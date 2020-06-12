  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Camaro
  4. 2020 Chevrolet Camaro
  5. 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
Edmunds Rating
7.7 / 10
Consumer Rating
(4)

2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

What’s new

  • A midrange LT1 model debuts
  • 10-speed automatic transmission is available on LT V6 models
  • A minor shuffling of features between trim levels
  • Part of the sixth Camaro generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Impressively sharp and nimble handling around turns
  • Potent acceleration from V6 and V8 engines
  • Relatively smooth ride, especially with the adaptive suspension
  • Solid value thanks to a long list of standard equipment
  • Difficult to see out of
  • Tiny back seat is essentially useless
  • Limited trunk space with small opening
  • Some controls are awkward to use
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Camaro for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2002
2001
2000
MSRP Starting at
$62,000
Save as much as $3,549
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $3,549 with Edmunds

2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 Chevrolet Camaro Review

No matter where you look in the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro lineup — from the accessible four-cylinder to the midgrade V6 to the bonkers ZL1 — you'll find stirring performance and head-turning looks. The pricing is also reasonable for what you get.

As the ultimate Camaro, the ZL1 comes with a 650-horsepower supercharged V8 and enough aero enhancements and trick tech features to please an Indy Car engineer. Sure, it'll do burnouts and create towering stacks of tire smoke, but it's the car's super-glue-like grip and communicative steering that truly impress. Order the ZL1 with its optional 1LE package and you'll have not only the best-handling muscle car but one that can challenge the world's best sports cars on a race track.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.7 / 10
With 650 hp, this top-dog Camaro ZL1 is a monster in a straight line. Its advanced, performance-enhancing tech also makes it similarly talented when the road bends. But you'll have to put up with a lot of compromises when you're not trying to set lap time records.

How does it drive?

9.5
The superpowered ZL1 dominates all areas of performance. It's a multifaceted sports car that's equally capable on a drag strip, a road course or your local boulevard. The optional 10-speed automatic transmission is wonderfully behaved no matter the task. You might have a tough time choosing between a ZL1 or a Corvette.

The V8 produces awesome acceleration, including an 11.8-second quarter-mile pass in our testing, but the tractability of its power might be more impressive. This is a smooth, responsive engine that's just as happy to idle in stop-and-go traffic as it is to embarrass exotic cars that cost twice as much. Wide and sticky tires provide high cornering limits, and the Camaro's balanced handling makes it pretty easy to get a feel for its limits.

How comfortable is it?

7.0
The ZL1 retains decent civility for a sport coupe. The Recaro seats are soft and comfortable, and the large bolsters have good lateral support when you're cornering. Alas, lumbar support and adjustment are lacking, and those with broader shoulders might experience some upper-back strain during a long drive.

The ride quality is firm but not harsh. While the suspension mitigates impacts well enough to stop your head from getting tossed around, you'll feel most road imperfections. The adaptive suspension's three settings feel distinct and can be changed independently of the drive mode.

How’s the interior?

6.5
Not surprisingly, the Camaro ZL1 comes up short in this category. In terms of outward visibility, it's kind of like driving a blue UPS mailbox. The narrow windshield, tall doors and slit of a rear window make for massive blind spots. You have to rely heavily on your mirrors and instrumentation — not to mention your own intuition.

The Camaro's controls are easy to learn, and getting in and out isn't too bad. But you're better off pretending the Camaro is a two-seater. Rear leg- and headroom are almost nonexistent.

How’s the tech?

8.0
It may not look high-tech, but the ZL1 boasts some seriously advanced features. The configurable stability control and optional video data recorder, for instance, are pretty cool and can enhance your fun at track days. As for the more basic stuff, the 8-inch touchscreen's simple layout doesn't take long to learn, and it reacts quickly to your inputs. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support comes standard. The entertainment screen appears to be angled downward, and though this doesn't impact usability, it sure looks weird.

How’s the storage?

5.5
The Camaro coupe's 9.1 cubic feet of trunk space is the smallest you'll find among domestic counterparts. The tiny trunk opening has a high liftover height too. Big luggage is tricky to fit, so you'll want to pack light. Interior storage is minimal. The cupholders and door pockets are small, and the center console barely fits a modern phone. The back seats, though useless for humans, make for a decent place to store items. Just don't plan on taking much with you on your drive.

How economical is it?

7.0
The EPA rates automatic ZL1s at 15 mpg combined (13 city/21 highway). The manual-equipped version gets 16 mpg combined (14 city/20 highway). Our auto ZL1 returned 20.5 mpg on our 115-mile test route and 14.2 mpg over the duration of its stay, landing within its EPA rating. The result is average for high-performance competitors.

Is it a good value?

