Audi A4 2015
- Used Toyota RAV4 2008
- Used Ford Escape 2011
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2015
- Used GMC Yukon 2007
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2020
- 2019 Camaro
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- Nissan Titan 2019
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2019
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2019 Ridgeline
- 2019 Titan
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD