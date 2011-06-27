  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD
  4. 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD
  5. 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Chevy Silverado
View Offers
Chevrolet.com

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab

What’s new

  • The LD is a limited-production version of the old Silverado 1500
  • It's being sold alongside the redesigned Silverado
  • Available only as a double cab in WT, Custom and LT trims
  • Optional 6.2-liter V8 is no longer available
  • Continuation of the third Silverado generation introduced for 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V8 acceleration and towing ability
  • Front seats are comfortable for long drives
  • Cabin is pleasingly quiet at highway speeds
  • Limited engine, cab, bed and trim availability
  • Ride quality isn't as smooth as that of other trucks
  • Mediocre-quality cabin materials
MSRP Starting at
$34,500
Save as much as $9,747
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $9,747 with Edmunds

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 Silverado

msrp 

$49,200
starting price
See All Trims
Chevrolet.com
See all for sale

Which Silverado 1500 LD does Edmunds recommend?

Since the 2019 Silverado 1500 LD is a pared-down version of the previous-gen model, we recommend going with the top trim level — the LT. The LT will keep things feeling relatively modern by giving you a few basic creature comforts such as cloth upholstery and the larger touchscreen. It's also available with most of the optional extras such as heated seats, remote start and a trailer-brake controller.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was completely redesigned for 2019. If you're looking for information about that truck, you've come to the wrong place. You see, Chevy has decided to keep the old truck around for another year. Renamed the 2019 Silverado 1500 LD, it's basically a carried-over version of the previous-generation truck with fewer cab, engine, trim level and feature content choices.

For starters, the Silverado 1500 LD only gets one engine: the 5.3-liter V8 with the six-speed automatic. For body configurations, there's only the double cab (four-door) with the short bed. There's only one axle ratio and trim levels number just three: Work Truck, Custom and LT. While it isn't a bare-bones truck, this is definitely not a luxurious rig. And it lacks much of the available safety and infotainment equipment you'll find on the all-new Silverado as well as the many engine and chassis improvements.

Nevertheless, this is still a strong, capable truck. It's not like the outgoing Silverado was woefully behind the times. So, although we definitely recommend considering the all-new model as well as its Ford and Ram competitors, the 2019 Silverado 1500 LD will get the job done for those who don't need or want a lot of frills.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD models

The 2019 Silverado 1500 LD is a full-size pickup available in just one cab style: the four-door extended (double) cab. It can seat as many as six and comes only with the standard 6.6-foot bed. There are three trim levels to choose from: Work Truck (WT), Custom and LT. The off-road-oriented Z71 package can be ordered in LT models with four-wheel drive.

All versions of the Silverado 1500 LD are powered by a 5.3-liter V8 engine (355 horsepower, 383 pound-feet of torque) paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. It can be ordered with rear- or four-wheel drive.

With the Work Truck, standard features include 17-inch steel wheels, xenon headlights, black front and rear bumpers, a rearview camera, air conditioning, cruise control, power door locks, a tilt-only steering column, vinyl seating, vinyl floor covering, and a 40/20/40-split front bench seat. Standard technology includes a 7-inch touchscreen with Chevrolet's MyLink interface, Bluetooth and a six-speaker audio system. The WT Convenience package offers keyless entry, a remote locking tailgate and power mirrors.

The Custom adds 20-inch wheels, body-colored bumpers and grille, heated power mirrors, deep-tinted glass, keyless entry, and power windows. The Custom can also be equipped with its own Convenience package that adds a remote locking rear tailgate, rubberized floor mats, a rear window defroster, satellite radio, and OnStar, which includes emergency communications and 4G LTE Wi-Fi. A version of the Convenience package known as the Texas Edition is available in the Lone Star state plus those that border it.

The LT trim is technically broken into 1LT and 2LT subtrims. Stepping up to the 1LT adds the Convenience package equipment, 17-inch alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, cloth upholstery (with adjustable lumbar support for the driver), carpeting, vinyl floor mats, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an upgraded driver information display, an 8-inch touchscreen, extra USB ports, HD radio, a CD player, and an auxiliary audio jack. The 2LT swaps out much of the chrome exterior trim for body-colored pieces and adds 18-inch wheels and LED foglights.

The Z71 package, which is available for the 2LT with 4WD, features 18-inch wheels, special shock absorbers, a heavy-duty air cleaner, hill descent control, underbody shields, recovery hooks, and a few unique exterior and interior styling tweaks. The Z71 Sport package, which is largely an appearance package, ditches much of the off-roading hardware and adds rear parking sensors, tubular assist steps and black-painted wheels. Available on either LT trim, the All Star package (also known as the Texas Edition in Texas) includes heated front seats, remote start, a 110-volt power outlet, an integrated trailer-brake controller and a spray-in bedliner.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab Short Bed (6.2L V8 | 8-speed automatic | 4WD | 5-foot-8-inch bed).

