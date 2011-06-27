  1. Home
2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab

MSRP range: $25,200 - $42,600
Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck Extended Cab Pickup Shown
MSRP$26,395
Edmunds suggests you pay$26,022
What Should I Pay
2022 Chevrolet Colorado Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Gasoline V6 and diesel four-cylinder engines tow more than rivals
  • Maneuverable size along with well-mannered steering and handling
  • Comfortable ride over most surfaces
  • Simple, easy-to-use cabin controls
  • Front seats can feel confining for larger people
  • Rivals offer more in-cab storage with rear seats folded
  • Low-hanging front airdam limits off-road potential
  • New Trail Boss package is available on LT and Z71 models
  • Part of the second Colorado generation introduced in 2015
Save as much as $373 with Edmunds

2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab pricing

in Ashburn, VA
*The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment.
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado.

Be the first to write a review
Helpful shopping links

2022 Chevrolet Colorado video

[MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: Hey, Carlos Lago with Edmunds here. That is a 2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison. It's an off-road version of an already off road capable truck. What is it? Why does it look so cool? How functional is it? Why should you care? And how does it land among the other midsize off-road trucks like the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, and the Ford Ranger Tremor? That's what we're going to talk about in this video and more. But before we do, make sure to hit that Like button and click Subscribe if you like what we're doing. If you don't like, we're sure you're going to leave a comment anyway. Also, check out the links below to see more about this truck and others like it. And also be sure to visit edmunds.com/sellmycar to get an instant cash offer on your car, truck, or SUV. What is the Bison package? Well, it costs about $5,800 and it's available on ZR2s with a crew cab shortbed or extended cab longbed configuration. It's made in collaboration with a company called American Expedition Vehicles, or AEV. And they specialize in off-road overlaying equipment. Now for the ZR2, the package adds a bunch of protection, durability hardware, along with specialty bumpers and stuff. The 17 inch wheels, Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac off road tires. But most importantly, a whole host of AEV logos on the bumpers, tailgate, and headrests, and floor mats. So you can show off to your friends. Whoo. Just doing some truck stuff. Yeah. All right. Cool guy parking. Now our ziggurat out of integrity isn't just for cool guy McParking. It's also a really good way to demonstrate the clearances and traction you have when climbing steps like this. And the Colorado was really easy in four low with the front rear diffs lock, this thing was able to climb up these steps really smoothly because the throttle control was really good at low speeds. Let's talk about the front. Now the big addition to this truck comes in the form of protection. This is all steel. And that is fantastic because when you scrape stuff, you don't want to damage your truck. Right? Now this front bumper is all steel, it has a lot of nice additions to it. You have a provision for a winch on the front that's cleanly integrated. Chevy and AEV say that when you install it, it doesn't impede the cooling abilities of this truck. The downside to it though, is that because this protection is here, you actually have a worse approach angle than pretty much any of the off-road trucks in this segment. So that means you're more likely to scrape things. But because it's steel, it kind of maybe doesn't matter. We notice that approach angle difference when actually climbing these steps because there was a point at the very beginning, when we were about half an inch away from rubbing this skid plate on the steps. And again, this is all steel. The other nice thing about this bumper is you have big bright red recovery hoops at the front. Now as we make our way around the side, we can see all the other protection that comes as part of the Bison package. Starting at the front, you've got that steel skid plate which covers the oil pan and the front diff. There's more steel for the transfer case, steel for the fuel tank, and steel for the rear diff. You also have these long steel rock sliders. And the length of those are actually really impressive because you see a lot of rock sliders that end right at about the rear door. The problem with that is if you're actually using the rock sliders and relying on them because you're sliding down rocks, as soon as the rock slider ends, that rock is going to give your bed a kiss. And your bed doesn't want to get kissed by rocks. Scooting back a little bit, you can see that we have picked up a tire off the ground. And using our super scientific method of measuring articulation, that's about maybe 2 and 1/3 Arnies underneath that rear tire. We have nothing to compare that against right now because there isn't another truck here. But what we can see them, take a look at these shocks. Those look impressive, yeah? I was so busy talking about Bison stuff that I forgot to mention these spool valve mutlimatic shocks that come on all the ZR2s. I lack the ability to explain how they work succinctly on camera right now. But we'll talk about them more while we're driving. Hey, there's steel more to come. So rear bumper. All steel. This part as well as this protection bar. There's also the trailer hitch as well. That's all really cool in terms of protection. Underneath this, you also have a full sized spare wheel and tire. That's really cool. You've got these attachment points for your D-Ring or your shackle, whichever you want to call it. Now AEV also has additional upgrades you can put on this truck after you buy it. These little plates, or these little pods here, are for backup lights if you want to get them. There's additional underbody protection specifically for the transmission. You can get a snorkel, you can get 35 inch tires. However far down this path you want to go they'll help you get there. Not actually sure how I'm going to do this. Is that going to support my weight? It is. Remember