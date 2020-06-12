2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
What’s new
- A midrange LT1 model debuts
- 10-speed automatic transmission is available on LT V6 models
- A minor shuffling of features between trim levels
- Part of the sixth Camaro generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Impressively sharp and nimble handling around turns
- Potent acceleration from V6 and V8 engines
- Relatively smooth ride, especially with the adaptive suspension
- Solid value thanks to a long list of standard equipment
- Difficult to see out of
- Tiny back seat is essentially useless
- Limited trunk space with small opening
- Some controls are awkward to use
2020 Chevrolet Camaro Review
No matter where you look in the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro lineup — from the accessible four-cylinder to the midgrade V6 to the bonkers ZL1 — you'll find stirring performance and head-turning looks. The pricing is also reasonable for what you get.
As the ultimate Camaro, the ZL1 comes with a 650-horsepower supercharged V8 and enough aero enhancements and trick tech features to please an Indy Car engineer. Sure, it'll do burnouts and create towering stacks of tire smoke, but it's the car's super-glue-like grip and communicative steering that truly impress. Order the ZL1 with its optional 1LE package and you'll have not only the best-handling muscle car but one that can challenge the world's best sports cars on a race track.
Our verdict7.7 / 10
How does it drive?9.5
The V8 produces awesome acceleration, including an 11.8-second quarter-mile pass in our testing, but the tractability of its power might be more impressive. This is a smooth, responsive engine that's just as happy to idle in stop-and-go traffic as it is to embarrass exotic cars that cost twice as much. Wide and sticky tires provide high cornering limits, and the Camaro's balanced handling makes it pretty easy to get a feel for its limits.
How comfortable is it?7.0
The ride quality is firm but not harsh. While the suspension mitigates impacts well enough to stop your head from getting tossed around, you'll feel most road imperfections. The adaptive suspension's three settings feel distinct and can be changed independently of the drive mode.
How’s the interior?6.5
The Camaro's controls are easy to learn, and getting in and out isn't too bad. But you're better off pretending the Camaro is a two-seater. Rear leg- and headroom are almost nonexistent.
How’s the tech?8.0
How’s the storage?5.5
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard10.0
You can be a hooligan in the ZL1 if you want. Burnouts and powerslides are just a gas pedal smash away, and its exhaust blares terrific sounds. It also buttons up nicely when you need it to. But no matter where you go, or how fast you get there, you always feel like you're driving something special.
Which Camaro does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Chevrolet Camaro models
The 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 represents the pinnacle of performance within the Camaro lineup. It is available as either a coupe or convertible. Rumbling under the hood is a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 (650 hp, 650 lb-ft) paired to a six-speed manual transmission. A 10-speed automatic is optional. Features include:
- Magnetic Ride Control performance suspension
- 20-inch wheels with high-performance summer tires
- High-performance Brembo brakes
- Electric limited-slip differential
- Rear parking sensors
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Head-up display
- Virtual rearview mirror
- Heated and ventilated Recaro front sport seats
- 8-inch touchscreen
- Wireless charging pad
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Nine-speaker Bose audio system
- Wi-Fi hotspot with remote vehicle monitoring/control
- Forward collision alert
- Blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert
Options include:
- Sunroof
- Navigation system
- Performance and data recorder (eliminates forward collision alert)
- ZL1 1LE Extreme Track Performance package
- Upgraded suspension components
- Red brake calipers
- Satin-black hood wrap
- Carbon-fiber rear spoiler and other aerodynamic tweaks
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
2020 Chevrolet Camaro videoBest Muscle Cars — Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang, But What Else?
Best Muscle Cars — Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang, But What Else?