Since this test was conducted in 2017, the Silverado 1500 has been completely redesigned. However, the 2019 Silverado 1500 LD is a pared-down version of the outgoing generation, which means that these findings from a 2017 model still broadly apply.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

The 5.3-liter V8 is certainly a strong motor, and braking performance is good in this segment, but the Silverado's responsiveness and handling leave something to be desired. Competitors do it better.

Acceleration

The pedal is poorly tuned and has a detent at the bottom of travel before you hit full throttle, presumably for fuel economy. Put the hammer down and the Silverado goes, but it's not the most satisfying engine in the class.

Braking

The brakes feel relatively soft in casual driving, but they have a linear progression of pedal effort and an average amount of travel.

Steering

The steering is heavy, even for a truck and especially when you compare it to the newest Ford F-150. The steering wheel returns to center quickly and feels good in your hands. But from the driver's seat, there is absolutely zero sense of what the front wheels are doing.

Handling

The Silverado gets easily unsettled by midcorner bumps and has a lot of body roll due to its considerable weight. This truck doesn't maintain its composure well, and its mild all-terrain tires, which squeal around most corners, are a constant reminder.

Drivability

The massive torque from the Silverado's V8 does a good job of getting you off the line but only when you nail the accelerator. Otherwise, the throttle feels somewhat ponderous at times, and the transmission can be clunky and hard-shifting.

Off-road

Four-wheel drive, relatively high ground clearance, and decent approach and departure angles make the Silverado pretty capable off-road, but its sheer size means it won't be getting into many tight spaces. Buyers who want more off-road ability should check out the Z71 package.

Comfort

Though it's not class-leading when it comes to comfort (the Ram 1500 gets that distinction), the Silverado is still a very livable truck. It's a very friendly road-trip companion but less comfortable over broken pavement.

Seat comfort

Because of the seat's minimal side bolstering, most drivers will get comfortable easily and stay that way for nearly any duration. A wide range of adjustment helps, too.

Ride comfort

Ride comfort is acceptable on the highway for those used to a traditional truck ride, but there's still more movement from the rear axle than you'll get in the new Silverado or the Ram 1500 (either the new or previous-generation Classic version).

Noise & vibration

Aside from some wind noise due to the Silverado's boxy shape, there isn't much noise making its way into the cabin. A pleasant rumble comes from under the hood but only when you're accelerating hard. Otherwise, it's quiet compared to other trucks.

Climate control

It takes a while to get the A/C blowing cold, but it operates well once it's going. Heated seats are only available as an option on the 2LT.

Interior

The instrument panel, central touchscreen, and array of buttons and knobs are attractive, well-labeled and easy to use, but they look dated compared to more recently redesigned trucks in the class.

Ease of use

The Silverado's instrument panel has handy configurable screens and the central MyLink infotainment touchscreen system works well, but it can be a bit of a reach within the wide cabin. Buttons and knobs are large and intuitively laid out.

Getting in/getting out

The door openings are suitably large for simple entry, with grab handles all around to help you climb in.

Driving position

The LT trims get power-adjustable seats and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, making a big difference for driver comfort. Adjustable pedals are not available, so shorter drivers may struggle to find an ideal driving position.

Visibility

The large windows and an expansive windshield should mean great forward visibility, but the extremely tall hood is hard to see over and the side mirrors aren't as tall as we'd like. The blind-spot mirror bubble is a nice idea, but it's too small to see much. The good and the bad average out.

Quality

Compared to the Ram and the F-150, some of the Silverado's plastics feel cheap. Construction quality is fine, and we didn't notice any squeaks or rattles. But the cabin is less modern than those of top rivals. The good news is the redesigned Silverado isn't much better.

Utility

As is the case with most full-size trucks, the Silverado LD is very utilitarian even at its base trim levels. The bed has less volume than that of the redesigned Silverado.

Small-item storage

As the Silverado HD is only available with the front bench seat, you cannot get the full front center console that features an abundance of storage. The fold-down middle seatback still contains a sizable storage bin.

Cargo space

The rear seat bottoms fold up easily to create a flat in-cab storage space. The LT trims have a 60/40-split rear seatback, while lower trims have a one-piece setup.

Child safety seat accommodation

Two sets of lower LATCH anchors and three top tethers mean you can fit three child seats in the back, depending on their width. Placing the seats may be difficult due to the ride height, but side steps and a tall cabin will help with that.