7.5
The speed-to-dollar ratio here is unmatched. You'll find German sports cars with nicer-looking and better-assembled interiors, but they're slower. The domestic competitors come close, but they lack the ZL1's sophisticated performance-enhancing hardware. While paying around $70,000 for a Camaro may be shocking, the ZL1 matches its highest-performing competition from Ford and Dodge. More impressively, the ZL1 delivers performance and a suite of sophisticated tech features.

Wildcard

10.0
Often cars at this level of power and handling prowess can feel unusable or numb at normal speeds. Not the ZL1. Thanks to its many advanced features, its many abilities and performance are accessible and approachable for all types of drivers. This is an extraordinarily well-rounded sport coupe.

You can be a hooligan in the ZL1 if you want. Burnouts and powerslides are just a gas pedal smash away, and its exhaust blares terrific sounds. It also buttons up nicely when you need it to. But no matter where you go, or how fast you get there, you always feel like you're driving something special.

Which Camaro does Edmunds recommend?

If you're considering a Camaro ZL1, odds are your priority is all-out performance. Since it comes with almost every available feature, we'd only add the ZL1 1LE Extreme Track Performance package for sharper handling and the performance and data recorder so you can show all of your friends your on-track exploits.

2020 Chevrolet Camaro models

The 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 represents the pinnacle of performance within the Camaro lineup. It is available as either a coupe or convertible. Rumbling under the hood is a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 (650 hp, 650 lb-ft) paired to a six-speed manual transmission. A 10-speed automatic is optional. Features include:

  • Magnetic Ride Control performance suspension
  • 20-inch wheels with high-performance summer tires
  • High-performance Brembo brakes
  • Electric limited-slip differential
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Head-up display
  • Virtual rearview mirror
  • Heated and ventilated Recaro front sport seats
  • 8-inch touchscreen
  • Wireless charging pad
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Nine-speaker Bose audio system
  • Wi-Fi hotspot with remote vehicle monitoring/control
  • Forward collision alert
  • Blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert

Options include:

  • Sunroof
  • Navigation system
  • Performance and data recorder (eliminates forward collision alert)
  • ZL1 1LE Extreme Track Performance package
    • Upgraded suspension components
    • Red brake calipers
    • Satin-black hood wrap
    • Carbon-fiber rear spoiler and other aerodynamic tweaks

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 25%
3 star reviews: 25%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 4 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    Write a review

    See all 4 reviews

    2020 Chevrolet Camaro video

    Best Muscle Cars — Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang, But What Else?

    Best Muscle Cars — Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang, But What Else?

    ELANA SCHERR: Everybody on my Instagram is posting push-up challenges right now. Don't worry. You are not going to get any exercise posts from me. But that doesn't mean I'm not interested in building muscle. I just prefer burnouts to pull-ups. Then there's going to be giant burnout. This is going to be great. [TIRES SCREECHING] The term muscle car came about in the late '60s and early '70s, but you don't have to have a classic car to flex your muscle. This is my top 10 list of modern muscle cars. [MUSIC PLAYING] Oh, we need rules. If we're doing this, we need rules, right? OK. Horsepower divided by torque with cylinders-- how many, eight? American, four doors, two doors? Could be all-wheel drive. How long a burnout versus how fast? This is hard. In the old days, a muscle car was an American car company's most powerful engine in its sportiest mid-sized car. Think GTO, Hemi Charger, Big Block Chevelle. Then there were the pony cars, which is where you'd get your Challengers, Camaros, Mustangs, AMC, AMXs. Following those rules now would mean that this entire list would be nothing but Camaro, Challenger, and Mustang in various trim levels from base V8 to top of the line-- all great cars, but kind of a boring video. So I opened up the definition to all makes and models. These are my only criteria. Number one, it's available now or it was within the last couple of years. Number two, it's one of the most powerful cars made by the company, and driving it will make you laugh. I expect this list is going to make you very angry. Heck, it made me angry, and I wrote it. Let's get to it. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number 10, Tesla Model S Performance. Are you mad yet? OK, well, half of you get to commenting about how it's totally unacceptable for Tesla to be on a muscle car list, and the other half of you get to commenting about how it's totally unacceptable for it not to be number one on the muscle car list. Let me just tell you why I picked it and put it where it is-- so freaking fast. Sure, no V8 engine, no engine at all, but the Tesla's performance is out of this world. And it has a lot of kind of trick options for showing off, which is very muscle car era. It has a 0 to 60 time of 2.4 seconds. That's half, half of what it took a classic muscle car. Modern times, modern muscle. So why isn't the Tesla higher on the list? Well, first of all, price. It's $100,000 for the fastest one. And I don't think a muscle car has to be cheap necessarily, but it should be cheaper than that. Mostly, though, it's about sound. Sound is a really important part of the muscle car experience, and the Tesla just doesn't do it for me. Sorry. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number nine, BMW M8. Did I just say that price was a factor and then pick a car that cost $133,000? Yes, yes, I did. But blame Mark Takahashi. My BMW pick was the M5, which is also a 600-horsepower bruiser, but cost about $30,000 less. Then Mark came in, and he was like, no, M8 because it's a two door. It's more muscly. And you know, I just didn't have the energy to fight with him. I think he could take me, really. Think he could kick my ass. Point is, BMW makes some monster muscle. And the all-wheel drive M8 has a rear wheel drive mode so you can kick out the back end and do those very important burnouts. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number eight, Nissan GT-R. Why is the GT-R on this list? Well, it is brutally, stupidly fast. It has a 0 to 60 time that competes with the Tesla, and it can do it all day long. Plus, it's kind of unexpected in Nissan's lineup. It's funny to look back at the early days of Pontiac and Chrysler and realize how stodgy those brands were, and then bam, GTO. The GT-R is kind of Nissan's version of that. Why is it back at number eight? Well, the price, over $100,000. And it's a V6. Yes, it's a nearly 600-horsepower V6, but still it is missing some cylinders. Got to be a V8, new rule that I just made up right now. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number seven, Mercedes AMG E63 and the Audi S8. Yep, it's a tie. It's a tie of two cars that at first glance shouldn't even be on this list, but hear me out. It's a tie because both the Mercedes and the Audi are nearly 600 horsepower. The AMG is a little bit over, and the S8's a little bit under. Both are surprisingly fast, faster than anything that big has a right to be. Why are big luxury cars on my muscle car list? Again, if we go back to the muscle car era, the big engines came out of big cars. And the Chrysler 300 and huge cube Cadillacs were surprisingly powerful. Also, a lot of the popular cars like, say, Plymouth Roadrunner were available in wagon form like the Mercedes is. So you could get a big engine in an unexpected body, and that makes it a sleeper, which everyone knows is the coolest relative of the muscle car. This is an '81 Trans Am, so it made about 200 horsepower. It's not really impressive compared to the classic muscle cars. Made about 400. But in '81, there wasn't much that was making more. So I'm going to say '81 Turbo Trans Am, still a muscle car-- just little muscle. Number six, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. [DOG BARKS] Yeah, you heard me. [MUSIC PLAYING] The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is powered by the same engine that Dodge put in the Charger and Challenger-- 700 horsepower, 6.2-liter Hemi. So yeah, it is an SUV, but I mean, with all that horsepower and kind of a low stance, it's not really an off-roader. So if it isn't a muscle car, what is it? I'm making a new rule. Anything with a Hellcat engine is a muscle car. But nothing with four doors can be in the top three. Is that OK? Is that OK with you? Yeah? Going to be all right? He says it's OK. Number five is the Lexus RC F. It's the least horsepower on this list, with a 5 liter making 472 horses. What a world we live in when nearly 500 horsepower isn't bragworthy. The Lexus is on our list because it looks so muscly, with a long hood, and a short deck, and rear wheel drive, two doors. Plus, if you pay more, you can get a wing. And nothing is more muscly than a wing. Just ask anyone with a Plymouth Superbird. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number four Dodge Hellcat Charger. Dang those pesky rear doors. The Charger has the distinction of being the only car on our list to have been an actual muscle car by the strictest standards. Dodge introduced the Charger in 1966 and redesigned it in 1968 to the more famous Coke bottle design. In my opinion, that second-generation Charger is one of the prettiest American cars ever made. And it's also a very famous design. Seen it in movies like Bullet and Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry. It's also in a TV show. What was it called? Um-- Dukes of Hazzard? I don't know. I never heard of it. Today's Charger has too many doors to crack the top three-- see the rule that I made during number six-- but it's one of the best all-around cars on our list, impressive even in 392 trim and downright remarkable as a Hellcat. [MUSIC PLAYING] Onto the pony cars. I wish I could declare a three-way tie for the top three because each one is good in a different muscular way. At number three is the Chevy Camaro, obviously ZL1 because it's top dog with 650 horsepower. But a Camaro SS still lifts plenty of weight. The reason the Camaro isn't higher on the list is because the back seat is small, and visibility is bad. And those are sports car attributes. A proper muscle car shouldn't feel cramped. Number two is the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye. With two doors and a couple of variants of the incredible Hellcat engine, what else could it be but the Dodge Challenger? I mean, Redeye gets the pick because 797 horses. But the 717 horse regular Hellcat is no slouch, nor for that matter is the 392, the 485 horses. The Challenger is the closest to a traditional muscle car on our list despite being based on a pony car design. It's roomy, comfortable, and happiest in a straight line rather than a corkscrew. That said, all the cars on this list are astonishing performers on a road course, as well as a drag strip. There's just no room for one-trick ponies anymore. [MUSIC PLAYING] And here we are, number one, the car that put the pony in pony cars, the Ford Mustang. For maximum muscle, we're going to go with the GT500 with its 760 horsepower and 11-second quarter mile times. But like the others in the top three, the base GT is good too, everything a muscle car needs-- horsepower, style, legacy, the ability to make you look powerful even if you've never seen the inside of a gym. That's why it's our number one. If you want more details on exactly why the top three ended up in the order that they did, watch our previous muscle car comparison from back in the days when we were all allowed to hang out together and go to race tracks. Oh my god, that was hard. I hate top 10 lists. I'm going to go online and start arguing with myself. You should too. Tell me what you'd put on your top 10 list. [REVVING]

    Edmunds' Elana Scherr lists the best muscle cars of 2020, including American muscle cars and other, more unusual choices. She also explains what makes a classic muscle car and gives her Top 10 picks for the best modern muscle cars on sale.

    Features & Specs

    ZL1 2dr Coupe features & specs
    ZL1 2dr Coupe
    6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M
    MSRP$62,000
    MPG 14 city / 20 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower650 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all for sale
    ZL1 2dr Convertible features & specs
    ZL1 2dr Convertible
    6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M
    MSRP$68,000
    MPG 14 city / 20 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission6-speed manual
    Horsepower650 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Camaro safety features:

    Side Blind Zone Alert
    Notifies you if vehicles are in your blind spot or if cars are approaching in parking lot situations.
    OnStar
    Includes services such as automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance.
    Front Knee Airbags
    Provides extra airbag coverage beyond the typical front and side airbags. The Camaro has earned high crash test safety scores.
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Chevrolet Camaro vs. the competition

    Chevrolet Camaro vs. Ford Mustang

    The Mustang vs. Camaro rivalry is as contentious as any. As much as either Ford or Chevy loyalists will claim supremacy, these muscle cars are very evenly matched when it comes to price and performance. The Mustang does get an edge for its larger and more usable trunk as well as its outward visibility.

    Compare Chevrolet Camaro & Ford Mustang features

    Chevrolet Camaro vs. Dodge Challenger

    The Challenger has remained in its current generation since its revival in 2008, receiving numerous updates along the way. It represents the larger choice among the select group of muscle cars. As a result, it's more comfortable and far better at accommodating rear passengers and cargo. That weight is a bit of a liability when it comes to performance, though.

    Compare Chevrolet Camaro & Dodge Challenger features

    Chevrolet Camaro vs. Dodge Charger

    Think of the Charger as a four-door version of the Challenger. It has many of the same trim levels and performance models but gains some convenience points for the rear doors. If you have a hunger for muscle-car performance but regularly shuttle passengers, the Charger is likely your best bet.

    Compare Chevrolet Camaro & Dodge Charger features

    FAQ

    Is the Chevrolet Camaro a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Camaro both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.7 out of 10. You probably care about Chevrolet Camaro fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Camaro gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Camaro ranges from 7.3 to 9.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Camaro. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro:

    • A midrange LT1 model debuts
    • 10-speed automatic transmission is available on LT V6 models
    • A minor shuffling of features between trim levels
    • Part of the sixth Camaro generation introduced for 2016
    Learn more

    Is the Chevrolet Camaro reliable?

    To determine whether the Chevrolet Camaro is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Camaro. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Camaro's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Camaro and gave it a 7.7 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Camaro is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro?

    The least-expensive 2020 Chevrolet Camaro is the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $62,000.

    Other versions include:

    • ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) which starts at $62,000
    • ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) which starts at $68,000
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Chevrolet Camaro?

    If you're interested in the Chevrolet Camaro, the next question is, which Camaro model is right for you? Camaro variants include ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M), and ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M). For a full list of Camaro models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro

    2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Overview

    The 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is offered in the following styles: ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M), and ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M).

    What do people think of the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Camaro ZL1 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Camaro ZL1.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Camaro ZL1 featuring deep dives into trim levels including ZL1, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1?

    2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ZL1 2dr Convertible ( 10A)

    The 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ZL1 2dr Convertible ( 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $72,345. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ZL1 2dr Convertible ( 10A) is trending $3,347 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $3,347 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $68,998.

    The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ZL1 2dr Convertible ( 10A) is 4.6% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 2 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ZL1 2dr Convertible ( 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)

    The 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $65,335. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) is trending $3,549 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $3,549 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $61,787.

    The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) is 5.4% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 3 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s are available in my area?

    2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 14 new 2020 [object Object] Camaro ZL1s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $66,305 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,415 on a new, used or CPO 2020 [object Object] Camaro ZL1 available from a dealership near you.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] Camaro ZL1 for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Camaro ZL1 you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Chevrolet Camaro for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,949.

    Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $11,100.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and all available trim types: ZL1, ZL1. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Chevrolet lease specials

    Related 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles