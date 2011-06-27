2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab
What’s new
- The LD is a limited-production version of the old Silverado 1500
- It's being sold alongside the redesigned Silverado
- Available only as a double cab in WT, Custom and LT trims
- Optional 6.2-liter V8 is no longer available
- Continuation of the third Silverado generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Strong V8 acceleration and towing ability
- Front seats are comfortable for long drives
- Cabin is pleasingly quiet at highway speeds
- Limited engine, cab, bed and trim availability
- Ride quality isn't as smooth as that of other trucks
- Mediocre-quality cabin materials
Which Silverado 1500 LD does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was completely redesigned for 2019. If you're looking for information about that truck, you've come to the wrong place. You see, Chevy has decided to keep the old truck around for another year. Renamed the 2019 Silverado 1500 LD, it's basically a carried-over version of the previous-generation truck with fewer cab, engine, trim level and feature content choices.
For starters, the Silverado 1500 LD only gets one engine: the 5.3-liter V8 with the six-speed automatic. For body configurations, there's only the double cab (four-door) with the short bed. There's only one axle ratio and trim levels number just three: Work Truck, Custom and LT. While it isn't a bare-bones truck, this is definitely not a luxurious rig. And it lacks much of the available safety and infotainment equipment you'll find on the all-new Silverado as well as the many engine and chassis improvements.
Nevertheless, this is still a strong, capable truck. It's not like the outgoing Silverado was woefully behind the times. So, although we definitely recommend considering the all-new model as well as its Ford and Ram competitors, the 2019 Silverado 1500 LD will get the job done for those who don't need or want a lot of frills.
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD models
The 2019 Silverado 1500 LD is a full-size pickup available in just one cab style: the four-door extended (double) cab. It can seat as many as six and comes only with the standard 6.6-foot bed. There are three trim levels to choose from: Work Truck (WT), Custom and LT. The off-road-oriented Z71 package can be ordered in LT models with four-wheel drive.
All versions of the Silverado 1500 LD are powered by a 5.3-liter V8 engine (355 horsepower, 383 pound-feet of torque) paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. It can be ordered with rear- or four-wheel drive.
With the Work Truck, standard features include 17-inch steel wheels, xenon headlights, black front and rear bumpers, a rearview camera, air conditioning, cruise control, power door locks, a tilt-only steering column, vinyl seating, vinyl floor covering, and a 40/20/40-split front bench seat. Standard technology includes a 7-inch touchscreen with Chevrolet's MyLink interface, Bluetooth and a six-speaker audio system. The WT Convenience package offers keyless entry, a remote locking tailgate and power mirrors.
The Custom adds 20-inch wheels, body-colored bumpers and grille, heated power mirrors, deep-tinted glass, keyless entry, and power windows. The Custom can also be equipped with its own Convenience package that adds a remote locking rear tailgate, rubberized floor mats, a rear window defroster, satellite radio, and OnStar, which includes emergency communications and 4G LTE Wi-Fi. A version of the Convenience package known as the Texas Edition is available in the Lone Star state plus those that border it.
The LT trim is technically broken into 1LT and 2LT subtrims. Stepping up to the 1LT adds the Convenience package equipment, 17-inch alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, cloth upholstery (with adjustable lumbar support for the driver), carpeting, vinyl floor mats, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an upgraded driver information display, an 8-inch touchscreen, extra USB ports, HD radio, a CD player, and an auxiliary audio jack. The 2LT swaps out much of the chrome exterior trim for body-colored pieces and adds 18-inch wheels and LED foglights.
The Z71 package, which is available for the 2LT with 4WD, features 18-inch wheels, special shock absorbers, a heavy-duty air cleaner, hill descent control, underbody shields, recovery hooks, and a few unique exterior and interior styling tweaks. The Z71 Sport package, which is largely an appearance package, ditches much of the off-roading hardware and adds rear parking sensors, tubular assist steps and black-painted wheels. Available on either LT trim, the All Star package (also known as the Texas Edition in Texas) includes heated front seats, remote start, a 110-volt power outlet, an integrated trailer-brake controller and a spray-in bedliner.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab Short Bed (6.2L V8 | 8-speed automatic | 4WD | 5-foot-8-inch bed).
Since this test was conducted in 2017, the Silverado 1500 has been completely redesigned. However, the 2019 Silverado 1500 LD is a pared-down version of the outgoing generation, which means that these findings from a 2017 model still broadly apply.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Acceleration
Braking
Steering
Handling
Drivability
Off-road
Comfort
Seat comfort
Ride comfort
Noise & vibration
Climate control
Interior
Ease of use
Getting in/getting out
Driving position
Visibility
Quality
Utility
Small-item storage
Cargo space
Child safety seat accommodation
Towing
Hauling
Technology
Smartphone integration
Voice control
Features & Specs
|LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB
5.3L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$42,700
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Z71 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB
5.3L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$44,000
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB
5.3L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$40,300
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|LT 4dr Double Cab SB
5.3L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$39,200
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Silverado 1500 LD safety features:
- Rear Vision Camera
- Displays an image of the area immediately behind the Silverado in the central touchscreen. It's standard on all trims.
- Rear Park Assist
- Sounds an alert as the Silverado approaches an object behind the vehicle.
- Stability Control
- Avoids vehicle rollover by using traction control and electronic trailer sway control during cornering.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|17.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD vs. the competition
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD vs. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Redesigned for 2019, the newest Silverado has a lot of modern touches that the Silverado LD doesn't get. For starters, it boasts an updated interior, a lighter body and frame, and a new infotainment system, along with a lineup of diverse engine choices and body configurations. Unless you're truly in love with the old styling, we'd go with the newer Silverado in this matchup.
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD vs. Ram 1500
Just like Chevy, Ram doesn't want to let go of its old pickup. Ram has kept the outgoing generation around, renaming it the 1500 Classic and offering a similar limited trim-level structure. Before either truck was redesigned for 2019, we preferred the Ram 1500 for its smooth ride quality, top-notch interior and brawny 5.7-liter V8. With these carry-over models being pretty much untouched, we'd still pick the Ram.
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD vs. Toyota Tundra
The Toyota Tundra offers a similar value proposition to the Silverado 1500 LD. It has a standard V8, decent hauling and towing capability, and all the basic necessities. There aren't a lot of frills on either truck. The Tundra has a few more available options and off-road packages to choose from, but you'd be served well by either option, especially as a basic work truck.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD:
- The LD is a limited-production version of the old Silverado 1500
- It's being sold alongside the redesigned Silverado
- Available only as a double cab in WT, Custom and LT trims
- Optional 6.2-liter V8 is no longer available
- Continuation of the third Silverado generation introduced for 2014
Is the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD reliable?
Is the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD?
The least-expensive 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD is the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,500.
Other versions include:
- LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $42,700
- Z71 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $44,000
- Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $40,300
- LT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $39,200
- Custom 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $36,300
- Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $38,400
- Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $34,500
What are the different models of Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD?
More about the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab Overview
The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab is offered in the following styles: LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Z71 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Custom 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including LT, Z71 LT, Custom, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab?
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,695. The average price paid for a new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is trending $9,747 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $9,747 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,948.
The average savings for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is 20.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cabs are available in my area?
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab Listings and Inventory
There are currently 2 new 2019 [object Object] Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cabs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $45,600 and mileage as low as 4 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,398 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,267.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,684.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab and all available trim types: Custom, Custom, Z71 LT, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Related 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab info