Towing

The Silverado LD's 9,200-pound tow rating is competitive for the class.

Hauling

The payload capacity is decent but not class-leading. There is less volume than in the redesigned Silverado's bed and only one size available.

Technology

While it's aesthetically pleasing and has a simple layout upfront, Chevrolet's MyLink system isn't our favorite. But OnStar's included Wi-Fi is a strong point. There are no accident avoidance tech features available.

Smartphone integration

Our experience with smartphone devices was poor, with even the USB dropping connections over the course of the test. We generally liked the interface when it was functioning, but it takes quite a bit of time to load music. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto work best and are standard on all trims.

Voice control

Multiple attempts to use the Silverado's built-in voice controls fell short, with a success rate of about 50 percent. It was easier to use the knobs and touchscreen controls. That said, Siri and Google Voice can be accessed if you've paired your smartphone by holding the talk button longer.
Ad
Build Your Silverado
151 people are viewing this car

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB features & specs
    LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB
    5.3L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$42,700
    MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    Z71 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB features & specs
    Z71 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB
    5.3L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$44,000
    MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB features & specs
    Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB
    5.3L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$40,300
    MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    LT 4dr Double Cab SB features & specs
    LT 4dr Double Cab SB
    5.3L 8cyl 6A
    MSRP$39,200
    MPG 15 city / 22 hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Silverado 1500 LD safety features:

    Rear Vision Camera
    Displays an image of the area immediately behind the Silverado in the central touchscreen. It's standard on all trims.
    Rear Park Assist
    Sounds an alert as the Silverado approaches an object behind the vehicle.
    Stability Control
    Avoids vehicle rollover by using traction control and electronic trailer sway control during cornering.

    NHTSA Overall Rating

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.9%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD vs. the competition

    Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD vs. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

    Redesigned for 2019, the newest Silverado has a lot of modern touches that the Silverado LD doesn't get. For starters, it boasts an updated interior, a lighter body and frame, and a new infotainment system, along with a lineup of diverse engine choices and body configurations. Unless you're truly in love with the old styling, we'd go with the newer Silverado in this matchup.

    Compare Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD & Chevrolet Silverado 1500 features

    Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD vs. Ram 1500

    Just like Chevy, Ram doesn't want to let go of its old pickup. Ram has kept the outgoing generation around, renaming it the 1500 Classic and offering a similar limited trim-level structure. Before either truck was redesigned for 2019, we preferred the Ram 1500 for its smooth ride quality, top-notch interior and brawny 5.7-liter V8. With these carry-over models being pretty much untouched, we'd still pick the Ram.

    Compare Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD & Ram 1500 features

    Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD vs. Toyota Tundra

    The Toyota Tundra offers a similar value proposition to the Silverado 1500 LD. It has a standard V8, decent hauling and towing capability, and all the basic necessities. There aren't a lot of frills on either truck. The Tundra has a few more available options and off-road packages to choose from, but you'd be served well by either option, especially as a basic work truck.

    Compare Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD & Toyota Tundra features

    FAQ

    Is the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Silverado 1500 LD both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Silverado 1500 LD gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD:

    • The LD is a limited-production version of the old Silverado 1500
    • It's being sold alongside the redesigned Silverado
    • Available only as a double cab in WT, Custom and LT trims
    • Optional 6.2-liter V8 is no longer available
    • Continuation of the third Silverado generation introduced for 2014
    Learn more

    Is the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD reliable?

    To determine whether the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Silverado 1500 LD. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Silverado 1500 LD's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Silverado 1500 LD is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD?

    The least-expensive 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD is the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,500.

    Other versions include:

    • LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $42,700
    • Z71 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $44,000
    • Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $40,300
    • LT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $39,200
    • Custom 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $36,300
    • Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $38,400
    • Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $34,500
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD?

    If you're interested in the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD, the next question is, which Silverado 1500 LD model is right for you? Silverado 1500 LD variants include LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Z71 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and LT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A). For a full list of Silverado 1500 LD models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD

    2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab Overview

    The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab is offered in the following styles: LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Z71 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), LT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Custom 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A).

    What do people think of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including LT, Z71 LT, Custom, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab?

    2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A)

    The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,695. The average price paid for a new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is trending $9,747 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $9,747 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,948.

    The average savings for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) is 20.4% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cabs are available in my area?

    2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 2 new 2019 [object Object] Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cabs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $45,600 and mileage as low as 4 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,398 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab available from a dealership near you.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,267.

    Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,684.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab and all available trim types: Custom, Custom, Z71 LT, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Chevrolet lease specials

    Related 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Extended Cab info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles