2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab
MSRP range: $25,200 - $42,600
|MSRP
|$26,395
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$26,022
What Should I Pay
2022 Chevrolet Colorado Review
- Gasoline V6 and diesel four-cylinder engines tow more than rivals
- Maneuverable size along with well-mannered steering and handling
- Comfortable ride over most surfaces
- Simple, easy-to-use cabin controls
- Front seats can feel confining for larger people
- Rivals offer more in-cab storage with rear seats folded
- Low-hanging front airdam limits off-road potential
- New Trail Boss package is available on LT and Z71 models
- Part of the second Colorado generation introduced in 2015
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado.
Helpful shopping links
2022 Chevrolet Colorado video
2021 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison Review | Chevy's Baddest Off-Road Truck | Price, Engine, Towing & More
2021 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison Review | Chevy's Baddest Off-Road Truck | Price, Engine, Towing & More
NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado, but since the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
How do you go about taking an already capable off-road truck up a notch? Find out in this 2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison review. The Bison package is available on the Colorado ZR2. It's made in collaboration with American Expedition Vehicles, or AEV, a company that specializes in off-road and overlanding equipment. In this video, Carlos Lago goes over what's included with the Colorado ZR2 Bison, how much it costs, how it handles, and how it compares to other midsize off-road trucks, including the Toyota Tacoma, Ford Ranger and Jeep Gladiator. We'll get inside and check out the interior and all the additional protection that comes with the ZR2 Bison, as well as the available gas and diesel engines. Is the Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison the right off-road vehicle for you and your lifestyle? We answer this question and more in our 2021 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison review.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $25,200
- MPG & Fuel
- 19 City / 25 Hwy / 22 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 21.0 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 4 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: rear wheel drive
- Transmission: 6-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- Inline 4 cylinder
- Horsepower: 200 hp @ 6300 rpm
- Torque: 191 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 3 yr./ 36000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 212.7 in. / Height: 70.4 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 83.9 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 74.3 in.
- Curb Weight: 3968 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: N/A
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Colorado a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Colorado both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chevrolet Colorado fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Colorado gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Colorado. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado:
- New Trail Boss package is available on LT and Z71 models
- Part of the second Colorado generation introduced in 2015
Is the Chevrolet Colorado reliable?
To determine whether the Chevrolet Colorado is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Colorado. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Colorado's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Colorado is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Chevrolet Colorado?
The least-expensive 2022 Chevrolet Colorado is the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,200.
Other versions include:
- LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,700
- Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $29,100
- LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $31,400
- ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $42,600
- Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,200
- Z71 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,500
What are the different models of Chevrolet Colorado?
If you're interested in the Chevrolet Colorado, the next question is, which Colorado model is right for you? Colorado variants include LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.5L 4cyl 6A), and ZR2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of Colorado models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2008
- Used Kia Cadenza 2018
- Used Jaguar XJ 2015
- Used Buick Regal TourX 2018
- Used GMC Yukon 2014
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Mazda 6 2013
- Used Buick Rendezvous 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Audi TT
- MINI Convertible 2021
- 2022 MINI Convertible News
- 2021 Audi RS 5
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2020 Shelby GT500
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- 2022 Toyota Tundra News
- 2021 Audi RS 6
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Crossovers
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Minivans
Other models to consider
- 2021 Ford Escape
- 2021 Edge
- 2021 Ford Expedition
- 2021 Explorer
- 2021 Ford Mustang
- 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2021 Ford Bronco Sport
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- 2021 Ford Escape
- 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota Tacoma 2021
- 2021 Ram 1500
- 2021 GMC Sierra 1500
- Jeep Gladiator 2021
- 2021 Toyota Tundra
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2021 Silverado 1500
- 2021 Sierra 2500HD
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Recommended
- Volvo V50 2008 Features Specs
- Audi A6 2011 Sedan Features Specs
- Volvo S80 2010 Sedan Features Specs
- Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2014 Features Specs
- Acura ILX 1995 Features Specs
Other models
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD Aurora IL
- Used Volvo XC60 Denton TX
- Used GMC Suburban Aurora IL
- Used Toyota Highlander Sterling Heights MI
- Used Genesis G70 Thornton CO
- Used Subaru Crosstrek Cary NC
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Glendale CA
- Used Cadillac XT5 Cary NC
- Used Lexus GX 460 Littleton CO
- Used Dodge Dakota Denton TX
- Used Audi A4 Pomona CA
- Used BMW M2 Sunnyvale CA
- Used Lexus ES 350 Joliet IL
- Used Ferrari 488 GTB Glendale AZ
- Used Lexus UX 200 Salinas CA
- Used Kia Sorento Denton TX
- Used Cadillac DTS Joliet IL
- Used Cadillac XT6 Burlington VT
- Used Nissan Pathfinder Carrollton TX
- Used Jeep Gladiator Moreno Valley CA
- Used Nissan Altima Olathe KS
- Used Nissan Altima Sunnyvale CA
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis Denton TX
- Used Volvo S60 Moreno Valley CA
- Used GMC Yukon Las Cruces NM
- Used Maserati Quattroporte Round Rock TX
- Used Cadillac Escalade Fort Smith AR
- Used INFINITI G37 Sedan Grand Prairie TX
- Used Lexus ES 300h Littleton CO
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Rancho Cucamonga CA