ELANA SCHERR: Everybody on my Instagram is posting push-up challenges right now. Don't worry. You are not going to get any exercise posts from me. But that doesn't mean I'm not interested in building muscle. I just prefer burnouts to pull-ups. Then there's going to be giant burnout. This is going to be great. [TIRES SCREECHING] The term muscle car came about in the late '60s and early '70s, but you don't have to have a classic car to flex your muscle. This is my top 10 list of modern muscle cars. [MUSIC PLAYING] Oh, we need rules. If we're doing this, we need rules, right? OK. Horsepower divided by torque with cylinders-- how many, eight? American, four doors, two doors? Could be all-wheel drive. How long a burnout versus how fast? This is hard. In the old days, a muscle car was an American car company's most powerful engine in its sportiest mid-sized car. Think GTO, Hemi Charger, Big Block Chevelle. Then there were the pony cars, which is where you'd get your Challengers, Camaros, Mustangs, AMC, AMXs. Following those rules now would mean that this entire list would be nothing but Camaro, Challenger, and Mustang in various trim levels from base V8 to top of the line-- all great cars, but kind of a boring video. So I opened up the definition to all makes and models. These are my only criteria. Number one, it's available now or it was within the last couple of years. Number two, it's one of the most powerful cars made by the company, and driving it will make you laugh. I expect this list is going to make you very angry. Heck, it made me angry, and I wrote it. Let's get to it. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number 10, Tesla Model S Performance. Are you mad yet? OK, well, half of you get to commenting about how it's totally unacceptable for Tesla to be on a muscle car list, and the other half of you get to commenting about how it's totally unacceptable for it not to be number one on the muscle car list. Let me just tell you why I picked it and put it where it is-- so freaking fast. Sure, no V8 engine, no engine at all, but the Tesla's performance is out of this world. And it has a lot of kind of trick options for showing off, which is very muscle car era. It has a 0 to 60 time of 2.4 seconds. That's half, half of what it took a classic muscle car. Modern times, modern muscle. So why isn't the Tesla higher on the list? Well, first of all, price. It's $100,000 for the fastest one. And I don't think a muscle car has to be cheap necessarily, but it should be cheaper than that. Mostly, though, it's about sound. Sound is a really important part of the muscle car experience, and the Tesla just doesn't do it for me. Sorry. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number nine, BMW M8. Did I just say that price was a factor and then pick a car that cost $133,000? Yes, yes, I did. But blame Mark Takahashi. My BMW pick was the M5, which is also a 600-horsepower bruiser, but cost about $30,000 less. Then Mark came in, and he was like, no, M8 because it's a two door. It's more muscly. And you know, I just didn't have the energy to fight with him. I think he could take me, really. Think he could kick my ass. Point is, BMW makes some monster muscle. And the all-wheel drive M8 has a rear wheel drive mode so you can kick out the back end and do those very important burnouts. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number eight, Nissan GT-R. Why is the GT-R on this list? Well, it is brutally, stupidly fast. It has a 0 to 60 time that competes with the Tesla, and it can do it all day long. Plus, it's kind of unexpected in Nissan's lineup. It's funny to look back at the early days of Pontiac and Chrysler and realize how stodgy those brands were, and then bam, GTO. The GT-R is kind of Nissan's version of that. Why is it back at number eight? Well, the price, over $100,000. And it's a V6. Yes, it's a nearly 600-horsepower V6, but still it is missing some cylinders. Got to be a V8, new rule that I just made up right now. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number seven, Mercedes AMG E63 and the Audi S8. Yep, it's a tie. It's a tie of two cars that at first glance shouldn't even be on this list, but hear me out. It's a tie because both the Mercedes and the Audi are nearly 600 horsepower. The AMG is a little bit over, and the S8's a little bit under. Both are surprisingly fast, faster than anything that big has a right to be. Why are big luxury cars on my muscle car list? Again, if we go back to the muscle car era, the big engines came out of big cars. And the Chrysler 300 and huge cube Cadillacs were surprisingly powerful. Also, a lot of the popular cars like, say, Plymouth Roadrunner were available in wagon form like the Mercedes is. So you could get a big engine in an unexpected body, and that makes it a sleeper, which everyone knows is the coolest relative of the muscle car. This is an '81 Trans Am, so it made about 200 horsepower. It's not really impressive compared to the classic muscle cars. Made about 400. But in '81, there wasn't much that was making more. So I'm going to say '81 Turbo Trans Am, still a muscle car-- just little muscle. Number six, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. [DOG BARKS] Yeah, you heard me. [MUSIC PLAYING] The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is powered by the same engine that Dodge put in the Charger and Challenger-- 700 horsepower, 6.2-liter Hemi. So yeah, it is an SUV, but I mean, with all that horsepower and kind of a low stance, it's not really an off-roader. So if it isn't a muscle car, what is it? I'm making a new rule. Anything with a Hellcat engine is a muscle car. But nothing with four doors can be in the top three. Is that OK? Is that OK with you? Yeah? Going to be all right? He says it's OK. Number five is the Lexus RC F. It's the least horsepower on this list, with a 5 liter making 472 horses. What a world we live in when nearly 500 horsepower isn't bragworthy. The Lexus is on our list because it looks so muscly, with a long hood, and a short deck, and rear wheel drive, two doors. Plus, if you pay more, you can get a wing. And nothing is more muscly than a wing. Just ask anyone with a Plymouth Superbird. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number four Dodge Hellcat Charger. Dang those pesky rear doors. The Charger has the distinction of being the only car on our list to have been an actual muscle car by the strictest standards. Dodge introduced the Charger in 1966 and redesigned it in 1968 to the more famous Coke bottle design. In my opinion, that second-generation Charger is one of the prettiest American cars ever made. And it's also a very famous design. Seen it in movies like Bullet and Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry. It's also in a TV show. What was it called? Um-- Dukes of Hazzard? I don't know. I never heard of it. Today's Charger has too many doors to crack the top three-- see the rule that I made during number six-- but it's one of the best all-around cars on our list, impressive even in 392 trim and downright remarkable as a Hellcat. [MUSIC PLAYING] Onto the pony cars. I wish I could declare a three-way tie for the top three because each one is good in a different muscular way. At number three is the Chevy Camaro, obviously ZL1 because it's top dog with 650 horsepower. But a Camaro SS still lifts plenty of weight. The reason the Camaro isn't higher on the list is because the back seat is small, and visibility is bad. And those are sports car attributes. A proper muscle car shouldn't feel cramped. Number two is the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye. With two doors and a couple of variants of the incredible Hellcat engine, what else could it be but the Dodge Challenger? I mean, Redeye gets the pick because 797 horses. But the 717 horse regular Hellcat is no slouch, nor for that matter is the 392, the 485 horses. The Challenger is the closest to a traditional muscle car on our list despite being based on a pony car design. It's roomy, comfortable, and happiest in a straight line rather than a corkscrew. That said, all the cars on this list are astonishing performers on a road course, as well as a drag strip. There's just no room for one-trick ponies anymore. [MUSIC PLAYING] And here we are, number one, the car that put the pony in pony cars, the Ford Mustang. For maximum muscle, we're going to go with the GT500 with its 760 horsepower and 11-second quarter mile times. But like the others in the top three, the base GT is good too, everything a muscle car needs-- horsepower, style, legacy, the ability to make you look powerful even if you've never seen the inside of a gym. That's why it's our number one. If you want more details on exactly why the top three ended up in the order that they did, watch our previous muscle car comparison from back in the days when we were all allowed to hang out together and go to race tracks. Oh my god, that was hard. I hate top 10 lists. I'm going to go online and start arguing with myself. You should too. Tell me what you'd put on your top 10 list. [REVVING]
Edmunds' Elana Scherr lists the best muscle cars of 2020, including American muscle cars and other, more unusual choices. She also explains what makes a classic muscle car and gives her Top 10 picks for the best modern muscle cars on sale.
Sponsored cars related to the Camaro
Features & Specs
|ZL1 2dr Coupe
6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M
|MSRP
|$62,000
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|650 hp @ 6400 rpm
|ZL1 2dr Convertible
6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M
|MSRP
|$68,000
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|650 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Camaro safety features:
- Side Blind Zone Alert
- Notifies you if vehicles are in your blind spot or if cars are approaching in parking lot situations.
- OnStar
- Includes services such as automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance.
- Front Knee Airbags
- Provides extra airbag coverage beyond the typical front and side airbags. The Camaro has earned high crash test safety scores.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Acceptable
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chevrolet Camaro vs. the competition
Chevrolet Camaro vs. Ford Mustang
The Mustang vs. Camaro rivalry is as contentious as any. As much as either Ford or Chevy loyalists will claim supremacy, these muscle cars are very evenly matched when it comes to price and performance. The Mustang does get an edge for its larger and more usable trunk as well as its outward visibility.
Chevrolet Camaro vs. Dodge Challenger
The Challenger has remained in its current generation since its revival in 2008, receiving numerous updates along the way. It represents the larger choice among the select group of muscle cars. As a result, it's more comfortable and far better at accommodating rear passengers and cargo. That weight is a bit of a liability when it comes to performance, though.
Chevrolet Camaro vs. Dodge Charger
Think of the Charger as a four-door version of the Challenger. It has many of the same trim levels and performance models but gains some convenience points for the rear doors. If you have a hunger for muscle-car performance but regularly shuttle passengers, the Charger is likely your best bet.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Camaro a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro:
- A midrange LT1 model debuts
- 10-speed automatic transmission is available on LT V6 models
- A minor shuffling of features between trim levels
- Part of the sixth Camaro generation introduced for 2016
Is the Chevrolet Camaro reliable?
Is the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro?
The least-expensive 2020 Chevrolet Camaro is the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $62,000.
Other versions include:
- ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) which starts at $62,000
- ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) which starts at $68,000
What are the different models of Chevrolet Camaro?
More about the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro
2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Overview
The 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is offered in the following styles: ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M), and ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M).
What do people think of the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Camaro ZL1 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Camaro ZL1.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Camaro ZL1 featuring deep dives into trim levels including ZL1, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1?
2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ZL1 2dr Convertible ( 10A)
The 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ZL1 2dr Convertible ( 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $72,345. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ZL1 2dr Convertible ( 10A) is trending $3,347 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,347 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $68,998.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ZL1 2dr Convertible ( 10A) is 4.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ZL1 2dr Convertible ( 10A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
The 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $65,335. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) is trending $3,549 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,549 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $61,787.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) is 5.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s are available in my area?
2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Listings and Inventory
There are currently 14 new 2020 [object Object] Camaro ZL1s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $66,305 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,415 on a new, used or CPO 2020 [object Object] Camaro ZL1 available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] Camaro ZL1 for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Camaro ZL1 you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet Camaro for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,949.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $11,100.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and all available trim types: ZL1, ZL1. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Related 2020 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Camry 2002
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2018
- Used Volvo XC60 2013
- Used BMW 5 Series 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2016
- Used Jeep Renegade 2015
- Used Honda Civic 2003
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Genesis G70 2019
- Acura RLX 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series
- Audi A6 2019
- 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- 2019 A-Class
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Buick Envision
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Sonic
- 2019 Chevrolet Impala
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2019 Express
- 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Chevrolet Equinox 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Chevrolet Colorado
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Ghibli
- BMW M5 2020
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 XF
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2020 Chevrolet Sonic
- 2020 Clarity
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6