when I said we didn't have a vehicle here we could compare the Colorado to? Well I lied. This is a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon long term test car. We use it as a support vehicle during off road shoots. Now we all thought that Colorado was really impressive when it climbed these steps and it got its rear tire off the ground by about two and 1/3 Arnies. Well, here's what a Wrangler Rubicon does on the same steps in the same position approximately with the front sway bar disconnected, a feature that you only get on the Wrangler and the Gladiator. The Colorado put its rear tire about 2 and 1/3 Arnies off the ground. This is about a third of an Arnie off the ground. It's not a exact comparison. But hey, we're not in the lab. The Colorado ZR2 comes with a locking front differential. It and the Jeep Gladiator are the the only trucks in the segment to do so. Why would you want that? Well, when you lock the front diff and the rear diff, it ensures equal power distribution to all four tires improving traction. Why would you want that? Well, we saw an example of that on the ziggurat of integrity. It helps crawl up those uneven surfaces more evenly. But it also helps in extreme low traction surfaces like mud, which we happen to have in front of us right now. The park rangers actually advise that we don't drive through this mud puddle pool because they said it's deeper than it looks. But I have problems with authority. And I've also got a locking front differential. So we're going to give it a try. The trick is to try to get some speed, even in low range. Speed is your friend in this situation. That's why you get a snorkel I guess maybe. So that puddle probably didn't need a front locking diff, but hey, it was still fun. And that's why you do this kind of thing, right? Two wheel drive mode with a lock diff is also fun. So now that we've got this Colorado nice and muddy, let's do a little hill climb. Now this hill isn't steep. It shouldn't be too challenging at all. And I'm going to try to make it more challenging than it should be. We have all these tools at our disposal with regard to traction. But I'm actually going to use the auto four wheel drive mode, which is kind of like an all wheel drive mode to climb this hill. And I'm going to engage the off road mode by hitting the button. And that's the only drive mode this Colorado has, which is actually kind of refreshing. So put it in drive and I'm going to start climbing the hill. I'm intentionally going to do it at a low speed. Speed can be your friend when climbing this stuff but I'm again trying to make this more challenging to see what this truck can do when you do it badly, how much control it has. There's some pretty good sized ruts here. But that's where we got all that protection underneath. Let's see if I can just take a worse line. OK, traction's on. And we are stuck. OK. First rut. So let's try four wheel drive. And then I'll lock the rear diff. And see if that's it. There we go. Traction control is actually helping me climb which is pretty cool. And I've picked up a tire. I might need to engage low. Nope, nope. Traction control did it. Traction control got me through. That's really cool. The traction control I could feel it selectively applying brakes and traction to get traction to different tires. And nope. OK, that's not going to work. Let's put it in low range. Rear diff is still locked. And low range did it no problem. And when I get to the top of the hill, I will call out there's no forward facing camera on this truck. There's a rear facing camera, not on a forward facing camera. And the hood has a bit of a bulge in it. So I would appreciate being able to see over the crest of the hill like a can with some other trucks in this segment. But overall, pretty competent up that hill. So the Colorado whether it's a ZR2 or the ZR2 Bison has a choice of two different engines, turbo diesel 2.8 liter four cylinder, or a 3.6 liter V6. We had the turbo diesel in our long term Colorado ZR2 test car and like that engine quite a bit. This one of course has the V6. In terms of response, the engine feels and sounds kind of diesely if I'm honest. Both in the way it responds when you hit the gas pedal and also with the sound it makes. But overall it's a solid engine. Colorado ZR2 Bison has 5,000 pounds of max towing capability and about 1,100 pounds off the top my head of payload, which are pretty strong figures. I like the fact, too, that the Colorado comes with a trailer brake control. So if you need to haul a trailer that has brakes on it, you have a means to control that. That's a nice addition. As regarding to the rest of the truck, well, this is a pretty solid rig otherwise. You can easily daily drive this car without a lot of complaints. Credit that to the suspension control that you get from those spool valve dampers, which do an admirable job of delivering both ride quality on the street and control off road. The impacts are far, far from abusive in this truck. The only real complaint I have with this Colorado with driving it is the interior just kind of looks drab and you don't have a push button start. So you get to hear your keys jangle as you drive over bumps. But otherwise, this is a pretty compelling truck for what it gives you and what you want out of it. The Colorado ZR2 Bison delivers a lot of off-road features, specifically protection and a front locking differential. And those are things you can't get on a Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro. And you can get this truck for less money than it kitted out Jeep Gladiator Rubicon there are some downsides. The clearances certainly aren't best in segment. And the interior is just kind of OK. But if you care about what the Bison delivers, you probably don't care about the interior. Now the Bison package is certainly overkill for light off road. And if you're the kind of shopper who wants the kind of protection that this package offers and also a path to continue down should you want to go more aggressive in your overlanding adventures, this Bison package is a really compelling truck. Thanks for watching. If you like this video, leave a comment and a like below. And hit that Subscribe button too while you're at it. Why not? Hey, it's a free world. Right? And also, check out some of the links at edmunds.com for more information about these trucks and others like it. Now that we're done filming this video, I'm going to do some more donuts.

2021 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison Review | Chevy's Baddest Off-Road Truck | Price, Engine, Towing & More

NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado, but since the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$25,200
MPG & Fuel
19 City / 25 Hwy / 22 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 21.0 gal. capacity
Seating
4 seats
Drivetrain
Type: rear wheel drive
Transmission: 6-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 200 hp @ 6300 rpm
Torque: 191 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 212.7 in. / Height: 70.4 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 83.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: 74.3 in.
Curb Weight: 3968 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: N/A
See all features & specs
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover3 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover22%

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Acceptable
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Chevrolet Colorado a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Colorado both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chevrolet Colorado fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Colorado gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Colorado. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado:

  • New Trail Boss package is available on LT and Z71 models
  • Part of the second Colorado generation introduced in 2015
Learn more

Is the Chevrolet Colorado reliable?

To determine whether the Chevrolet Colorado is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Colorado. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Colorado's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Colorado is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Chevrolet Colorado?

The least-expensive 2022 Chevrolet Colorado is the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,200.

Other versions include:

  • LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,700
  • Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,100
  • LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $31,400
  • ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $42,600
  • Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,200
  • Z71 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,500
Learn more

What are the different models of Chevrolet Colorado?

If you're interested in the Chevrolet Colorado, the next question is, which Colorado model is right for you? Colorado variants include LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of Colorado models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado

2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Overview

The 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab is offered in the following styles: LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Z71 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A). Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab models are available with a 2.5 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 200 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab comes with rear wheel drive, and four wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 6-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Colorado Extended Cab.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Colorado Extended Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including LT, Work Truck, ZR2, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab?

2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

The 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,395. The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $373 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $373 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,022.

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 1.4% below the MSRP.

2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

The 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,895. The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is trending $166 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $166 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,729.

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) is 0.6% below the MSRP.

2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Z71 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

The 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Z71 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,695. The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Z71 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $178 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $178 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,517.

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Z71 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 0.5% below the MSRP.

2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

The 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,795. The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $272 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $272 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,523.

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 0.6% below the MSRP.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cabs are available in my area?

2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Colorado Extended Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,948.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab and all available trim types: LT, Work Truck, LT, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab?

2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
22 compined MPG,
19 city MPG/25 highway MPG

2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
21 compined MPG,
19 city MPG/24 highway MPG

2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
21 compined MPG,
19 city MPG/24 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG22
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainrear wheel drive
Displacement2.5 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase128.3 in.
Length212.7 in.
WidthN/A
Height70.4 in.
Curb Weight3935 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Chevrolet Colorado?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials

